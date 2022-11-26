ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cartersville, GA

Excel Christian boys grab region, road victory

The Excel Christian Academy boys earned a road, region win Monday night at Oakwood Christian Academy in Chickamauga, 77-54. “We started slowly,” said ECA head coach David Archer, Jr., “but we were able to turn it around.”. The Eagles trailed 15-8 after the opening eight minutes but recovered...
CHICKAMAUGA, GA
The Extra Point: Bowdon vs. Early County

BLAKELY, Ga. (WDHN) — The Early County Bobcats hosted the Bowdon Red Devils in the quarterfinals of the Georgia High School Association Class A Division II football playoffs. The Bobcats went up two scores early, but Bowdon prevailed 36-26 when time ran out ending Early County’s postseason run.
BOWDON, GA
Power 5 QB announces intent to enter transfer portal

Georgia Tech has now lost its starting quarterback to the transfer portal. Jeff Sims announced that he will leaving the program from his social media account. One of the reasons Sims could be leaving Georgia Tech is because of the recent departure of head coach Geoff Collins. Collins was fired in September after losing to UCF. The Yellowjackets finished the regular season with a 5-7 record.
ATLANTA, GA
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by call me hangry 🇫🇷 on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
GEORGIA STATE
College football hot seat tracker: Wisconsin officially hires Luke Fickell, Georgia Tech reportedly nearing deal with Willie Fritz

Sadly, the college football regular season has come to an end. While the action on the field may be dwindling, the end of the regular season opens the floodgates for major activity in the coaching market. Which head coaches have been fired? Who is on the move to another job? Here is a running list of the ongoing movement in the college football coaching carousel. This will be updated chronologically.
MADISON, WI
Does Herschel Walker's tax break violate Texas, Georgia laws?

ATLANTA — Republican Herschel Walker is claiming a tax exemption on a Texas home despite running for office and registering to vote in Georgia – potentially running afoul of tax and residency requirements in the states. Taxing authorities in Tarrant County, Texas, told 11Alive that they plan to...
GEORGIA STATE
Valdosta City Schools congratulates honor roll students

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools congratulates honor roll with distinction and honor roll students during the first nine weeks of the 2022 – 2023 school year. Congratulations to our honor roll with distinction and honor roll students on your accomplishments during the first nine weeks of the 2022 – 2023 school year.
VALDOSTA, GA
Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election

Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
GEORGIA STATE
Lafayette Man Convicted of Voter Fraud

On Wednesday November 16, 2022, William Chase, a 62-year-old man from Walker County was convicted by a Walker County jury of Forgery in the First Degree, Illegal Acts Regarding Election Documents, Unlawful Acts Regarding Elector’s Vote, Repeat Voting in Same Election. The trial began Monday, November 14th and concluded with a guilty verdict on November 16th in front of the Honorable Chief Judge Kristina Graham.
WALKER COUNTY, GA

