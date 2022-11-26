ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Butler, FL

High School Soccer PRO

Lake City, November 29 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Eastside High School soccer team will have a game with Columbia High School on November 29, 2022, 15:00:01.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Limestone quarry operation to reopen in Newberry

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - City Commissioners unanimously approved a request on Monday night for a special use permit, for a limerock quarry along CR-235. The application on behalf of North Florida Limerock Corporation, asked to restore operations at one site and continue operations at another. Both sites were recently annexed...
NEWBERRY, FL
First Coast News

Hurricane Florida Man joins GMJ team to mark end of Hurricane Season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In 2016, Hurricane Matthew hit the coast of Jacksonville. While most people were inside and hunkered down during the storm, Lane Pittman, also known as the original Hurricane Florida Man, decided to shoot a quick video of him waving his American flag with rock music playing. That video went on to get over 130,000 likes on Facebook and is one of the most recognizable memes on the internet.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Interstate reopened after 20-vehicle pile-up in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 20-vehicle pile-up on I-295 led to lane closures for a few hours in Jacksonville. State troopers and Jacksonville Emergency Responders were called to a pile-up on I-295 South at the Morse Avenue overpass. Their investigation revealed a first crash involving multiple vehicles around 1 p.m....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

86-year-old man missing from Alachua County found in Georgia

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL. – The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 86-year-old man has been found safely in Georgia. Deputies say he was last seen leaving his home Saturday morning in his vehicle. Deputies believed he was traveling to Tampa. Hours later, the sheriff’s office reported that...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
