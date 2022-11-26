Read full article on original website
kvrr.com
Local businesses like Unglued take part in Cyber Monday
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – It’s not just big stores and online retailers doing Cyber Monday deals. Downtown Fargo’s Unglued is offering free shipping and 40 percent off Unglued and artist series apparel with a code on its Facebook page. The business started doing more business online in 2020 out of necessity because of the pandemic.
kvrr.com
West Fargo’s Stone Town Grill to close
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Stone Town Grill announces on Facebook it’s closing December 4. “Since our ill-timed opening in November 2020, the obstacles to running this business have always outweighed the opportunities. Marty and I have put all that we could into this place, but with all the ways covid changed the world and the ongoing economic difficulties to our industry, we simply are unable to continue,” the business posted.
kvrr.com
Holiday Pop-up Market highlights small businesses
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Downtown Fargo is celebrating Small Business Saturday with Holiday Pop-up Market at Cellar 624. Many small businesses across North Dakota had a chance to sell their arts and crafts, handmade jewelry and gave consumers an opportunity to try out some samples. Inflation is helping shoppers...
kvrr.com
City gives new owner 180 days to make repairs to ‘dangerous’ North Fargo house
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A Fargo home declared dangerous and city-ordered for demolition by December 30th, has been given a reprieve. The house, built in 1900, located at 812 7th Street North, is vacant, heavily damaged with squatter activity and taxes that had not been paid since 2019. The former owner is living in an assisted living center.
hpr1.com
Holiday Winterfest and Xcel Energy Holiday Lights Parade
2:00-6:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Fargo-Moorhead kicks off the holiday season with a spectacular lighted parade. Look for colorful floats, marching units, regal horses, lighted vehicles of all kinds and waving dignitaries from Fargo, Moorhead and West Fargo. The parade route starts at Center Avenue and 8th Street in Moorhead at 6:30 before cruising into Downtown Fargo. Make a day of it by stopping by the Holiday Winterfest on 2nd Avenue in Fargo before the parade for snacks, hot cocoa, taking a spin around the SCHEEL's skating rink (ice skate rentals are available) or writing a letter to Santa. The festivities begin at 2:00.
Enjoy “Frozen” Family Fun In Minnesota: 2 Events to See in 2023!
Officially winter starts December 21. Unofficially, we know in Minnesota, it's already here whether you like it or not. Every year I fight it, not wanting to let go of summer...then just as I feel I am embracing fall, winter hits. This year I'm doing all I can to fully accept the colder months ahead and marking my calendar with a few fun winter events I've been learning about.
kvrr.com
LIVE: Concordia Christmas Concert Returns
It’s one of the most spectacular sounds and sights of the season. And it’s coming back full strength for the first time since the pandemic. Concordia College is in the final stages of preparation for its annual Christmas concert. It’s now in its 96th year. The concert...
kvrr.com
Santa Village kicks off at Rheault Farm
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Santa Village at Rheault Farm has plenty of activities to put both kids and the rest of the family in the holiday spirit. Some activities at the south Fargo farm include carriage rides, craft decorating, cookie making with Mrs. Claus, and writing letters to Santa.
valleynewslive.com
‘Thank God everyone is alive’: Fertile, MN, family loses home in fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family is devastated after their home in Fertile, MN, of nearly two decades was burned to the ground on Saturday. The Jagols believe the fire started in the garage. “The whole corner of the house over here was just, it was big flames,”...
kvrr.com
LIVE: Fargo-Moorhead Gay Men’s Chorus Christmas Concert
The Morning Show got a visit from some old friends to kick off our Merry Morning holiday season coverage. The Fargo-Moorhead Gay Men’s Chorus stopped by the studio to give us a sneak preview of their upcoming Christmas concert, “Christmas Soup.”. The group’s seen a number of changes...
newsdakota.com
Valley City Area Chamber & DMV Moving To New Location
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (VC Area Chamber) – The Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce will be moving to Central Avenue at the new location December 6. The offices will be located at 253 Central Avenue North, Suite 101, the former Sanford Eye Clinic space. The move will allow the...
valleynewslive.com
Car rolled on its roof on University Drive in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car was flipped over on it’s roof at University and 2nd Ave. N in Fargo. According to Fargo PD, a driver was going west on 2nd Ave. N and entered the intersection of University Drive without stopping. That’s when the Jeep traveling...
travelawaits.com
7 Fabulous Restaurants To Experience In Fargo, North Dakota
Way back in 1996, a little film called Fargo premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and then quickly went on to collect a bunch of awards and inspire a television series of the same name. It put the North Dakota city on the map, even if it sent the message that big fur hats, quirky speech patterns, and new uses for a woodchipper were all the rage.
valleynewslive.com
Police surround vacant hotel in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police surrounded a vacant hotel Thursday night in West Fargo. Squad cars blocked the entrances to the permanently closed Howard Johnson Inn on Main Ave. E. for about an hour. That’s right next door to McDonald’s. Authorities say they were called...
wdayradionow.com
Pedestrian hit by car in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. The collision happened Saturday night at the intersection of Main Avenue and University Drive. The male victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. No word on his current condition.
Still Savoring Sweet Comeback, Montana Griz Prep for Round 2
The Montana Grizzlies are still basking in the joy from Saturday's unbelievable comeback in the first round of the FCS playoffs. But the UM coaching staff will be working to get the team to dig right into prep for the challenge of taking on the defending FCS champions in just a few days.
KFYR-TV
Williston men play role in NASA’s Artemis mission
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - NASA is looking to get back to the moon and beyond. The ongoing Artemis 1 mission aims to have astronauts on the moon as early as 2025. Many people are involved in this ambitious project, including some from North Dakota. It takes a team effort to...
valleynewslive.com
One person hit by vehicle in downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department says a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Saturday night in downtown Fargo. The incident happened around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Main Ave. and University Dr. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated. The...
Affordable housing push in North Dakota
The assistance will support the development or preservation of 266 housing units statewide.
North Dakota Man Charged After Incident with St. Cloud Police
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A North Dakota man faces several charges after an incident in St. Cloud on Thanksgiving Day. According to the charging complaint, 49-year-old Leroy Schmidt of West Fargo approached a group of people in his vehicle and was making racial slurs and sexual comments to them.
