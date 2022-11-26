GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast and Southeastern conferences are set to begin an annual inter-conference men's and women's basketball battle next season. The leagues and ESPN announced Monday the creation of the ACC/SEC Challenge for both sports for the 2023-24 season. That marks an end to the ACC/Big Ten Challenge established by ESPN with the leagues in 1999, while the women's version followed eight years later. The final edition takes place this week.

