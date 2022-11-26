ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Have your jackets ready for a breezy morning as the cold front arrives overnight

SAN ANTONIO - Another strong cold front will arrive late tonight bringing our next big weather change, a 20 drop. Track the storms with our Interactive Radar CLICK HERE. Another short-sleeve afternoon coming up. It will feel more like early May than November when the temperature hits the low to mid 80s. Keep an eye on the wind direction. You’ll see it swing around to the southwest. It’s a clue that change is coming. Skies will clear out for the evening. We’ll cool down to near 70 by mid-evening. A strong cold front will arrive about 1am with gusty winds and much cooler air.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Expect sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s

SAN ANTONIO - Beautiful Monday! Sunny, highs low - mid 70s. We'll start to see some increasing clouds late this evening from the south. Humidity levels will climb and this will usher in a deck of low clouds with a spot or two of fog possible & mist into Tuesday morning. Milder night ahead in the low 60s. Clouds will break apart from noon to 2pm allowing temperatures to spike Tuesday to 78 - 81 (still humid)
SAN ANTONIO, TX
New West side highway helps expand growth

“I feel like, I just fell intoa goldmine," says Sandra Garcia as she laughs explaining her 1/2 acre lot she calls home. Garcia moved to her home in the Legend Falls neighborhood three years ago. The neighborhood sits feet away from the new State Highway 211. According to a Bexar...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Mexican restaurant Rosario's says goodbye to Southtown location

SAN ANTONIO - In Southtown it’s the end of an era, as the beloved Rosario’s Mexican food restaurant prepares for its final day of service at its current location. Owner Lisa Wong says they're moving to their new home on South Saint Mary's, starting next week. This after...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Local pastor plans to run seven marathons in seven days

SAN ANTONIO - Seven marathons in seven days. A local pastor is taking on a challenge that might scare many of us, but that won't stop him on his mission to help his community. "We wanna put Christmas gifts in the hands of the south side and beyond in our city that need help in a tough economic time. put on an event that's free to the community to celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ," said David Cameron, Pastor of Refuge church.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Starving dogs found near death rescued

Two starving dogs were given their first good meal in a long time after a deputy found the starving pups, near death, according to Atascosa County Animal Shelter. Atascosa County DPS Trooper Robert Pennington had just finished working an accident where a vehicle had struck a deer on Tx Hwy 173 near the Big Foot community, when he came across a strange sight in the middle of nowhere.
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
Parents arrested after police find starving 6-year-old

SAN ANTONIO- Two people have been arrested after a 6-year-old child was found malnourished during a welfare check at a Northwest Side home. The police were called out around 4 a.m. Friday at a home off Timberhurst near Grissom Road. When they arrived, police found the malnourished child along with his father. The officer on scene said the child looked malnourished and immediately called for EMS, who took the child to the hospital.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Regional Finals for four area football teams

Brennan, Smithson Valley, Boerne and Poth are the last football teams standing from the San Antonio area. One more win for any of them and it's on to state. Here's what the schedule looks like for the week ahead. Brennan vs. Westlake/Saturday at 2 pm Alamodome. Smithson Valley vs. College...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Fore the Blind Charity: Lessons learned on and off the course

The world’s top blind golfers were in town recently, paired with sighted golfers to play in the San. Antonio Lighthouse’s Fore the Blind Charity Scramble at Canyon Springs Golf Club. Proceeds from the tournament empower people who are blind and visually. impaired. The San Antonio Lighthouse’s mission is...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

