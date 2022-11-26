Read full article on original website
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
FOX Sports
Blues host the Stars after Kyrou's 2-goal game
Dallas Stars (9-5-2, first in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (6-8-0, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Dallas Stars after Jordan Kyrou's two-goal game against the Florida Panthers in the Blues' 5-4 overtime win. St. Louis is 6-8-0 overall and 2-2-0...
FOX Sports
Red Wings host the Maple Leafs after shootout victory
Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Toronto Maple Leafs after the Red Wings knocked off the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in a shootout. Detroit is 7-5-4 overall with a 1-2-1...
Marner extends point streak to 17 games, Leafs top Wings 4-2
DETROIT (AP) — Auston Matthews and William Nylander scored 51 seconds apart in the first period, Mitch Marner extended his point streak to 17 games and the T oronto Maple Leafs beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 Monday night. “It’s a cool thing, but nothing is ever achievable in this game by yourself,” said Marner, who scored in the opening minute of the second. Marner’s 17-game point streak is one shy of the single-season Maple Leafs record set by Darryl Sittler during the 1977-78 season and matched 12 years later by Ed Olczyk. Rasmus Sandin also scored and Matt Murray made 38 saves for the Maple Leafs, who have won a season-high four straight — all on the road — and earned a point in nine consecutive games.
Devils overcome quick 2-goal deficit, rally past Rangers 5-3
NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also...
Hughes has hat trick, Devils beat Caps for Ruff’s 800th win
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach...
FOX Sports
Durant scores 45, carries Nets to 109-102 win over Magic
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored a season-high 45 points, carrying the Brooklyn Nets to a 109-102 victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday night that got them back to .500. Durant shot 19 of 24 from the field and added seven rebounds and five assists, playing 39...
NBC Sports
'1-0 on Risto' — Atkinson gets after it with Ristolainen, feels 'really good'
Cam Atkinson pretty much declared himself cleared for contact when he rumbled with Rasmus Ristolainen. If you're going to put the body through a physical test, battling the bruising 6-foot-4 defenseman ain't a bad way to do it. Atkinson, yet to play this season because of an upper-body injury, pushed...
FOX Sports
Pelicans play the Raptors for cross-conference game
Toronto Raptors (11-9, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (12-8, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: OG Anunoby and the Toronto Raptors take on Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans in out-of-conference action. The Pelicans are 7-3 on their home court. New Orleans is fourth...
FOX Sports
Booker leads Phoenix against Chicago after 44-point showing
Chicago Bulls (9-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (14-6, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix takes on the Chicago Bulls after Devin Booker scored 44 points in the Phoenix Suns' 122-117 win over the Sacramento Kings. The Suns are 11-1 on their home court. Phoenix...
