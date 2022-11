Matt Rhule was officially introduced Monday as the next head football coach at the University of Nebraska. Nebraska Director of Athletics Trev Alberts made the introduction of Rhule and his family at a press conference held at the Hawks Championship Center. Alberts said that several candidates were visited with about the opportunity to be the next Nebraska football head coach but it was Rhule who was 1A on his list.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO