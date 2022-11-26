Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmaland.com
Men's College Basketball (11/28): Mound City alum Osburn hits double figures in Omaha loss
(KMAland) -- Kansas routed Texas Southern while Mound City alum Tony Osburn scored in double figures for Omaha in a loss on Monday in regional men’s college basketball. Omaha (3-5): Omaha dropped a 74-45 meeting with Mississippi State (7-0). Frankie Fidler and Mound City alum Tony Osburn each scored 10 points in the loss.
kmaland.com
Auburn's Kirkpatrick claims KMAland Nebraska Girls Golfer of the Year award
(Auburn) -- A conference championship, a second straight trip to state and a much-improved short game helped Auburn’s Jamisyn Kirkpatrick claim this year’s KMAland Nebraska Girls Golfer of the Year award. The Bulldog junior joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Tuesday to talk about a season that has...
WOWT
Creighton and Nebraska to host first and second rounds of NCAA volleyball tournament
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The road to Omaha for the NCAA volleyball Final Four began Sunday, as the field of 64 was set. Creighton landed the No. 4 seed in the Stanford region and the 13th seed overall. The Bluejays will host the first and second rounds of the tournament for the second consecutive year. On Friday, December 2nd at 6:30 p.m. at D.J. Sokol Arena, the Jays will face Auburn. The other teams coming to Omaha for the first two rounds are South Dakota and Houston. The Coyotes and the Cougars face off at 3:30 p.m on Friday.
kmaland.com
College Volleyball (11/26): Creighton wins Big East Tournament
(KMAland) -- Creighton won the Big East Volleyball Tournament on Saturday. View the full regional college volleyball scoreboard below. Creighton 3 Marquette 2 (Big East Tournament Final) Minnesota 3 Nebraska 2. South Dakota 3 Omaha 0 (Summit League Tournament Final) Baylor 3 Kansas State 0. Mississippi State 3 Missouri 0.
klkntv.com
Husker volleyball draws Delaware State in first round of NCAA Tournament
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska will host the Delaware State Hornets in the first round of the 2022 Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship. The Hornets earned their first ever bid into the women’s volleyball championship after securing a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Title. Delaware State was led this...
Kearney Hub
Amie Just: Three thoughts after Nebraska volleyball learns NCAA Tournament path
I don't know about you, but as I watched the volleyball selection show on Sunday night, I felt a sigh of relief on behalf of Nebraska. No Texas. No Stanford. But most importantly, no Wisconsin. I had a bad feeling when Wisconsin's region of the bracket was being revealed, but alas, Pittsburgh was the No. 2 seed in that quarter.
Nebraska Football: Huskers offer 2023 Texas running back
Nebraska flag in the end zonePhoto by(Dustin Bradford/ Getty Images) Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule and the coaching staff have been busy offering players over the last couple days. Monday morning, they sent out an offer to 2023 three-star running back AJ Newberry, per Newberry's Twitter account.
kmaland.com
Nebraska reportedly hiring Satterfield as OC
(Lincoln) -- According to reports, Nebraska is set to hire Marcus Satterfield as their new offensive coordinator. Satterfield has spent the last two seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at South Carolina. Satterfield has made many stops at his coaching career, including a two-year stint as the head...
Volante
Volleyball Heads Back to Omaha, this Time for NCAA Tournament
On Saturday, the No. 1 South Dakota Coyotes took on the No. 2 Omaha Mavericks for the Summit League Tournament Title and a chance to go to the NCAA Tournament. In the first set, it was back and forth between the two teams until the Coyotes went on a 5-0 run and got up 12-6 early on.
North Platte Telegraph
Rhule, Nebraska extend offer to Westside multi-sport standout Jaylen Lloyd
In his first 24 hours on the job, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has already extended at least two scholarship offers. 2023 defensive back Dante Lovett was the first to publicly reveal his Husker offer on Saturday night, followed by Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd on Sunday. Lloyd is one of...
opsnorthstar.com
Viking football season comes to an end
Omaha North Viking varsity football team ended their season after only making it into the first round of playoffs, losing against the Grand Island Islanders on October 28. The team had a winning season, only losing four games, leaving them in 39th place in Nebraska and 13th place in Division A.
kmaland.com
Rhule adds three to Nebraska staff
(Lincoln) -- Newly-hired Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule has reportedly hired three coaches to his staff. According to reports, Terrance Knighton, Corey Campbell and Evan Cooper will join Rhule in Lincoln. Knighton played for Rhule at Temple before a seven-year NFL career. He recently served as an assistant with...
kmaland.com
KMAland Girls Basketball (11/28): Essex gets Corner win, Underwood downs Shenandoah
(KMAland) -- Essex opened with a Corner Conference win while Underwood took down Shenandoah & East Mills, CR-B, Moravia, East Atchison and Platte Valley were among other area winners in KMAland girls basketball on Monday. CORNER CONFERENCE. Essex 61 Hamburg 29. Brooke Burns had 22 points and five steals to...
kmaland.com
KMAland Sports Schedule: Tuesday, November 29th
(KMAland) -- A very busy Tuesday is ahead with KMA Sports presenting Southwest Valley at Shenandoah and Abraham Lincoln at Glenwood basketball. Check out the full Tuesday slate below. KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE. Hawkeye Ten Conference. Clarinda at Red Oak (G/B) Harlan at St. Albert (G) Corner Conference. Sidney at Hamburg...
KETV.com
How a former college football coach solved Omaha's snow plow problem
Omaha Public Safety Training Center — The former college football coach in charge of recruiting and training Omaha snow plow drivers says you may notice streets plowed more efficiently this winter. After only having 42 of 96 jobs filled in late October of 2021, Jake Behrns says the city...
Matt Rhule Poaches SEC Offensive Coordinator In Significant Nebraska Hire
The new head coach at Nebraska is wasting little time filling out his staff. Two days after the former Carolina Panthers head coach was officially hired by the Cornhuskers, a report has emerged that Rhule has found an offensive coordinator. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Monday that Rhule is "close to ...
Nebraska Football: Luke Fickell hire could trigger Mickey Joseph-centric chain reaction
By all accounts, the Wisconsin Badgers are about to hire Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell and when that comes to pass, Nebraska football fans better buckle up for the chain reaction. Just when it seemed as though the coaching carousel and the game of musical chairs was starting to...
kmaland.com
Woodbine girls emphasizing offensive depth, defensive improvement
(Woodbine) -- A promising year for the Woodbine girls basketball team is off to a 1-0 start. The Tigers defeated AHSTW (65-53) last Tuesday in the first of many stern tests Coach Ryan Coenen's squad will face between now and Christmas. Woodbine also has state-rated battles with 1A No. 10 East Mills and 3A No. 10 Cherokee.
Nebraska Football: Cryptic Priscilla Joseph tweet has Husker fans guessing
It should be no surprise that now that Matt Rhule is officially the Nebraska football head coach, the drama isn’t over. After all, while the Huskers have their head man, there’s still plenty to sort out. That includes just where former interim head coach Mickey Joseph will end up. On Saturday night, it seems as if his wife, Priscilla Joseph, gave a hint with a cryptic tweet that had her followers trying to figure out just what it meant.
kmaland.com
Janice Neal, 81, of Malvern, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Visitation Start: 5 PM. Visitation End: 7 PM. Memorials:. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: College Springs Cemetery at a later date. Notes:a complete obituary may be...
Comments / 0