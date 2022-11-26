Read full article on original website
Get in the holiday spirit with these events across KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With snow falling and Christmas decorations going up, it’s hard not to feel the holiday spirit in KELOLAND. Whether you’re looking to hear Christmas carols or find the best light displays, KELOLAND has compiled a list of events and displays for you to enjoy this holiday season.
Attention Sioux Falls Shoppers, Dillard’s Is Coming in 2023
So, were you brave enough to mix it up with the masses on Friday and do a little Black Friday shopping in pursuit of this year's must-have booming bargains?. I went out against my better judgment with my wife on Friday morning around 6:30. We hit the Mall and several department stores over the next few hours. And I am happy to say that I am still alive to talk about it. We didn't see any fights between holiday shoppers, nor did anyone try and steal anything out of our shopping cart, or rip anything out of our hands.
Snow Returns To South Dakota: Remember These 10 Storms?
Here's some news that some South Dakotans prefer not to hear this time of year. Winter is coming. In denial? Dropping temperatures and early snowstorms out west near Deadwood speak for itself. Now snow has finally entered in the Sioux Empire, including Sioux Falls. Slowly but surely, people are bracing...
DTSF announces winners of 30th Annual Parade of Lights
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The six award winners of The 30th Annual Parade of Lights presented by First Bank & Trust have been announced. Float awards were presented at the Parade of Lights After Party & Awards Ceremony at the Holiday Inn City Centre. Winners were selected from over 60 parade entries, including new floats and past favorites. The Parade of Lights has attracted thousands, with an estimated 54,300 in attendance for 2022!
SFPD: 25 crashes Tuesday morning as snow fell
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snowy, slick road conditions in and around Sioux Falls caused delays and 25 crashes as more than 3 inches of snow fell Tuesday morning. Snowfall totals range from just over an inch up to four inches in some areas. Bonesteel 3″. Burke 4″. Crooks...
Snow in SE KELOLAND; Record fentanyl seizure; Bishop Swain’s legacy
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, November 29. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Snow continues to fall in the Sioux Falls area this morning. Roads are snow covered and slippery, so drive with care.
‘Rails for Roxie’ event held at Great Bear Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You may not see snow anywhere on the ground quite yet, but Great Bear in Sioux Falls has some and they put it to use Saturday. They hosted the “Rails for Roxie” fundraiser to help raise money after the passing of longtime food service manager Roxie Johnson. Roxie suffered a stroke and died last Sunday, and her Great Bear family wanted to do something in her honor.
Store owners see more shoppers for Small Business Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lots of people were out shopping and supporting local stores Saturday for Small Business Saturday. The Apricot Lane Boutique near Lake Lorraine and The Spice and Tea Exchange in Downtown Sioux Falls were two of the many local small businesses looking forward to the day.
Downtown Sioux Falls Restaurant Closing Temporarily
Diners in Sioux Falls will be down an option beginning this week. Starting Monday (November 28), Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen on Main Avenue will be closed while the restaurant replaces the floor in its kitchen. Customers were notified by e-mail over the Thanksgiving weekend. The owners of Bread &...
Popular Sioux Falls Event To End in 2023
One of the biggest events in Sioux Falls will be ending in 2023. Winterfest of Wheels, the car, motorcycle, and truck show at the Sioux Falls Convention Center will be ending its 15-year run after the February event. Organizers made the announcement on Facebook. Over the years, Winterfest of Wheels...
Sioux Falls city crews are ready for snow and ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Slow down and take your time, that’s the message from Sioux Falls police as we get ready for our first significant winter storm. Southeastern KELOLAND, including Sioux Falls, is under a winter weather advisory and city crews are already preparing. City crews are...
First snow accumulation of the year for eastern KELOLAND
Snow continues to fall in the Sioux Falls area this morning. Roads are snow covered and slippery, so drive with care. You can see some of our early morning selected LIVE CAMS. The snow will be a nice addition at Falls Park. You can see the snow stretches from Nebraska...
Send us your snow photos
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow has fallen on southeastern KELOLAND, and we want to see your pictures of it!. We’ll start with ours. Here are some views from the KELOLAND Live Cam network:. Send us your own photos and videos at ushare@keloland.com!
BBQ Opened In 1946 Closes After Death of Owner
Over the years we have seen barbeque joints come and go. Sadly, we've had our share make their mark here in Sioux Falls only to flame out altogether. One was Big Rig BBQ which when it came on the scene I couldn't get enough of their pulled pork. Still missing them today.
Community mourns beloved Sioux Falls Bishop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Bishop Swain, was loved by many, those closest to him remembering his legacy. Swain first served as an intelligence officer for the Air Force in the Vietnam War. Never expecting he would be called to serve as Bishop of Sioux Falls. “I received the...
Dell Rapids getting ready for the most wonderful time of the year
DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Towns are decking the… streets, getting ready for holiday fun. Dell Rapids is holding Christmas at the Dells this Friday through Sunday (12/2-12/4). Saturday events include a free movie at the Dells Theatre, sleigh or hay rides on Main Street, and the lighting of the Christmas tree at the Dells Senior Center at 6:15 Saturday evening. The Parade of Lights will follow the tree lighting at 6:30, traveling down Main Street. Find a complete list of activities at http://dellrapidschamber.com/christmas-at-the-dells/.
How to have a safer Cyber Monday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Deanna VanDerWolde works in sales for Harold’s Photo where she’s worked for more than 30 years. The Sioux Falls business has a special product this Cyber Monday. “We have a new one today, it’s a new product; it is a reusable sticky...
SDSU band comes home from Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Members of the South Dakota State University marching band are finally waking up in their own beds this morning following an eventful week in New York City.
Minervas Grill and Bar in Yankton has Closed
Minervas Grill and Bar has officially closed after 20 years in Yankton. Matt Sawyer with WR Hospitality commented on the situation. Sawyer declined to name the new restaurant that will be moving into the location at this time.
Windy Wednesday; Mainly Quiet into the Weekend – Storm Center PM Update: Tuesday, November 29
Southeastern KELOLAND now has a nice coating of snow to compliment the holiday lights displays that are out and about. It’ll get rather cold and breezy as we go into the night following an equally chilly day. Some highs in southeastern KELOLAND were achieved near or just after midnight.
