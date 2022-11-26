Read full article on original website
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Collective promises $25K for NC State scholarship football players for charitable work
A collective funded by NC State supporters will guarantee at least $25,000 in name, image and likeness payments for each Wolfpack scholarship football player in 2023, another sign of how quickly recruiting and roster management has changed in college football in the NIL era. In order to receive the payments...
ACC, SEC set to begin inter-league challenge next season
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast and Southeastern conferences are set to begin an annual inter-conference men's and women's basketball battle next season. The leagues and ESPN announced Monday the creation of the ACC/SEC Challenge for both sports for the 2023-24 season. That marks an end to the ACC/Big Ten Challenge established by ESPN with the leagues in 1999, while the women's version followed eight years later. The final edition takes place this week.
UNC's completes huge comeback to knock off No. 5 Iowa State and win the PKI Title
PORTLAND, Ore. – The No. 8 North Carolina women's basketball team fought back from a 17-point deficit to beat No. 5 Iowa State 73-64 Sunday evening at the Moda Center in the championship game of the Phil Knight Invitational. Junior Deja Kelly led UNC with 29 points, 22 of...
NC State moves back to No. 1 in final WRAL College Football Power Rankings
Raleigh, N.C. — The final WRAL College Football Power Rankings are here and NC State has moved up four spots to number one after their win over UNC this past Friday. A good portion of these teams in the top 10 will still have games left in the season between a conference championship, bowl games or the FCS Championship Tournament.
Some basketball officials threaten to strike if NCHSAA doesn't approve pay increase
Raleigh, N.C. — Some high school basketball officials in North Carolina are threatening to strike in January if the N.C. High School Athletic Association Board of Directors does not approve a pay increase at its meeting this week. HighSchoolOT has obtained communications between officials indicating that some basketball officials...
The last Millbrook-New Bern meeting was one to remember
New Bern, N.C. — The last time Millbrook and New Bern met in football was in the third round of the 4AA playoffs in 2007. It was a cold night, the day after Thanksgiving. I was in college, brand new to covering high school sports, and we had not even launched HighSchoolOT yet (that happened in 2008).
Batman, 'Barry-Ann Maldwin' and 'your mom' submitted as write-in candidates in 2022 Raleigh mayoral race
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh voters let their voices be heard during November’s midterm elections by casting their ballots for several write-in candidates vying for Raleigh mayor. While incumbent Mary-Ann Baldwin won reelection, Raleigh voters wrote in 1,262 different names for mayor. However, the write-in candidates for Raleigh mayor...
'It's completely different than anything my generation went through': UNC moms rally to provide support for student mental health
N.C. — Some University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill moms traveled to campus on Tuesday to do what they do best for students: Offer love, listen and provide lots of food.
Fighting worker shortage, Wake, Raleigh & N.C. offer bonuses, other perks
RALEIGH – In a challenging labor market, where there are still about twice the number of job openings as there are unemployed workers, some organizations turn toward offering incentives such as hiring bonuses or retention benefits like cash payments or additional paid time off. That includes the City of...
Missing Raleigh man known for his kindness, flowers found safe in Atlantic City
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man known as Mr. Noble who usually sits at the corner of St. Mary's and Peace streets in Raleigh was found safe in Atlantic City after being missing for weeks. “The downtown Raleigh flower man was found safe in Atlantic City [New Jersey],” a viewer...
Friend describes seasoned Craigslist seller as trial begins for man suspected of his murder
RALEIGH, N.C. — A trial began Tuesday for Justin Merritt, a Virginia man charged with killing Andy Banks when the two connected over a car sale in Raleigh in September 2020. Opening arguments began at 9:30 a.m. before the state called their first witnesses, including a Raleigh police detective and Banks' best friend, to the stand.
Man shot at North Hills in Raleigh has non-life-threatening injuries, knew shooter
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man injured in a Sunday night shooting at North Hills knew the person who shot him, police say. Around 7:30 p.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to reports of a shooting near the Regal movie theater at 4150 Main at North Hills St., close to the Christmas tree and green space in the busy shopping center.
This day in history: Deadly EF-4 tornado rips through Raleigh, killing 4
RALEIGH, N.C. — On Nov. 28, 1988, a deadly EF-4 tornado ripped through Raleigh. It has been 34 years since the tornado touched down around 1 a.m. near Umstead State Park and Ebenezer Church Road, flattening a Kmart and destroying Asbury United Methodist Church. No severe thunderstorm or tornado watches or warnings had been issued for Wake County.
Man shot at Extended Stay hotel in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man was injured during a Saturday night shooting at a hotel, Raleigh police said. Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to the Extended Stay at 2601 Appliance Court. Police said the man's injuries are not considered life-threatening. Authorities did not identify the man. As of...
Fire at recycling facility is contained, should be out within 24 hours
RALEIGH, N.C. — A fire at a recycling facility in northeast Raleigh has sent ash and smoke into the air for four days, prompting warnings for those with breathing issues and an investigation by the North Carolina divisions of waste management and air quality. While Wall Recycling, located north...
Moore County mom charged after daughter shot
CARTHAGE, N.C. — A Moore County mother was charged after deputies said she shot her daughter. Moore County deputies arrested a woman after responding to a shooting on Shaw Road in Carthage on Tuesday around 1 a.m. Hali McInnis, 29, was found with a gunshot wound to the shoulder....
Chapel Hill police searching for man missing since October
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Chapel Hill Police Department is searching for a missing man. Carzzett Lenard Lennon, 46, of Chapel Hill, was last seen in late October, in the area of Pritchard Avenue Extension. Lennon is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, and weighs about 180 pounds. He was...
Wake County, Raleigh leaders try to find more White Flag space with warming shelters at capacity
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two churches in Raleigh have stepped up to open warming shelters to get people without a home out of the cold this winter, but Wake County is still short about 50 emergency shelter beds. Pullen Memorial Baptist Church at 1801 Hillsborough St. in Raleigh and Unitarian...
Falling into the wrong hands: Average of one gun a day stolen in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — As police try to tackle violent crime in Durham, there's a major factor holding them back: Stolen guns falling into the wrong hands – every single day. WRAL Investigates went through more than 100 pages of police reports to get a sense of how big of a problem this is.
Raleigh soup kitchen in dire need of donations to feed hundreds of hungry men and women
RALEIGH, N.C. — After the hustle and bustle of Black Friday and Cyber Monday -- there's Giving Tuesday, a time to slow down and focus on volunteering and donating to those in need. One Raleigh soup kitchen says they are in dire need, as they try to help the...
