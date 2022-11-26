ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Negaunee, MI

UPMATTERS

MI-HOPE program provides funding for home repairs to 4 U.P. counties

HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – The Western Upper Peninsula Planning and Development Region (WUPPDR) announced Monday it has been awarded a $500,000 grant through the Michigan State Housing Development Authority to help provide energy-efficient home repairs and upgrades in 4 UP counties. The funds are provided through the Michigan Housing Opportunities Promoting Energy Efficiency (MI-HOPE) program.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
UPMATTERS

Zonta Club recognizes 16 days of awareness of violence toward women at Marquette City Commission Meeting

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)- The Marquette City Commission held its regular meeting Monday night at Marquette City Hall. Among the topics covered at the meeting was the approval of funds to purchase a used fire truck, the approval of funds for cloud-based storage of police body cam footage and the approval of a 2% wage increase for the Department of Public Works and Utility Employees.
MARQUETTE, MI
UPMATTERS

Keweenaw Bay Indian Community announces cannabis industry development

BARAGA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community (KBIC) announced on Monday that the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) has formally approved a non-profit corporation by the name of Mashkiki. According to a release from KBIC, this means that, KBIC-created entities are now the majority stakeholders of Frostbite...
BARAGA, MI
WLUC

Getz’s and Meijer speak on Black Friday deals

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to history.com Black Friday has been around since the 1960s. Black Friday has also changed over the course of the years. Marquette Meijer Store Director John Spaulding discussed that there is not as big of a rush as there used to be. “Looks different than...
MARQUETTE, MI
wnmufm.org

Baraga County Man Charged in Undercover Human Trafficking Sting

(Lansing, MI) - An undercover sting operation resulted in the arrest of a Baraga man for seeking out an officer posing as an underage girl online for sex. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the arrest of 26-year old William Michael Brunk last week. He was arraigned Wednesday at the 97th District Court on one count of child sexually abusive activity, a 20-year felony… one count of using a computer to commit a crime, a 20-year felony… one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes, a four-year felony… and one count of using a computer to commit a crime, a seven-year felony.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI

