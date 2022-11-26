ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets collapse in fourth quarter, fall in ugly loss to Pacers

By Mark W. Sanchez
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZOKGq_0jNyzTqp00

INDIANAPOLIS — Before the 20th game of the Nets’ season, Jacque Vaughn said his team needed to focus on its consistency. Vaughn said he wanted to see “full games, 48 minutes, together on a more consistent basis.”

And then the Nets demonstrated exactly what has so frustrated their head coach — and demonstrated plenty of frustration themselves in the process.

The Nets led by 12 in the first quarter, 65-57 at halftime and by six entering the fourth in a game that was wildly encouraging until it wasn’t. Vaughn’s team again could not find 48 minutes of consistency, instead finding 12 final minutes of frustration and anger.

The Nets collapsed and unraveled in an ugly, tense fourth quarter in a 128-117 loss to the Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday night. The Nets (9-11) again failed to reach the .500 mark, which they have not seen since they were 1-1.

The Pacers used a 17-4 burst in the first five and half minutes of the fourth quarter to seize a game that had not been theirs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0maWp8_0jNyzTqp00
Kevin Durant reacts during the Nets’ loss to the Pacers.
NBAE via Getty Images

Bennedict Mathurin (20 points) hit a pair of 3s early in the fourth, his first tying it, 96-96, and his second giving the Pacers a lead they would not relinquish with 8:53 left.

Buddy Hield’s 3-pointer halfway through the period made it 108-98, unthinkable just a few minutes before. The Nets could not keep the Pacers from open looks; could not keep them away from the rim; could not stop hacking on their drives.

The Pacers went 30 of 38 from the line. The Nets went 8 of 10.

“You gotta not foul,” Vaughn said of his team that was called for 28 fouls, compared with the Pacers’ 11. “For us, you’ve gotta be disciplined enough. You’re on the road, you can’t expect any calls.”

Kevin Durant said the free-throw disparity “is what it is.” Ben Simmons, who was dominant for three quarters until a silent fourth, restrained himself about the officiating.

“Trying to keep my money,” said Simmons, who tallied 20 points on 8 of 8 shooting with six rebounds and three assists before fouling out. “I feel like we should have got to the line a lot more.”

The Nets’ frustration culminated with Durant — who scored 20 points in the fourth to keep the Nets alive — hitting a jumper at 4:20 to make it 117-109 while getting hit in the face, without a whistle blown. The whistle blew a second later, as Durant yelled at an official — “I was too loud with him,” Durant said later, “and I was too demonstrative. I didn’t curse at him” — and got teed up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BllMb_0jNyzTqp00
Buddy Hield (24) led the Pacers with 26 points.
NBAE via Getty Images

The Nets’ anger continued with 3:38 to play, when Nic Claxton shoved Tyrese Haliburton to the ground before running back on defense. Haliburton got up seemingly ready to fight and had to be held back. Claxton was given a Flagrant 1 for “unnecessary contact” in a game that had gotten out of hand.

“It’s not a hard basketball game for us,” said Kyrie Irving, who scored 20 points on 8 of 17 shooting. “We have the talent offensively, but defensively and offensive boards, they’re still something we bring up day-to-day. Until we fix it, we’re going to run into these teams where they’re going to crash the boards every single time.”

The Nets were outscored 40-23 in the fourth quarter, the bulk of the Pacers’ early run coming against Brooklyn subs. Joe Harris, in particular, looked a step slow defensively and missed all three of his 3-point attempts in the game.

Durant, who finished with 36 points, was the only Net with a bucket in the period.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EJNR1_0jNyzTqp00
Kyrie Irving (11) and Kevin Durant (7) combined for 56 points on Friday but they couldn’t stop the Pacers from pulling away in the fourth quarter.
Getty Images

“K did his best to keep us in the game,” Irving said after his fourth game back from suspension. “You gotta give him credit, but we gotta still be there to help him.”

The Nets wasted a near perfect night from the resurgent Simmons, a 6-for-6 game from Claxton and an overall 53.4 percent shooting mark from the field.

In the game’s critical moments, their defense failed before their emotions followed.

Next up will be a significant, seven-game homestand that begins Sunday against the Trail Blazers.

“We want to win every game, that’s how we approach it,” said Durant, who said he was not concerned about a team that is under .500 about a quarter of the way into the season. “We can’t get over that [.500] hump. … We keep pushing, keep fighting.”

