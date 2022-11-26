2:00-6:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Fargo-Moorhead kicks off the holiday season with a spectacular lighted parade. Look for colorful floats, marching units, regal horses, lighted vehicles of all kinds and waving dignitaries from Fargo, Moorhead and West Fargo. The parade route starts at Center Avenue and 8th Street in Moorhead at 6:30 before cruising into Downtown Fargo. Make a day of it by stopping by the Holiday Winterfest on 2nd Avenue in Fargo before the parade for snacks, hot cocoa, taking a spin around the SCHEEL's skating rink (ice skate rentals are available) or writing a letter to Santa. The festivities begin at 2:00.

MOORHEAD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO