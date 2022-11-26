DETROIT (AP) — Auston Matthews and William Nylander scored 51 seconds apart in the first period, Mitch Marner extended his point streak to 17 games and the T oronto Maple Leafs beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 Monday night. “It’s a cool thing, but nothing is ever achievable in this game by yourself,” said Marner, who scored in the opening minute of the second. Marner’s 17-game point streak is one shy of the single-season Maple Leafs record set by Darryl Sittler during the 1977-78 season and matched 12 years later by Ed Olczyk. Rasmus Sandin also scored and Matt Murray made 38 saves for the Maple Leafs, who have won a season-high four straight — all on the road — and earned a point in nine consecutive games.

DETROIT, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO