Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's ComicsBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Looking for Latin Cuisine in North Olmsted, Ohio? You Should Check Out This PlaceIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Related
CBS Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Downgraded to out
Kuzma (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Boston. Kuzma will miss his first game of the season due to a low-back injury. Rui Hachimura (ankle) is also out, so Anthony Gill and Will Barton are strong candidates for increased roles against the Celtics.
CBS Sports
Suns' Chris Paul: Not playing Monday
Paul (heel) won't play Monday against the Kings, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. The veteran floor general is set to miss his 10th straight game with a heel injury that has turned out to be more complicated than originally expected. Cameron Payne should remain the Suns' starting point guard until Paul is ready to return.
Full injury report for James Harden, Sixers for matchup vs. Cavaliers
The Philadelphia 76ers begin a 3-game road trip on Wednesday as they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers looking to build off a 3-game winning streak. The Sixers have continued to find a way to pick up some wins despite being so short-handed and, after welcoming Joel Embiid back on Monday, they will look to continue to build.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Wednesday
McCollum (COVID-19 protocols) has cleared protocols and is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors due to conditioning, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. McCollum has missed the past three games while in protocols, prompting Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham to see more action. If McCollum returns Wednesday,...
Report: Clippers Looking to Improve Roster Before Trade Deadline
The Clippers are reportedly not done making moves.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady sees amazing 218-game streak snapped during Buccaneers' overtime loss to Browns
When Tom Brady had a lead of a touchdown or more heading into the final two minutes, there had been a 100% chance he would win. Well, that is until Sunday. Before the Week 12 game against the Cleveland Browns, Brady was 218-0 when up seven or more points heading into the final two minutes of regulation. That impressive streak ended when the Browns defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
CBS Sports
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Hurts oblique on SNF
Rodgers (oblique) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Eagles. Rodgers went to the locker room in the second half, and it remains to be seen if he'll manage to return. Jordan Love's next in line for snaps at quarterback. Prior to getting hurt, Rodgers completed 11 of 16 passes for 140 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing once for minus-1 yard.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Disappointing game
Boyd had just two catches for 16 yards on four targets in Sunday's win over the Titans. Boyd struggled to gain separation on his targets, and he slipped on his cut on one of the passes he didn't corral. Meanwhile, the Bengals found a good matchup on the opposite side of the field for Tee Higgins most of the time, and Trenton Irwin on one key first down. With Ja'Marr Chase (hip) out, we expected more from Boyd and didn't get it the last two weeks. Now, Chase should return next week against the Chiefs.
CBS Sports
Hawks' John Collins: Records four blocks in loss
Collins finished Monday's game against the 76ers with 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-8 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, four blocks and two steals across 32 minutes. Collins has now scored in double figures in back-to-back matchups, shooting 15-for-25 from the field over that stretch. He also swatted away four shots, tying his season high from Oct. 26 against Detroit and Oct. 23 against Charlotte. Collins has collected a block in his last five games and a steal in five of his last six.
CBS Sports
49ers' Elijah Mitchell: Expected to miss 6-8 weeks
Coach Kyle Shanahan noted Monday that Mitchell (knee) is in line to be out 6-to-8 weeks, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com, the 49ers plan to place Mitchell on IR, which would ensure that he misses at least four games, but based on the estimated timetable put forth by Shanahan, the running back doesn't seem likely to be back before the postseason. In Mitchell's looming absence, Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price are now in line to log change-of-pace/complementary snaps for the 49ers behind top back Christian McCaffrey, while Tevin Coleman is a candidate to be elevated from the team's practice squad.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Foot injury appears minor
Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Etienne is dealing with a sprained foot, but the running back doesn't require a boot or crutches, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports. Pederson added that Etienne will be eased into practice during the week. Given that context, Etienne likely will have his practice reps capped, but it sounds like Jacksonville's starting running back could be back on the field as soon as Sunday's Week 13 game in Detroit.
CBS Sports
Suns' Devin Booker: Inefficient in 27-point effort
Booker accumulated 27 points (8-27 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 11 rebounds and seven assists in 39 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 win over the Jazz. While Booker extended his streak of 20-plus point performances to seven games, he didn't have a good shooting night, especially from beyond the arc. However, he went 10-for-11 from the charity stripe and enjoyed a strong game on the boards, recording a season-high 11 rebounds. Booker also made his fantasy managers happy with seven assists, so the strong all-around stat line largely makes up for the shooting inefficiency. The star guard can be relied upon to pour in points even when not entirely sharp, as he ranks 10th in the NBA with 27.1 points per contest on the season.
CBS Sports
Bears' Darnell Mooney: Season-ending surgery likely
Mooney likely needs season-ending surgery for the left ankle injury he suffered in Sunday's 31-10 loss to the Jets, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Mooney went down in pain after having his leg rolled up on. It turns out the injury was to his ankle, and while further tests are necessary for confirmation, the expectation is that Mooney will need season-ending surgery. He'll likely finish his third NFL season with 40 catches for 493 yards and two touchdowns on 61 targets, getting less than halfway to last year's career-high 1,055 yards.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Struggles continue in Week 12 loss
Wilson completed 19 of 35 passes for 142 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Panthers. He added eight yards on two rushing attempts and lost a fumble. Wilson's struggles continued in the first half, as he threw for only 53 yards and fumbled just outside the red zone en route to a 10-3 halftime deficit. Things didn't get much better after halftime outside of a one-yard touchdown pass to rookie Brandon Johnson late in the fourth. Wilson's underwhelming play is the primary reason for Denver's ugly 3-8 record heading into a Week 13 trip to Baltimore.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Game-time decision
Gaudreau (illness) will be a game-time decision Monday against Vegas. Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. Gaudreau didn't take part in the morning skate after skipping Sunday's practice. He has amassed seven goals and 20 points in 20 games this season.
CBS Sports
Ravens' David Ojabo: Remains sidelined
Ojabo (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Jaguars. Ojabo will have to wait another week to make his NFL debut. The rookie has been slowly brought back from his Achilles tear, as the team continues to ramp up his workload in practice each week. He'll work to earn the chance to debut Week 13 against the Broncos.
CBS Sports
49ers' Jordan Mason: Could takeover backup role
Mason rushed five times for 25 yards in Sunday's 13-0 win over the Saints. Mason was used on the final drive of the game with the 49ers up multiple scores for the second week in a row. Unlike last week's garbage time appearance against the Cardinals, the undrafted rookie was actually needed after No. 2 back Elijah Mitchell (knee) went down late in this contest. Starter Christian McCaffrey was dealing with knee soreness as well, but the former's is expected to be more serious. It sounds like Mitchell will be forced to miss some time again, and CMC doesn't have the build to handle a 20-plus touch workload, so Mason could step into a prominent backup role in head coach Kyle Shanahan's run-heavy offensive scheme. If that were to be the case, the Georgia Tech product should absorb a chunk of Mitchell's carries ahead of Sunday's showdown against the Dolphins.
What will the Chiefs do about Orlando Brown Jr. this offseason?
Sitting in with 610’s Cody and Gold, The Athletic’s Nate Taylor predicts what the Chiefs will do with Orlando Brown Jr.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Marcus Mariota: Costly pick in loss
Mariota completed 15 of 25 passes for 174 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 19-13 loss to the Commanders. He added six rushes for 49 yards. From a fantasy perspective, Mariota performed as expected thanks to work with his legs, as he's now topped 40 rushing yards in five of his last eight games. He also tossed a four-yard touchdown pass on a misdirection play midway through the second quarter. However, Mariota's performance left plenty to be desired, as he averaged only 7.0 yards per attempt and also threw an interception at the Commnanders' goal line with just over a minute remaining in the contest. Despite the uninspiring performance, Mariota is likely to remain Atlanta's starting quarterback so long as the team remains in playoff contention.
CBS Sports
Jets' Denzel Mims: Minimal role as other WRs shine
Mims caught his only target for 11 yards in Sunday's 31-10 win over the Bears. Mims' only catch led to points, as he gained 11 yards on 3rd and 13 to get the Jets in range for a 57-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal just before halftime. New York took a 17-10 lead into the locker room, then put the game away with 14 unanswered points in the second half. Fellow wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore combined for three touchdowns in Mike White's season debut under center, while Mims didn't make much of an impact, suggesting benched quarterback Zach Wilson may not have been the reason for Mims' lack of production to date.
Comments / 0