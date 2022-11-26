Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Says We are in Financial Trouble After a $2 Billion Dollar GapTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants With Recent FundingTom HandyNew York City, NY
NY Barber Shop Closes Following Inappropriate Social Media Post Involving ChildBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Get up to $1,200 from the stateR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Related
NHL
Trophy Tracker: McDavid of Oilers leading way for Hart as MVP
Pastrnak, Karlsson also among favorites by NHL.com panel. To mark the quarter point of the season, NHL.com is running its second installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Hart Trophy, which is awarded annually to the NHL player who is the most valuable to his team as selected by the Professional Hockey Writers' Association.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Teravainen practices with Hurricanes, could return soon
Atkinson skates with Flyers; Canucks send Podkolzin to AHL. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Carolina Hurricanes. Teuvo Teravainen practiced Monday and could play during the Hurricanes' season-long six-game road trip, which starts at the...
NHL
Rookie Watch: Addison, Johnston among best in Central Division
Wild defenseman leads in power-play points; Stars forward has five goals. The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, the top six...
NHL
Ruff continues to adapt, becomes fifth NHL coach to win 800 games
NEWARK, N.J. -- Lindy Ruff has found a way to adapt, listen and persevere in his 22 seasons as an NHL coach. The 62-year-old still enjoys the traditional practice, the video work, game planning, and, most importantly, watching his players excel in big moments. On Saturday he became the fifth...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Lightning
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is expected to start in goal tonight for the Sabres as the team welcomes the Tampa Bay Lightning to KeyBank Center. Tickets are available here. Luukkonen was the first goalie off the ice after morning skate, indicating that he will make his third start this season since being recalled from Rochester on November 17 to fill in for an injured Eric Comrie.
NHL
NHL On Tap: Resurgent Kraken seek fifth consecutive win, visit Ducks
Kaprizov looks to keep rolling for Wild; Morrissey, Jets host Blackhawks. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from five games Sunday. No Kraken jokes. The Seattle Kraken are 20 games...
NHL
Aguilera poses with Crosby after Penguins game
Grammy award winning singer roots for hometown team. Two Pittsburgh-area superstars got together on Saturday. Singer Christina Aguilera and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby posed for a picture after a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. The team shared the encounter on social media. The five-time Grammy award...
NHL
Golden Knights outlast Blue Jackets in seven-round shootout
COLUMBUS -- Logan Thompson made 26 saves for the Vegas Golden Knights in a 3-2 shootout victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Monday. Paul Cotter scored the deciding goal in the seventh round of the shootout. It was the rookie forward's first NHL shootout attempt. "Guys...
NHL
Blues use four-goal rally to stun Panthers in OT
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Jordan Kyrou scored his second goal of the game at 1:08 of overtime, and the St. Louis Blues rallied from a three-goal, third-period deficit to defeat the Florida Panthers 5-4 at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Kyrou scored on a breakaway after taking a pass from Torey...
NHL
BLOG: Hamblin soaks in first NHL experience
EDMONTON, AB - Sunday was a night that James Hamblin soon won't forget. The local kid got to live the dream that so many Edmontonians grow up wishing they can achieve -- officially donning the Oilers Blue & Orange for his first National Hockey League game. Hamblin stepped out onto the Rogers Place ice for the timeless rookie traditional of a solo lap during warm-up.
NHL
Kane, Toews to play on same line when Blackhawks host Oilers
CHICAGO -- Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews will play together on the top line in an attempt to get the struggling Chicago Blackhawks going when they host the Edmonton Oilers at United Center on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; TNT, SN360, SNW, TVAS). "It's been done before, but I haven't done...
NHL
GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Panthers 3 (OT)
EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers certainly have a flair for the dramatic lately, don't they?. Trailing 3-2 with seconds left on the clock and a faceoff in the offensive zone, the Oilers managed to win the draw and find a wide open Evan Bouchard lurking at the point. The Edmonton defender hammered home the tying goal with 4.4 seconds remaining to send the contest to over time.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Islanders
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-10-5) open a four-game homestand on Tuesday as they host Lane Lambert's New York Islanders (15-8-0) at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday evening. Game time is 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on ESPN+/Hulu. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
NHL
The Master Blaster of Long, Long Ago | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
When the Devils arrived in New Jersey, they needed a good selling job. Big-time. "Look at it this way," says the club's radio analyst, and former goalie, Glenn (Chico) Resch, "we had a lot of challenges to overcome and that included the franchise's earlier failures in Kansas City and then Denver. We had to cultivate fans any way possible."
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Oilers 4, Panthers 3 (OT)
With the Oilers trailing 3-2 late in the third period, Evan Bouchard scored with 4.4 seconds left in regulation to get the game to overtime. Just 22 seconds into the extra frame, Leon Draisaitl took a pass from Connor McDavid on a 2-on-1 and scored to lock in the win for Edmonton.
NHL
BLOG: Blackhawks Reorganize, Look for Change After Jets Loss
Chicago looks towards individual accountability and lineup changes to shake things up after Sunday's 7-2 loss to Winnipeg. The sour taste lingering in the locker room after Chicago's demoralizing 7-2 loss to Winnipeg on Sunday told head coach Luke Richardson all he needed to know about the state of the team.
NHL
PROSPECTS: Phillips Puts Up, College Goalies Shutout
This week in Blackhawks prospects: Savoie extends his point streak, success of Allan - Korchinski defensive pairing. As November quickly turns to December, the Blackhawks' prospects continue to shine through the approaching winter. A Look at Rockford. The high-scoring IceHogs won two of their last three games last week, splitting...
NHL
FUTURE WATCH UPDATE - 28.11.22
A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues. Jake Boltmann - Defence - University of Notre Dame. The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Panthers. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. 8:18 PM. SUTTER ON RUZICKA'S ROLE:. "Just be consistent,...
NHL
State Your Case: Will Red Wings or Sabres reach playoffs first?
NHL.com writers debate whether Detroit or Buffalo will return to postseason sooner. The Detroit Red Wings last made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2015-16. The drought for the Buffalo Sabres has been even longer, with their last postseason appearance in 2010-11. But their fortunes are slowly changing. The Red Wings...
NHL
Oilers tie it with 5 seconds left, defeat Panthers in OT
Draisaitl scores game-winner after Bouchard's equalizer for Edmonton. Evan Bouchard tied the game late in the 3rd period, Leon Draisaitl scored the overtime winner, helping the Oilers complete the comeback and win. 05:02 •. Leon Draisaitl scored 22 seconds into overtime after Evan Bouchard tied it with five seconds remaining...
Comments / 0