Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
7 great places in San Antonio to see Christmas lightsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The wealthiest person in San Antonio is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Jealousy Leads Texas Woman to Burn Boyfriend's Home DownAnthony JamesSan Antonio, TX
Related
foxsanantonio.com
2 women stabbed a man several times while he was arguing with partner at bus stop
SAN ANTONIO - A man was stabbed multiple times during a fight at a Southwest Side bus stop. The stabbing happened just before 9:30 p.m. Monday at a bus stop off South Zarzamora Street and Southwest Military Drive. Police said the man was arguing with his partner when two women...
foxsanantonio.com
Parents arrested after police find starving 6-year-old
SAN ANTONIO- Two people have been arrested after a 6-year-old child was found malnourished during a welfare check at a Northwest Side home. The police were called out around 4 a.m. Friday at a home off Timberhurst near Grissom Road. When they arrived, police found the malnourished child along with his father. The officer on scene said the child looked malnourished and immediately called for EMS, who took the child to the hospital.
foxsanantonio.com
12-year-old girl wakes up family, gets them to safety during 2-alarm apartment fire
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters battled a 2-alarm fire at a North Side apartment complex early Tuesday morning. The fire started just before 3 a.m. at The Place at Oak Hills apartments off Northwest Military Highway near Lockhill Selma Road. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from a second...
KSAT 12
San Antonio man arrested for fatally shooting girlfriend in head on Thanksgiving night, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for fatally shooting his girlfriend on Thanksgiving night at a home in West Bexar County, according to jail records. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Paris Shaw, 24, was arrested at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of De Zavala Road after someone reported him looking into vehicles. San Antonio police responded to the scene and Shaw ran off, BCSO said.
foxsanantonio.com
Mother of suspected shooter speaks out
After a report from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office was made public, the mother of a suspected shooter felt the need to clear her son's name. The report states 24-year-old Paris Shaw fled a crime scene that left a 22-year-old woman in critical condition. According to the report, the woman was shot in the head and had to be sent to University Hospital.
KSAT 12
Teen charged after working with brother to steal Christmas gifts out of man’s vehicle, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man is behind bars after San Antonio police said he and his brother stole Christmas presents out of a man’s vehicle when he returned home from a family outing. Dominick Michael Clark Brinkley, 19, was charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, on Nov....
foxsanantonio.com
Two men found with gunshot wounds after running red light, crashing into Jeep, police say
SAN ANTONIO -- Two men were found shot inside a vehicle following an accident early Monday morning. The accident happened just after 1 a.m. at the intersection of Bissonnet Street near Southwest Freeway on Houston's Southwest Side. Houston Police said they two men were driving down Bissonnet when someone in...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio police looking for suspect after teen was shot in the arm during altercation
SAN ANTONIO – A teen was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the arm late Saturday night on the Northwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police responded to the 6500 block of Spring Hurst Dr. for a reported shooting in progress at around 11:19 p.m.
Another Woman Answers Boyfriend’s Phone, Texas Woman Sets Boyfriend’s House On Fire
A woman from San Antonio, Texas went all Waiting To Exhale on her now ex-boyfriend. According to reports, Texas deputies have arrested 23-year-old Senaida Soto for breaking into her ex-boo's home, stealing some stuff, and then setting the house ablaze. Chiiiild, what is going on in this world we live in today?
foxsanantonio.com
Man fatally shot outside West Side Walgreen's, suspect on the run, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Police say one man was shot and killed in a Walgreen’s parking lot on the city’s West Side early Sunday morning. Around 12:02 a.m. authorities responded to the 4700 block of W Commerce St. at a Walgreens for a shooting in progress. According to...
foxsanantonio.com
Witnesses help pull driver out of crashed car, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say four witnesses pulled a driver out of his car after he lost control and crashed on IH-10 Sunday morning. Police were called at 3:45 a.m. in the 6000 block of IH-10 West. According to officials, a Ford Mustang was traveling southbound when...
foxsanantonio.com
Starving dogs found near death rescued
Two starving dogs were given their first good meal in a long time after a deputy found the starving pups, near death, according to Atascosa County Animal Shelter. Atascosa County DPS Trooper Robert Pennington had just finished working an accident where a vehicle had struck a deer on Tx Hwy 173 near the Big Foot community, when he came across a strange sight in the middle of nowhere.
KSAT 12
Medical examiner identifies man shot, killed outside Walgreens on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – Update:. A man who was fatally shot in the parking lot of a Walgreens on the West Side has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner. Ricardo Ortega, 30, died at the scene, according to the ME. The shooting happened just after midnight in the...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio man wanted for shooting woman in the head on Thanksgiving night
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding 24-year-old, Paris Shaw, who is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, in connection to a shooting that left a 22-year-old woman in critical condition on Thanksgiving night. On Thursday, November 24, at approximately 11:50...
foxsanantonio.com
Boerne gymnastics coach arrested for allegedly abusing numerous girls for over 2 decades
BOERNE, Texas - A Boerne gymnastics coach was arrested recently, accused of sexually abusing several girls over the last two decades at a summer camp. Michael Spiller, 74, was charged with indecency with a child after several girls have come forward saying that they were sexually assaulted by Spiller while they attended a summer camp called "Circus Arts for Kids."
KSAT 12
Man arrested after road-rage shooting results in another man’s death on SE Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he shot and killed a 70-year-old driver during an apparent road-rage incident on the Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police. Donyell Moton, 46, was arrested shortly after the incident, which happened after 2:15 p.m. Saturday. Police were initially called to a Walmart parking lot in the 3300 block of SE Military Drive.
KSAT 12
East Side home goes up in flames after woman says she walked away from burning cigarette
An early morning fire left a family’s East Side home damaged, but not destroyed. Magdelena Narvaiz Aleman grew up at the house on Hicks Avenue, near I-10 East, but it may be a while before her family can go back inside. “Everything is gone, even my important papers. Cellphones,...
KENS 5
San Antonio mother spreads awareness about mental health after teenaged son dies by suicide
Amy Grunder looked forward to celebrating her birthday with Noel, who had suggested going to see a movie. But now she's grieving and hoping to make a difference.
foxsanantonio.com
Bexar County neighborhoods looking for 'eyes and ears' volunteers amid safety concerns
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas—Interest is growing in a Bexar County neighborhood program after recent crime incidents. Members say one catalyst was the sexual assault case in Luckey Ranch, which is still unsolved. Deputies tell us a man walked into a woman's home through an open garage door on Halloween, sexually...
Trial of former Border Patrol agent, alleged serial killer starts Monday in San Antonio
Juan David Ortiz, a former supervisory intelligence officer, is accused of killing four sex-workers in Laredo.
Comments / 0