ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

Parents arrested after police find starving 6-year-old

SAN ANTONIO- Two people have been arrested after a 6-year-old child was found malnourished during a welfare check at a Northwest Side home. The police were called out around 4 a.m. Friday at a home off Timberhurst near Grissom Road. When they arrived, police found the malnourished child along with his father. The officer on scene said the child looked malnourished and immediately called for EMS, who took the child to the hospital.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio man arrested for fatally shooting girlfriend in head on Thanksgiving night, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for fatally shooting his girlfriend on Thanksgiving night at a home in West Bexar County, according to jail records. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Paris Shaw, 24, was arrested at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of De Zavala Road after someone reported him looking into vehicles. San Antonio police responded to the scene and Shaw ran off, BCSO said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Mother of suspected shooter speaks out

After a report from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office was made public, the mother of a suspected shooter felt the need to clear her son's name. The report states 24-year-old Paris Shaw fled a crime scene that left a 22-year-old woman in critical condition. According to the report, the woman was shot in the head and had to be sent to University Hospital.
foxsanantonio.com

Starving dogs found near death rescued

Two starving dogs were given their first good meal in a long time after a deputy found the starving pups, near death, according to Atascosa County Animal Shelter. Atascosa County DPS Trooper Robert Pennington had just finished working an accident where a vehicle had struck a deer on Tx Hwy 173 near the Big Foot community, when he came across a strange sight in the middle of nowhere.
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Boerne gymnastics coach arrested for allegedly abusing numerous girls for over 2 decades

BOERNE, Texas - A Boerne gymnastics coach was arrested recently, accused of sexually abusing several girls over the last two decades at a summer camp. Michael Spiller, 74, was charged with indecency with a child after several girls have come forward saying that they were sexually assaulted by Spiller while they attended a summer camp called "Circus Arts for Kids."
BOERNE, TX
KSAT 12

Man arrested after road-rage shooting results in another man’s death on SE Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he shot and killed a 70-year-old driver during an apparent road-rage incident on the Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police. Donyell Moton, 46, was arrested shortly after the incident, which happened after 2:15 p.m. Saturday. Police were initially called to a Walmart parking lot in the 3300 block of SE Military Drive.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy