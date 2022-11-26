Read full article on original website
Mendenhall South State Champs & Heading to State
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Mendenhall Tigers kept the ball rolling with a 26-14 victory over the Tomcats!. Mendenhall and Stone County played at MG@...
Southern Miss’ Frank Gore, Jr. rushes for 203 yards, Warhawks held to 28 yards on the ground in, 20-10, season ending loss to Southern Miss
By: Paul Letlow/ULM Athletics MONROE, La. – ULM hung around into the final quarter, but Southern Miss had the finishing touch Saturday at Malone Stadium. On a wet and dreary day, the Golden Eagles achieved bowl eligibility with a 20-10 win over the Warhawks in ULM’s season finale. “We’re in every game,” ULM coach Terry Bowden said. […]
WDAM-TV
USM men’s basketball doubles up Mobile to move to 7-0
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Over the course of the 2021-22 men’s basketball season, the University of Southern Mississippi managed to win just seven games. This season, the Golden Eagles needed just 21 days. Four USM players scored 10 points or more and a stifling defense forced 24 turnovers as...
WDAM-TV
Super Smash Bros. competition growing in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg is looking to become more competitive on the esports scene. Colludium Brewing Company hosted its Super Smash Bros. Tournament Sunday, where players gathered from across the state to compete for bragging rights. Tournament organizer Cody Knuth said tournaments started pre-pandemic after noticing local players needed...
WLOX
Sea Wolves fire Head Coach Phil Esposito
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Sea Wolves are looking for a new head coach after firing Phil Esposito, Monday. The Biloxi-based team is currently last in the Continental Division of the Federal Prospects Hockey League with a 2-9-2 record. Previously, Esposito coached multiple teams in the Southern Professional Hockey League, as well as the FPHL.
WLOX
Gulfport Schools Superintendent Glen East on kids, guns, and social media
WLOX
Gulfport Civic League marks 60 years of Christmas Tour of Homes
Gulfport Schools Superintendent Glen East on kids, guns, and social media. Superintendent Glen East with the Gulfport School District talks about how social media is affecting our teens and our schools. Peppermint Pops returns to iMPAC stage this weekend. Updated: Nov. 24, 2022 at 5:00 AM CST. |. A holiday...
WLOX
Traditional oyster season delayed
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday’s gloomy weather symbolizes how non-productive traditional oyster farms are on the Coast. Last week, we showed you how off-bottom oyster farming has been successful. However, the traditional on-bottom reefs haven’t been opened. In fact, the DMR isn’t opening those traditional reefs south of Pass Christian and Waveland.
WLOX
Pearl River County officials prepare for severe weather
If you send a check, make sure the organization cashes it immediately. The Poplarville-grown music trio made it all the way to the finals this year on America's Got Talent. One dead after car reportedly crashes, catches fire in Gulfport church.
WLOX
‘I’m really scared’: Neighbors react to shooting of 14-year-old in Biloxi home
WDAM-TV
‘Experience Columbia’ kicks off the season with 14-story-tall Christmas tree
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - “Experience Columbia” brought its entire array of holiday highlights to the forefront Sunday night. “You can ice skate in the middle of Second Street, you have build a buddy in Santa’s workshop, you have the Gingerbread Express, you have the Grinch train,” said Laura Hobgood, “Experience Columbia” director of operations “You can make reindeer food, you can have your face painted, you can enjoy lots of good food.”
Amtrak passenger route will return to Mississippi Gulf Coast
Amtrak, freight rail companies and the Port of Mobile have struck a deal that will bring back passenger trains to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, connecting Mobile to New Orleans. A joint statement from all parties – Amtrak, CSX Transportation, Norfolk Southern Railway Company and the Port of Mobile – says they “collectively reached an agreement” that supports both freight trains and passenger trains running in the Gulf Coast Corridor.
WLOX
Biloxi city leaders continue pier and dock repairs
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A handful of infrastructure projects are underway in Biloxi. City leaders are working to repair boating docks and piers. Ward 5 Councilman Paul Tisdale reviewed the pier and boat launch repairs. Let’s start at Hiller Park. “The parking lot has been enlarged. The boat launch...
Two killed in Jeep, motorcycle accident, Alabama troopers report
Two people were killed in a head-on collision last week, Alabama state troopers reported. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the accident happened on Wednesday afternoon approximately 6 miles outside of Semmes, Alabama. Danielle Brannon, 25, of Wilmer, Alabam, and Michael Thomas, 64, of Mobile, Alabama, were killed when Brannon’s...
WLOX
USM trying new ideas to combat nursing shortage
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Stress, burnout, long hours, lagging salaries, working conditions, a global pandemic: You name a workplace malady, nurses have likely experienced it over the past several years. Consequently, the United States finds itself staring squarely in the eyes of a nursing crisis. Nursing is the nation’s largest...
WLOX
New community center, the Den, brings more spaces for activities in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Den is a new community center hoping to expand enrichment-based activities in the heart of Gulfport. Step into the Den and you’ll see there’s a lot happening. “Basically, the idea of the Den is to have multiple activities under one roof,” said executive...
Mississippi Press
Ocean Springs man gunned down at local bar
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- In what police are describing as a “domestic-related event,” a 34-year-old Ocean Springs man was shot and killed behind a local bar, with another Ocean Springs resident charged with his murder. According to Ocean Springs police Capt. Ryan LeMaire, officers responded to a report...
WLOX
Happening Dec. 2nd: 37th Annual Christmas in the Pass
If you send a check, make sure the organization cashes it immediately. The Poplarville-grown music trio made it all the way to the finals this year on America's Got Talent. One dead after car reportedly crashes, catches fire in Gulfport church.
WDAM-TV
Weather bumps ‘Lighting of Downtown’ Columbia to Sunday
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Inclement weather forecasts have postponed the City of Columbia’s “Lighting of Downtown/Nativity Presentation” by a day. Originally scheduled to open Saturday evening, the holiday event has been rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Columbia’s ice-skating rink will remain open until 9 p.m. Saturday unless...
WLOX
One person killed in Gulfport car crash
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport wreck has left at least one person dead Sunday morning. Details are limited, but WLOX has confirmed it happened on Interstate 10 eastbound near the Highway 49 exit. The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin. We...
