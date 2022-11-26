Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kennesaw Hosting Two Holiday Illumination Events in DecemberDeanLandKennesaw, GA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
Woman Finds Out 1996 Jane Doe Is Her Twin SisterStill UnsolvedPowder Springs, GA
Popular supermarket chain opens another location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersCartersville, GA
Bartaco opens new location in Vinings + secret taco newsMalika BowlingVinings, GA
Related
bartowsportszone.com
Excel Christian boys grab region, road victory
The Excel Christian Academy boys earned a road, region win Monday night at Oakwood Christian Academy in Chickamauga, 77-54. “We started slowly,” said ECA head coach David Archer, Jr., “but we were able to turn it around.”. The Eagles trailed 15-8 after the opening eight minutes but recovered...
The Extra Point: Bowdon vs. Early County
BLAKELY, Ga. (WDHN) — The Early County Bobcats hosted the Bowdon Red Devils in the quarterfinals of the Georgia High School Association Class A Division II football playoffs. The Bobcats went up two scores early, but Bowdon prevailed 36-26 when time ran out ending Early County’s postseason run.
JUST IN: Georgia Still No. 1, Where is Bama, OSU, Tennessee?
The Georgia Bulldogs polished off yet another perfect regular season, the second consecutive, under head coach Kirby Smart with a 37 to 14 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. After a rather slow start for the Bulldogs, the No. 1 team in the country pulled away in the second half, scoring 27 ...
saturdaytradition.com
Power 5 QB announces intent to enter transfer portal
Georgia Tech has now lost its starting quarterback to the transfer portal. Jeff Sims announced that he will leaving the program from his social media account. One of the reasons Sims could be leaving Georgia Tech is because of the recent departure of head coach Geoff Collins. Collins was fired in September after losing to UCF. The Yellowjackets finished the regular season with a 5-7 record.
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by call me hangry 🇫🇷 on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Yahoo Sports
College football hot seat tracker: Wisconsin officially hires Luke Fickell, Georgia Tech reportedly nearing deal with Willie Fritz
Sadly, the college football regular season has come to an end. While the action on the field may be dwindling, the end of the regular season opens the floodgates for major activity in the coaching market. Which head coaches have been fired? Who is on the move to another job? Here is a running list of the ongoing movement in the college football coaching carousel. This will be updated chronologically.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia father and son prepare for military flyover at UGA vs Georgia Tech game
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You see military flyovers during some football games or during holidays, but rarely do you get the chance to meet the people behind the glass. ”I graduated from the University of Georgia ROTC program in 1987. I went to flight school. I was a...
10 killed on Georgia roads since Thursday, with weekend travel still to come
By noon Friday, 10 people had been killed on Georgia roads since Thanksgiving morning, with plenty of travel still expec...
WXIA 11 Alive
Does Herschel Walker's tax break violate Texas, Georgia laws?
ATLANTA — Republican Herschel Walker is claiming a tax exemption on a Texas home despite running for office and registering to vote in Georgia – potentially running afoul of tax and residency requirements in the states. Taxing authorities in Tarrant County, Texas, told 11Alive that they plan to...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta City Schools congratulates honor roll students
VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools congratulates honor roll with distinction and honor roll students during the first nine weeks of the 2022 – 2023 school year. Congratulations to our honor roll with distinction and honor roll students on your accomplishments during the first nine weeks of the 2022 – 2023 school year.
14 dead, 15 injured in metro Atlanta shootings, stabbings over Thanksgiving holiday weekend
ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta police departments responded to 15 shootings and stabbings over a violent Thanksgiving weekend. Channel 2 Action News reported on the investigations that happened from Thursday morning through Sunday night. At least 14 people died and 15 others were injured, according to the combined numbers. Here...
Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election
Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
Former Atlanta police chief leaving Louisville’s department
Former Atlanta police Chief Erika Shields is stepping down from her position at the helm Louisville’s police department ...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia family spends first Thanksgiving in new home, after time in ATL shelters
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia family is bringing new meaning to the phrase, home for the holidays. “It is made with love,” said mother Kiara Grinton, ”It is our first Thanksgiving in our new house.”. Last year, Kiara and her girls spent Thanksgiving in an...
Cook County Sheriff’s deputy injured in Georgia treated in Tallahassee
A deputy from Georgia’s Cook County Sheriff’s Office is being treated in Tallahassee for injuries sustained in an incident on Interstate 75 Sunday.
Police: Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in NW Atlanta
A man attempting to cross a busy northwest Atlanta street was struck and killed late Thursday by a driver who didn’t sto...
Victims identified in Thanksgiving morning wrong-way crash that killed 3 on I-75 in Georgia
Coroner Leon Jones has identified the driver of the Tahoe. He says that the driver has been identified as 27-year-old Martinez Avaro of Pearson, Georgia. Three people died in a wrong-way crash in Macon early Thanksgiving morning. Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says it happened on I-75 south near the Bass...
FedEx truck driver dead after running stop sign, colliding with train in Ga., officials say
A man is dead after the truck he was driving collided with a train in Haralson County Monday morning. Georgia State Patrol said the driver of a FedEx box truck ran a stop sign on J Davis Road around 11 a.m. Amtrak officials say the train was traveling from New...
Community rallies behind Ga. family involved in deadly Thanksgiving crash
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A family is mourning the loss of two of their own, but has the community rallying behind them. The Mynes family, a father, mother and their two daughters, were riding down Knox Bridge Road in Canton on Thanksgiving morning when deputies say a Ford F-150 truck crossed the center line and crashed into the car.
allongeorgia.com
Lafayette Man Convicted of Voter Fraud
On Wednesday November 16, 2022, William Chase, a 62-year-old man from Walker County was convicted by a Walker County jury of Forgery in the First Degree, Illegal Acts Regarding Election Documents, Unlawful Acts Regarding Elector’s Vote, Repeat Voting in Same Election. The trial began Monday, November 14th and concluded with a guilty verdict on November 16th in front of the Honorable Chief Judge Kristina Graham.
Comments / 0