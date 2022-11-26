Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Middleburg man arrested Thanksgiving evening for strangulation, resisting arrest, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Another Broken Egg restaurant to open in MiddleburgDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Keystone Heights Airport celebrates 80th anniversary with free eventZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Middleburg man arrested for 6 false identities, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Season Recap: Middleburg Broncos rushing attack propelled team to playoffsAnthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Lake City, November 29 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Jordan Travis, Jared Verse, and Trey Benson discuss staying or leaving Florida State
Should they stay or should they go?
WCJB
Limestone quarry operation to reopen in Newberry
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - City Commissioners unanimously approved a request on Monday night for a special use permit, for a limerock quarry along CR-235. The application on behalf of North Florida Limerock Corporation, asked to restore operations at one site and continue operations at another. Both sites were recently annexed...
Hurricane Florida Man joins GMJ team to mark end of Hurricane Season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In 2016, Hurricane Matthew hit the coast of Jacksonville. While most people were inside and hunkered down during the storm, Lane Pittman, also known as the original Hurricane Florida Man, decided to shoot a quick video of him waving his American flag with rock music playing. That video went on to get over 130,000 likes on Facebook and is one of the most recognizable memes on the internet.
AMBER Alert canceled for missing 7-year-old Jacksonville girl
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the child is safe and the Amber Alert is canceled. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an AMBER Alert for a Jacksonville girl. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Police said 7-year-old Kaitlynn La Rocca was...
Gov. DeSantis presents $5.5m check to city of Jacksonville for railway track
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis presented a check for $5.5 million to the city of Jacksonville Tuesday. The money comes from the Governor's Job Grant Fund and will go towards constructing a railway track to serve Cecil Commerce Center's 600 acre site, DeSantis said. The duel service...
City of Jacksonville opens applications for rent and utility assistance totaling $3 million
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville will reopen rental and utility assistance applications to allocate $3.3 million of federal funds, according to a press release. The program is intended to help people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since March 2021, the city has distributed more than $62.6 million...
Motorist Alert: 4 projects set to begin in Clay County this week
Four Clay County road projects are scheduled for the week of Nov. 28, weather and supply permitting. Crews will be replacing the stormwater drainage system including the storm inlets and drainpipes on Botany Street just west of Dalby Court, in Middleburg.
First Coast News
Man charged in connection to disappearing cats in Jacksonville previously fired from pet resort
First Coast News is learning more about a Jacksonville man charged in connection to several missing cats later dead in the Springfield neighborhood. Blake Miles, 35, was arrested on charges of animal cruelty and petit theft, police said. Miles has a criminal history in Jacksonville with multiple arrests dating back...
WCJB
Interstate reopened after 20-vehicle pile-up in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 20-vehicle pile-up on I-295 led to lane closures for a few hours in Jacksonville. State troopers and Jacksonville Emergency Responders were called to a pile-up on I-295 South at the Morse Avenue overpass. Their investigation revealed a first crash involving multiple vehicles around 1 p.m....
Man dies in overnight shooting at Jacksonville's Sanctuary Walk apartments
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 30s was found dead in a car outside of the Sanctuary Walk apartments in Jacksonville at approximately midnight Tuesday morning, police said. The car was still in drive, according to police. The man had at least one gunshot wound. A full autospy...
News4Jax.com
86-year-old man missing from Alachua County found in Georgia
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL. – The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 86-year-old man has been found safely in Georgia. Deputies say he was last seen leaving his home Saturday morning in his vehicle. Deputies believed he was traveling to Tampa. Hours later, the sheriff’s office reported that...
‘I hate this place’: Arlington residents outraged over current apartment conditions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents inside Miramar Apartments in Arlington say they are fed up with management, arguing the complex is failing to honor their lease agreements. Problems like broken windows, faulty air conditioning units, and plumbing riddled with leaks that haven’t been fixed in months. The City of...
Update: Missing 17-year-old with found safe in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has announced that a missing 17-year-old has been located and reunited with his family. His name has been redacted from this story due to his age. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office previously said the teen was last seen Saturday around 4 p.m....
How Jordan Davis' parents are carrying on his legacy ten years later
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — His death sparked outrage across the country and inspired his parents to be change agents. Now ten years later, Jordan Davis’ mother and father reflect on his impact and what’s next. It was the day after Thanksgiving in 2012. Jordan Davis, a 17-year-old student...
Owner of Lake Butler slaughterhouse hit with dozens of charges after appalling conditions
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) More charges for the owner of a Union County slaughterhouse after disturbing conditions were discovered at the facility, forcing officers from the FWC to investigate claims of animal neglect and food safety issues. An incident report from...
First Coast News
Woman injured in Carver Manor area shooting
The woman was shot in the hand, according to Jacksonville police. All suspects are in custody.
Nationwide 'Sofia Scam' spotted in Jacksonville; FBI warns about charitable scams during the holiday season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Charitable scams are on the rise this holiday season and a nationwide one has arrived in Florida and is also seen here in the First Coast. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is calling it the "Sofia Scam". This scam is where a group of people...
Talking the Tropics With Mike: Big ocean storm over N. Atlantic
Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide. STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app. FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android. WATCH...
Families, loved ones reunited today at Mayport for homecoming
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than 300 men and women were overseas on USS Thomas Hudner for just a little over a month. A voyage that is something to remember according to commanding officer, Shelby Nikitin. “Being a part of the group that gets to support the Gerald R. ford...
