ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

ACC, SEC set to begin inter-league challenge next season

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast and Southeastern conferences are set to begin an annual inter-conference men's and women's basketball battle next season. The leagues and ESPN announced Monday the creation of the ACC/SEC Challenge for both sports for the 2023-24 season. That marks an end to the ACC/Big Ten Challenge established by ESPN with the leagues in 1999, while the women's version followed eight years later. The final edition takes place this week.
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

The last Millbrook-New Bern meeting was one to remember

New Bern, N.C. — The last time Millbrook and New Bern met in football was in the third round of the 4AA playoffs in 2007. It was a cold night, the day after Thanksgiving. I was in college, brand new to covering high school sports, and we had not even launched HighSchoolOT yet (that happened in 2008).
NEW BERN, NC
WRAL News

This day in history: Deadly EF-4 tornado rips through Raleigh, killing 4

RALEIGH, N.C. — On Nov. 28, 1988, a deadly EF-4 tornado ripped through Raleigh. It has been 34 years since the tornado touched down around 1 a.m. near Umstead State Park and Ebenezer Church Road, flattening a Kmart and destroying Asbury United Methodist Church. No severe thunderstorm or tornado watches or warnings had been issued for Wake County.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Man shot at Extended Stay hotel in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man was injured during a Saturday night shooting at a hotel, Raleigh police said. Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to the Extended Stay at 2601 Appliance Court. Police said the man's injuries are not considered life-threatening. Authorities did not identify the man. As of...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Moore County mom charged after daughter shot

CARTHAGE, N.C. — A Moore County mother was charged after deputies said she shot her daughter. Moore County deputies arrested a woman after responding to a shooting on Shaw Road in Carthage on Tuesday around 1 a.m. Hali McInnis, 29, was found with a gunshot wound to the shoulder....
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
69K+
Followers
75K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy