Cedar Falls, IA

247Sports

Three Keys and a Pick: Georgia Tech vs. Iowa

Iowa basketball returns to the floor on Tuesday, Nov. 29 as the Hawkeyes will take on Georgia Tech in the annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Hawkeyes are 5-1 coming into this contest and are fresh off a loss to TCU in The Emerald Coast Classic title game, while the Yellow Jackets are 4-2, with their most recent game coming against North Alabama, which resulted in a win.
IOWA CITY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Quarterback Enters the Transfer Portal

Back-up and at-one-time starting quarterback for Iowa, Alex Padilla has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. The junior from Greenwood Village, Colorado made the decision on Tuesday after the Hawkeyes fell to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, 24-17 on Friday, November 25. The loss came to Iowa's rival to the east with the Big Ten West title and an appearance in the Big Ten Championship game on the line.
IOWA CITY, IA
kmaland.com

Auburn's Kirkpatrick claims KMAland Nebraska Girls Golfer of the Year award

(Auburn) -- A conference championship, a second straight trip to state and a much-improved short game helped Auburn’s Jamisyn Kirkpatrick claim this year’s KMAland Nebraska Girls Golfer of the Year award. The Bulldog junior joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Tuesday to talk about a season that has...
AUBURN, NE
kmaland.com

Glenwood alum Sanders named to All-MVFC Team

(Brookings) -- Former Glenwood standout Caleb Sanders was named to the All-Missouri Valley Football Conference First Team on Monday. Sanders is joined on the first team by Northern Iowa's Theo Day (QB), Benny Sapp III (DB) and Matthew Cook (PK). Northern Iowa's Erik Sorensen (OL), Khristian Boyd (DL), Spencer Cuvelier...
GLENWOOD, IA
kmaland.com

College Volleyball (11/26): Creighton wins Big East Tournament

(KMAland) -- Creighton won the Big East Volleyball Tournament on Saturday. View the full regional college volleyball scoreboard below. Creighton 3 Marquette 2 (Big East Tournament Final) Minnesota 3 Nebraska 2. South Dakota 3 Omaha 0 (Summit League Tournament Final) Baylor 3 Kansas State 0. Mississippi State 3 Missouri 0.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Iowa's Campbell named Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year

(Iowa City) -- Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell is the Big Ten Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year. Campbell posted 115 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss with two interceptions and a forced fumble this year. Campbell was also a first-team choice to the All-Big Ten Coachesdefense, along with teammate Riley...
IOWA CITY, IA
Volante

Volleyball Heads Back to Omaha, this Time for NCAA Tournament

On Saturday, the No. 1 South Dakota Coyotes took on the No. 2 Omaha Mavericks for the Summit League Tournament Title and a chance to go to the NCAA Tournament. In the first set, it was back and forth between the two teams until the Coyotes went on a 5-0 run and got up 12-6 early on.
VERMILLION, SD
kmaland.com

Kansas State's Nowell named Big 12 Player of the Week

(Manhattan) -- Kansas State senior Markquis Nowell was named the Big 12 Player of the Week on Monday. Nowell earned this honor after averaging 18.7 points, 9.0 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game while shooting 45.2% at the 2022 Cayman Islands Classic. View the full release from Kansas State here.
MANHATTAN, KS
kmaland.com

College Wrestling (11/26): Iowa beats Penn

(KMAland) -- Iowa cruised to a dual win while Iowa State and Northern Iowa had productive days in Ames. Iowa State at Cyclone Open (4 champions) Northern Iowa at Cyclone Open (2 champions)
AMES, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa TE LaPorta named Mackey Award finalist

(Iowa City) -- University of Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta is among the finalists for the Mackey Award. LaPorta led the Hawkeyes in receptions (53) and yards (601) while also catching one touchdown this season. Notre Dame's Michael Mayer and Brock Bowers are the other finalists. View the full release...
IOWA CITY, IA
kmaland.com

Fritz out as head volleyball coach at Kansas State

(Manhattan) -- Legendary Kansas State head volleyball coach Suzie Fritz will not return in 2023. Fritz spent 22 seasons with the Wildcats, compiling a 393-263 record. A national search for Fritz's replacement is underway. View the full release from Kansas State here.
MANHATTAN, KS
kmaland.com

Clarinda's Bevins to coach in Iowa Shrine Bowl

(Cedar Falls) -- Clarinda head football coach Collin Bevins is among the coaches that will participate at the Shrine Bowl. The Shrine Bowl takes place on July 23rd at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. Rosters and complete coaching staffs have not been released yet. More info regarding the Shrine Bowl...
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

Nebraska reportedly hiring Satterfield as OC

(Lincoln) -- According to reports, Nebraska is set to hire Marcus Satterfield as their new offensive coordinator. Satterfield has spent the last two seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at South Carolina. Satterfield has made many stops at his coaching career, including a two-year stint as the head...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

LC's Manz opts for JUCO route at Marshalltown

(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central's Logan Manz will take his baseball talents to the junior college level at Marshalltown Community College. Manz is the latest in a long line of Lewis Central stars to continue baseball at the collegiate level. "It's super exciting," Manz said. "I've always wanted to continue...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
kmaland.com

Rhule adds three to Nebraska staff

(Lincoln) -- Newly-hired Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule has reportedly hired three coaches to his staff. According to reports, Terrance Knighton, Corey Campbell and Evan Cooper will join Rhule in Lincoln. Knighton played for Rhule at Temple before a seven-year NFL career. He recently served as an assistant with...
LINCOLN, NE

