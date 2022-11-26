Read full article on original website
New Glass Blocks in Pier at Marquette’s Lower Harbor Gives Amazing View Into Lake Superior
The Ore Dock at the Lower Harbor in Marquette is one of the most striking spots in Michigan's Upper Peninsula to visit. Located along Lakeshore Drive, the Ore Docks at the Lower Harbor are now a focal point of a multi-use trail system and park. As part of the continued...
First True Intense Snowstorm of 2022 Winter Set to Hit Western Upper Peninsula of Michigan
The winter of 2022-23 has already begun in the final days of November. The western counties of Michigan's Upper Peninsula are bracing for the most extreme snow of the new season. Forecasters are saying areas around Ironwood and Ontonagon could see 13-15 inches of snow from this single storm. Snowfall...
WLUC
15-year-old Marquette dancer earns instructor certification; chosen as costume model
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s Cyber Monday, Ishpeming’s Santa Claus is preparing to make more appearances this month, and the United States Postal Services reminds you about upcoming Holiday shipping deadlines. Plus... 15-year-old Autumn Ring has recently received her certification for dance instruction and...
UPMATTERS
Sara Cambensy reflects on her time as state representative for 109th district
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Sara Cambensy was elected as state representative for Michigan’s 109th district in 2017 during a special election after the passing of predecessor John Kivela. Five years later, she has reached her term limit. Cambensy takes a look back at her biggest accomplishment during...
UPMATTERS
MI-HOPE program provides funding for home repairs to 4 U.P. counties
HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – The Western Upper Peninsula Planning and Development Region (WUPPDR) announced Monday it has been awarded a $500,000 grant through the Michigan State Housing Development Authority to help provide energy-efficient home repairs and upgrades in 4 UP counties. The funds are provided through the Michigan Housing Opportunities Promoting Energy Efficiency (MI-HOPE) program.
UPMATTERS
‘Bring Them Home’ fundraiser planned to purchase large-breed live traps for UP shelters
GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – ‘“Bring Them Home” – A Large Animal Live Trap Fundraiser‘ is aiming to help provide 3 UP animal shelters with live traps to catch runaway dogs of larger breeds. The event will take place on Saturday, December 4 from 3-5...
UPMATTERS
Zonta Club recognizes 16 days of awareness of violence toward women at Marquette City Commission Meeting
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)- The Marquette City Commission held its regular meeting Monday night at Marquette City Hall. Among the topics covered at the meeting was the approval of funds to purchase a used fire truck, the approval of funds for cloud-based storage of police body cam footage and the approval of a 2% wage increase for the Department of Public Works and Utility Employees.
Pedestrian dead after Upper Peninsula hit-and-run, suspect identified
ISHPEMING, MI – Police have identified a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run after several days of investigation in the Upper Peninsula. WLUC-TV reports that the Ishpeming Police Department has identified the person responsible for a car vs. pedestrian crash that occurred near 440 Ready Street around 7:14 p.m. on Nov. 23.
UPMATTERS
Keweenaw Bay Indian Community announces cannabis industry development
BARAGA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community (KBIC) announced on Monday that the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) has formally approved a non-profit corporation by the name of Mashkiki. According to a release from KBIC, this means that, KBIC-created entities are now the majority stakeholders of Frostbite...
WLUC
Third defendant pleads ‘no contest’ in April 1 Norway Township assault
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A third defendant in the assault that took place in Norway Township on April 1 has pled no contest. Katherine Puma is one of six adults charged in connection to an assault against Trentin McWilliams. She pled no contest to the charge of misdemeanor aggravated assault in Dickinson County District Court Monday.
WLUC
Getz’s and Meijer speak on Black Friday deals
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to history.com Black Friday has been around since the 1960s. Black Friday has also changed over the course of the years. Marquette Meijer Store Director John Spaulding discussed that there is not as big of a rush as there used to be. “Looks different than...
wnmufm.org
Baraga County Man Charged in Undercover Human Trafficking Sting
(Lansing, MI) - An undercover sting operation resulted in the arrest of a Baraga man for seeking out an officer posing as an underage girl online for sex. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the arrest of 26-year old William Michael Brunk last week. He was arraigned Wednesday at the 97th District Court on one count of child sexually abusive activity, a 20-year felony… one count of using a computer to commit a crime, a 20-year felony… one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes, a four-year felony… and one count of using a computer to commit a crime, a seven-year felony.
