Hunterdon Central season recap, 2022
Making jumps and clearing hurdles is what it is all about from year-to-year. Hunterdon Central came into the season having not qualified for the State Team Championships since 2013. This was also the last time that the team won the Skyland Conference Championship.
Ten years of Big Ten tenaciousness: Moments when Rutgers proved it belongs
The stadium was packed on a night in October 2014 as Rutgers fans wondered if this would be the moment the Scarlet Knights would announce their arrival in the Big Ten. It was the football program’s first fall in the powerhouse conference and, after being teased in a 13-10 loss to Penn State three weeks earlier, the die-hards crossed their fingers and held their breath as Michigan lined up for a 56-yard field-goal attempt in the final minutes that threatened to break their hearts again.
Rutgers basketball: 4 questions entering toughest stretch of season so far
Rutgers basketball begins its season in earnest this week. After smacking around a handful of low-major opponents on either end of a neutral-court loss to Temple, the Scarlet Knights (5-1) now enter the toughest stretch of their non-conference slate. In an 18-day span beginning on Wednesday, they will travel to Miami (No. 44 in KenPom’s efficiency rankings), host No. 10 Indiana (11), travel to No. 25 Ohio State (19), then host Seton Hall (57) and Wake Forest (76).
QB Ajani Sheppard flips from Old Dominion to Rutgers, becomes face of Knights’ 2023 class
Iona Prep class of 2023 quarterback Ajani Sheppard has flipped from Old Dominion to Rutgers, he told NJ Advance Media on Tuesday. A 6-2, 230-pound three-star (ESPN) from New Rochelle, N.Y., Sheppard pledged to the Big Blue on June 27, but now favors Rutgers where he will sign next month after being wooed by Greg Schiano and staff during a quiet trip to Piscataway last Wednesday.
Who returns to Rutgers next season? A look at eligibility and the final redshirt tracker
Lets preface this by stealing a quote from Rutgers coach Greg Schiano. When it comes to knowing what’s going on in a person’s head nobody really knows. He said that when asked whether he anticipates redshirt freshman Gavin Wimsatt, his team’s starting quarterback the last five games, will be on the roster next season following Saturday’s season-ending loss to Maryland.
Cool facts about Ajani Sheppard, Rutgers’ latest quarterback coup
Rutgers made a splash on Tuesday after flipping Iona Prep (New Rochelle, N.Y.) three-star (ESPN) quarterback Ajani Sheppard from the Old Dominion Big Blue, which originally earned Sheppard’s pledge on June 27. Sure, Sheppard is one heck of a high school quarterback, but does he have any preexisting ties to Rutgers? How long has he played quarterback, and what is he best at? Will he arrive in January?
ACC/Big Ten Challenge will end after this season | What it means for Rutgers
A long-time college basketball non-conference tradition is ending this winter. The ACC/Big Ten Challenge, which has pitted teams from both conferences against each other for the past 23 years, is ending this winter, ESPN announced Monday. It will be replaced with an ACC/SEC Challenge as a result of the broadcaster losing rights to the Big Ten following this season after the conference signed a mega-deal with competitors FOX/NBC/CBS last month.
Mary Pat Christie takes on a new role at her N.J. alma mater
Seton Hall University has added three new members to its board of regents, including Mary Pat Christie, the former first lady of New Jersey, the school announced Monday. Mary Pat, who is the wife of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and a partner of Christie 55 Solutions, which provides strategic counsel, business and public policy consulting, earned her master’s degree in business administration from Seton Hall.
Rutgers football offseason tracker: Monitoring transfer portal departures/arrivals, senior decisions
A pivotal offseason is underway in Piscataway. Rutgers’ 2022 season concluded Saturday with a 37-0 loss to Maryland, making way for an offseason that has the potential to feature unprecedented player movement across college football. The Scarlet Knights are unlikely to be an exception to that rule, a reality that head coach Greg Schiano is well aware of.
Devils happy to get ‘spark’ back in Hudson River rivalry: ‘It’s just great to beat the Rangers’
Standing in the locker room after the Devils’ victory over the Rangers on Monday, Nico Hischier glanced at the ceiling as a grin stretched across his face. Hischier, reflecting on the game, raved about his team’s performance, spoke to where they could improve, but mostly focused on one thing: how special it felt to win at Madison Square Garden in front of a sold-out crowd packed with Devils fans.
Greg Schiano report card: Rutgers coach doesn’t make the grade in ugly Year 3
Greg Schiano often says that rebuilding a college football program is “never linear,” and each time he does, he’ll uses his arm to make an up-and-down motion to illustrate that point. “It’s always that little bit of that mountain range until you really get all the pieces...
Jersey Pizza Boy places first in up-and-coming pizza makers competition; Engineers awarded for park renovations | Journal Entries
Michael Testa, one half of the Jersey Pizza Boys of Carmine’s Pizza in Jersey City, recently participated in the Up-and-Coming Pizza Makers competition at the Northeast Pizza and Pasta show in Atlantic City, a national competition, where he came in 1st place this past October. Up and Coming Pizza...
Long snapper Zack Taylor transferring from Rutgers
Rutgers saw its first player announce that he will be leaving the program now that the 2022 season has concluded. Redshirt freshman long snapper Zack Taylor announced via twitter his plans to enter the transfer portal. He is not yet officially in the portal, although that is only a matter of time before it becomes official. Taylor appeared in one game in his two seasons at Rutgers as he lost the starting long snapper battle to Lafayette transfer Ed Rogowski this summer. Taylor still has three years of eligibility remaining. He came to Rutgers as a two-star recruit out of Parsippany Hills (NJ) in the class of 2021.
N.J. high school baseball player, 16, dies in ATV crash in Georgia
A New Jersey high school student with a promising future in baseball died on Thanksgiving from injuries he suffered in an ATV crash in Georgia, authorities said. Matthew J. Carlson, 16, of Middlesex County, died in a hospital the day after the accident, which occurred Wednesday night in Hancock County, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
Portnoy Blown Away By Bar Pie At Dumont's Grant Street Cafe
A popular North Jersey restaurant got a visit from Barstool's Dave Portnoy. The CEO who tours the country sampling pizza had high hopes for Dumont's Grant Street Cafe, excited to bite into their "bar pie." It didn't disappoint. "Light, good flavor, it's got the perfect amount of grease," Portnoy said...
Veteran Rutgers DB declares for 2023 NFL Draft
The first notable domino of Rutgers’ offseason fell on Monday night. Senior defensive back Christian Izien, who started 11 games at safety for the Scarlet Knights this season, announced in a tweet on Monday night that he will forgo his final season of eligibility and enter the 2023 NFL Draft.
Rutgers’ upcoming 5-game gauntlet will help determine NCAA Tournament fate
Caleb McConnell came back just in time. The senior guard and reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year knows the upcoming five-game gauntlet against high-major opponents will go a long way toward helping to determine Rutgers’ NCAA Tournament fate.
Foodie Website Names This The Best Pizza Place in New Jersey
There may be no more controversial topic in the history of New Jersey than the battle for the best pizza, so why don't we dive right into the middle of it? A foodie website has named the best pizza in New Jersey. Let the battle begin. This is without a...
19th century N.J. tannery converted into music, video studios is ready for its next owner
As the sign atop its front entrance attests, the modest looking structure at 20 Main St. in Stanhope began its life in the mid-1800s as a tannery. It later was converted into mini apartments and, most recently, has been home to The Tannery Studios, the live-in workspace for audio, video and photography artists Ash and David Patino.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Mahwah, NJ
Mahwah is the largest municipality of New Jersey’s Bergen County in terms of geographical size. This is because it’s home to some of the largest natural wonders in New Jersey, particularly the Ramapo and Campgaw Mountains. With sprawling mountain ridges, expect Mahwah to have some of the state’s...
