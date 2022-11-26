Read full article on original website
Three Keys and a Pick: Georgia Tech vs. Iowa
Iowa basketball returns to the floor on Tuesday, Nov. 29 as the Hawkeyes will take on Georgia Tech in the annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Hawkeyes are 5-1 coming into this contest and are fresh off a loss to TCU in The Emerald Coast Classic title game, while the Yellow Jackets are 4-2, with their most recent game coming against North Alabama, which resulted in a win.
Iowa Quarterback Enters the Transfer Portal
Back-up and at-one-time starting quarterback for Iowa, Alex Padilla has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. The junior from Greenwood Village, Colorado made the decision on Tuesday after the Hawkeyes fell to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, 24-17 on Friday, November 25. The loss came to Iowa's rival to the east with the Big Ten West title and an appearance in the Big Ten Championship game on the line.
Auburn's Kirkpatrick claims KMAland Nebraska Girls Golfer of the Year award
(Auburn) -- A conference championship, a second straight trip to state and a much-improved short game helped Auburn’s Jamisyn Kirkpatrick claim this year’s KMAland Nebraska Girls Golfer of the Year award. The Bulldog junior joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Tuesday to talk about a season that has...
Glenwood alum Sanders named to All-MVFC Team
(Brookings) -- Former Glenwood standout Caleb Sanders was named to the All-Missouri Valley Football Conference First Team on Monday. Sanders is joined on the first team by Northern Iowa's Theo Day (QB), Benny Sapp III (DB) and Matthew Cook (PK). Northern Iowa's Erik Sorensen (OL), Khristian Boyd (DL), Spencer Cuvelier...
College Volleyball (11/26): Creighton wins Big East Tournament
(KMAland) -- Creighton won the Big East Volleyball Tournament on Saturday. View the full regional college volleyball scoreboard below. Creighton 3 Marquette 2 (Big East Tournament Final) Minnesota 3 Nebraska 2. South Dakota 3 Omaha 0 (Summit League Tournament Final) Baylor 3 Kansas State 0. Mississippi State 3 Missouri 0.
Iowa's Campbell named Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year
(Iowa City) -- Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell is the Big Ten Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year. Campbell posted 115 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss with two interceptions and a forced fumble this year. Campbell was also a first-team choice to the All-Big Ten Coachesdefense, along with teammate Riley...
Volleyball Heads Back to Omaha, this Time for NCAA Tournament
On Saturday, the No. 1 South Dakota Coyotes took on the No. 2 Omaha Mavericks for the Summit League Tournament Title and a chance to go to the NCAA Tournament. In the first set, it was back and forth between the two teams until the Coyotes went on a 5-0 run and got up 12-6 early on.
Kansas State's Nowell named Big 12 Player of the Week
(Manhattan) -- Kansas State senior Markquis Nowell was named the Big 12 Player of the Week on Monday. Nowell earned this honor after averaging 18.7 points, 9.0 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game while shooting 45.2% at the 2022 Cayman Islands Classic. View the full release from Kansas State here.
No. 3 UConn rallies past No. 9 Iowa to win Phil Knight Invitational
The ninth-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes hung tough with the 11-time national champion Connecticut Huskies on Sunday morning at the Moda Center, but a second-half offensive master class by the No. 3 Huskies lifted them to an 86-79 win in the championship game of the Phil Knight Legacy bracket of the PK85 women’s tournament.
Iowa Bowl Projections: Where are outlets predicting the Hawkeyes land heading into championship week?
Iowa's 2022 regular season ended on Friday as the Hawkeyes fell to Nebraska, 24-17, to close out the year and fell just short of making it to the Big Ten Championship for the second straight year. The Hawkeyes closed out the regular season with a 7-5 record. Where do outlets...
UNI's Huston, Bailey, Pettinger named to All-MVFC Newcomer Team
(KMAland) -- Three Northern Iowa football players were named to the Missouri Valley Football Conference All-Newcomer Team. Those honors went to wide receiver Desmond Huston (WR), Cordarrius Bailey (DE) and Noah Pettinger (P). View the full MVFC All-Newcomer Team here.
College Wrestling (11/26): Iowa beats Penn
(KMAland) -- Iowa cruised to a dual win while Iowa State and Northern Iowa had productive days in Ames. Iowa State at Cyclone Open (4 champions) Northern Iowa at Cyclone Open (2 champions)
Iowa TE LaPorta named Mackey Award finalist
(Iowa City) -- University of Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta is among the finalists for the Mackey Award. LaPorta led the Hawkeyes in receptions (53) and yards (601) while also catching one touchdown this season. Notre Dame's Michael Mayer and Brock Bowers are the other finalists. View the full release...
Fritz out as head volleyball coach at Kansas State
(Manhattan) -- Legendary Kansas State head volleyball coach Suzie Fritz will not return in 2023. Fritz spent 22 seasons with the Wildcats, compiling a 393-263 record. A national search for Fritz's replacement is underway. View the full release from Kansas State here.
College Football (11/26): Duggan leads TCU to rout of ISU, K-State wins
(KMAland) -- Max Duggan helped his team roll to a win over Iowa State, Kansas State moved to the Big 12 Championship Game and Northwest Missouri State ended its season on Saturday. Iowa State (4-8, 1-8): Iowa State was no match for TCU (12-0, 9-0) in a 62-14 rout. Hunter...
Clarinda's Bevins to coach in Iowa Shrine Bowl
(Cedar Falls) -- Clarinda head football coach Collin Bevins is among the coaches that will participate at the Shrine Bowl. The Shrine Bowl takes place on July 23rd at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. Rosters and complete coaching staffs have not been released yet. More info regarding the Shrine Bowl...
Nebraska reportedly hiring Satterfield as OC
(Lincoln) -- According to reports, Nebraska is set to hire Marcus Satterfield as their new offensive coordinator. Satterfield has spent the last two seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at South Carolina. Satterfield has made many stops at his coaching career, including a two-year stint as the head...
LC's Manz opts for JUCO route at Marshalltown
(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central's Logan Manz will take his baseball talents to the junior college level at Marshalltown Community College. Manz is the latest in a long line of Lewis Central stars to continue baseball at the collegiate level. "It's super exciting," Manz said. "I've always wanted to continue...
Rhule adds three to Nebraska staff
(Lincoln) -- Newly-hired Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule has reportedly hired three coaches to his staff. According to reports, Terrance Knighton, Corey Campbell and Evan Cooper will join Rhule in Lincoln. Knighton played for Rhule at Temple before a seven-year NFL career. He recently served as an assistant with...
Iowa finishes regular season 7-5, looks ahead to bowl game
Currently, ESPN, CBS and 247Sports all have Iowa in different bowl games. Iowa's destination will be announced next Sunday.
