Family fun in Port Arthur for the holidays
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — From toy drives to holiday festivals, to light celebrations, Port Arthur plans to keep your holiday season jam packed with family fun. All holiday community events are free of charge and for all ages. There are still vendor spots available, but the deadlines are approaching.
Beaumont CVB partnering with ExxonMobil to hold '12 Days of Christmas Toy Drive'
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont residents have a chance to help spread holiday cheer during the season of giving. The Beaumont CVB is working with ExxonMobil for the first inaugural 12 Days of Christmas Toy Drive. The drive will run from November 30, 2022, until December 12, 2022. The Beaumont...
kjas.com
Fireworks tonight at Sandy Creek Park
The City of Jasper's Annual Fireworks Show and lighting of the lights will be tonight at Sandy Creek Park. Festivities begin at 11:00 with live entertainment on stage and fireworks at 6:00 pm.
West Orange Pizza Hut giving away free pizza for a year to first 25 guests on Dec. 2
WEST ORANGE, Texas — One of the largest restaurant franchises in the United States is celebrating a new addition to Orange County. Flynn Restaurant Group is celebrating a new Pizza Hut in West Orange. Doors officially opened for guests Wednesday, November 9, 2022, and a grand opening celebration will take place Friday, December 2, 2022.
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux in Port Arthur partnering with United Board of Missions for toy drive
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Southeast Texans have a chance to participate in the season of giving and get back while they are at it. Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux in Port Arthur is teaming up with the United Board of Missions for a toy drive. Those who drop off a gift to the restaurant will get a free appetizer card.
Sallie Curtis Elementary Assistant Principal, Patricia Ann Kenebrew dies at 71
BEAUMONT, Texas — A beloved Beaumont Independent School District educator has died. Patricia Ann Kenebrew, 71, of Beaumont died Sunday November 27, 2022 in Sugarland, Texas. Kenebrew currently served as assistant principal for Sallie Curtis Elementary School in Beaumont. Prior this role, she was a teacher and then a counselor.
Café in Vidor gives back to the community for Thanksgiving
VIDOR, Texas — Thanksgiving is a special time for most people, with giving being the highlight. For Sherry and David Mills, the owners of the Red Wagon Café in Vidor, that seems to be the case. The couple started feeding their community free Thanksgiving dinner 12 years ago...
12newsnow.com
Lumberton man wins Beaumont Thanksgiving Turkey Trot 5K
The tradition is put on by the Sea Rim Striders run club. The organization works to raise money for nonprofits in Southeast Texas.
City of Beaumont's fifth annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony taking place Nov. 30
BEAUMONT, Texas — An event sure to bring the holiday spirit as residents view the sights of Christmas will kick off the holiday season in Beaumont. The City of Beaumont will hold its fifth annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 5:30 p.m.. Residents can attend the largest Christmas tree lighting in Beaumont at the Downtown Event Centre Lake.
Southeast Texas real estate teams giving back this holiday season with annual Christmas party
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Christmas party in Beaumont will give Southeast Texans the opportunity to give back to hospitalized children. The Matthew Fischer Real Estate Team and the TJ Castelan Real Estate Team are partnering once again for the 5th Annual Dear Santa Christmas Party. The event takes place...
kjas.com
Loaded log truck rolled into a muddy ditch
A fully loaded log truck somehow rolled into a muddy ditch Monday morning on the far west side of Jasper. It happened at about 8:30 on Highway 63 West at Farm to Market Road 777. The truck, owned by Double G Logging in the Call Community, was on the parking...
Southeast Texans kickoff Thanksgiving with 2022 Turkey Trot in downtown Beaumont
People of all ages gathered to trot their way through the streets of downtown Beaumont on the morning of Thanksgiving.
KSLA
Man injured in accident at PCA mill in DeRidder
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident at PCA in DeRidder. According to Sheriff Mark Herford, a man was injured between a truck and a trailer. He was treated at a local hospital and was released around 5:30 p.m. Herford also said...
Area business owners encouraging Southeast Texans to shop local during Small Business Saturday
BEAUMONT, Texas — Thousands woke up early to kick off their holiday shopping and hop on the deals Black Friday brings. Area small business owners are hoping shoppers who spend their money in big box stores will show them the same support during Small Business Saturday. Many Southeast Texas...
MySanAntonio
We asked if Beaumont is getting a Trader Joe's, Aldi, Costco
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In the city of Beaumont there are thousands of businesses, but there still always seems to be people who are not happy with the selection. Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Economic Development Kristie Young said a...
Stroll into the holidays at the Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center
ORANGE, Texas — Jump start the holiday festivities, with a Christmas stroll through Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center. Shangri La welcomes all ages to come out and enjoy a walk through illuminating colorful displays throughout the Gardens, along with lighted Christmas trees that have been decorated by members of the community.
kjas.com
Where is Joshua Larkin?
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby says his department is continuing to investigate the Thursday, November 17th disappearance of 38-year-old Joshua Ian Larkin and he says that deputies are now looking very closely at the time period just prior to Larkin vanishing. Additionally, the sheriff’s department has released two new photos...
12newsnow.com
New York bowler wins PBA50 Beaumont Southwest Open
BEAUMONT, Texas — Crossroads Bowling Center played host to the PBA50 Beaumont Southwest Open where 39 bowlers competed in the tournament's championship match. After 21 games, Glenn Smith, from New York, won the $2,500 first place prize. Smith racked up 5,150 total points and 4,940 scratch to take the top spot on the leaderboard.
Man in Texas Tricks Alligators by Wearing Gator-Type Suit
It's well-documented that the south is known for being alligator country! But did you know, in this neck of the woods, a man from Beaumont, Texas is known for swimming with these ferocious deadly animals?. This man whose name is Gary Saurage drives a jacked-up pickup truck with a lift...
kjas.com
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Nov 28th, 2022
Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (409)379-3636 or 3637.
