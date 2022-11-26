ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirbyville, TX

12NewsNow

Family fun in Port Arthur for the holidays

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — From toy drives to holiday festivals, to light celebrations, Port Arthur plans to keep your holiday season jam packed with family fun. All holiday community events are free of charge and for all ages. There are still vendor spots available, but the deadlines are approaching.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kjas.com

Fireworks tonight at Sandy Creek Park

The City of Jasper's Annual Fireworks Show and lighting of the lights will be tonight at Sandy Creek Park. Festivities begin at 11:00 with live entertainment on stage and fireworks at 6:00 pm.
JASPER, TX
12NewsNow

City of Beaumont's fifth annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony taking place Nov. 30

BEAUMONT, Texas — An event sure to bring the holiday spirit as residents view the sights of Christmas will kick off the holiday season in Beaumont. The City of Beaumont will hold its fifth annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 5:30 p.m.. Residents can attend the largest Christmas tree lighting in Beaumont at the Downtown Event Centre Lake.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Loaded log truck rolled into a muddy ditch

A fully loaded log truck somehow rolled into a muddy ditch Monday morning on the far west side of Jasper. It happened at about 8:30 on Highway 63 West at Farm to Market Road 777. The truck, owned by Double G Logging in the Call Community, was on the parking...
JASPER, TX
KSLA

Man injured in accident at PCA mill in DeRidder

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident at PCA in DeRidder. According to Sheriff Mark Herford, a man was injured between a truck and a trailer. He was treated at a local hospital and was released around 5:30 p.m. Herford also said...
DERIDDER, LA
MySanAntonio

We asked if Beaumont is getting a Trader Joe's, Aldi, Costco

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In the city of Beaumont there are thousands of businesses, but there still always seems to be people who are not happy with the selection. Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Economic Development Kristie Young said a...
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Where is Joshua Larkin?

Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby says his department is continuing to investigate the Thursday, November 17th disappearance of 38-year-old Joshua Ian Larkin and he says that deputies are now looking very closely at the time period just prior to Larkin vanishing. Additionally, the sheriff’s department has released two new photos...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
12newsnow.com

New York bowler wins PBA50 Beaumont Southwest Open

BEAUMONT, Texas — Crossroads Bowling Center played host to the PBA50 Beaumont Southwest Open where 39 bowlers competed in the tournament's championship match. After 21 games, Glenn Smith, from New York, won the $2,500 first place prize. Smith racked up 5,150 total points and 4,940 scratch to take the top spot on the leaderboard.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Nov 28th, 2022

Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (409)379-3636 or 3637.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
