Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popeyes Restaurant Permanently ClosesTy D.Winter Park, FL
Lake County Florida ToursLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
This Winter Park urban legend absolutely blew my mindEvie M.Winter Park, FL
Children's Low Cost or Free Activities: November 14-15, 2022Lake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningPaisley, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
click orlando
Man accused of pulling gun at DeLand high school football game arrested
DELAND, Fla. – A man accused of pulling a gun during a fight at a DeLand high school football game in September has been arrested, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said. Jayvion Barthel, 19, was arrested Monday night. The sheriff’s office said Barthel was wanted by DeLand Police...
click orlando
‘Not sure what it is:’ Hurricanes unearth large wooden object on Florida beach
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Officials in Volusia County are at a loss trying to figure out what kind of structure was unearthed on the beach after hurricanes Ian and Nicole. The long wooden object was found poking out of the sand during low tide after the storms caused...
click orlando
Missing boy with autism found safe in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – UPDATE: A missing 10-year-old boy with autism has been found safe, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. PREVIOUS: Deputies are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy with autism last seen Monday night in Seminole County, according to an alert from Everbridge, a public warning platform.
ocala-news.com
Male Cardinal At Whispering Sands In Ocala
This happy cardinal was spotted singing outside a window at Whispering Sands in Ocala. He’s usually partnered with a blue jay friend. Thanks to Chinao Fletcher for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
villages-news.com
Couple in golf cart arrested late at night near pond in The Villages
A man and a woman in a golf cart were arrested when they were found late at night near a pond in The Villages. A Lady Lake police officer spotted the golf cart at about 1:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving at the retention pond near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Main Street. The officer parked in the lot near the Ruby Tuesday restaurant at Spanish Springs and walked over to the pond. The officer shined a flashlight on the couple, later identified as 58-year-old Timothy Luther Smith and 31-year-old Samantha Heverin, both of Summerfield, who appeared to be intoxicated.
click orlando
Tropics Watch: A very weird (and destructive) hurricane season is coming to an end
ORLANDO, Fla. – The 2022 hurricane season got off to an extremely slow start, but quickly became very active in late September. For only the third time since 1950, a tropical cyclone, depression, storm or hurricane developed in the Atlantic Basin in the month of August. The late season push would go on to unfortunately tie records.
Strawberries in Orlando: Events, U-Pick, and Desserts
Strawberry season is in full swing, and you don’t have to travel far from Orlando (or travel at all) in order to celebrate the sweet red berry. Taste your way through our ultimate guide to strawberries in Orlando, which spans... The post Strawberries in Orlando: Events, U-Pick, and Desserts appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
click orlando
2 preteens missing endangered, possibly with mother, Marion deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Two preteens are missing endangered Monday after deputies said they may have been picked up by their biological mother. Arissa Johnson, 12, and Nariah Johnson, 11, were last seen at 18711 SE 93rd Place in Ocklawaha, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. [TRENDING:...
click orlando
SEA LIFE Orlando decks the seas for an aquatic Christmas
ORLANDO, Fla. – Everyone is getting into the holiday spirit — even under the sea. SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium at ICON Park is once again hosting Deck the Seas, just in time for your holiday photos. [TRENDING: Melbourne fireworks store catches fire after fatal car crash into building...
WESH
Officials search for 73-year-old Florida pastor who vanished on Thanksgiving
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — UPDATE:. On Monday, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez gave an update on the search. He said crews are focusing their efforts on looking in the area where Herman McClenton Sr. was last seen. "We're hoping he's still in this area," he said. Lopez asked residents...
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Florida father who vanished on Thanksgiving seen walking near pond
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office released new surveillance video Sunday that shows a missing 73-year-old Florida man with dementia – who vanished on Thanksgiving Day – walking near a pond. According to investigators, Herman McClenton has been missing since Thursday, Nov. 24, after he...
villages-news.com
Wisconsin snowbird beats DUI charge after driving golf cart down 466A
A Wisconsin snowbird who drove a golf cart down County Road 466A in The Villages won’t be prosecuted on a charge of driving under the influence. The prosecutor’s office has announced that it has dropped the case against 54-year-old Colleen Marie Beardsley of Franksville, Wis. The case cannot be prosecuted, according to an announcement of no information filed in Sumter County Court, stating that because a breath test has been tossed out, there is insufficient evidence to pursue the case.
Cat that TSA officers rescued from suitcase headed to Florida, enjoyed Thanksgiving meal back home
NEW YORK CITY — A cat that Transportation Security Administration officers rescued from a suitcase heading to Florida got to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal back at home in Brooklyn, New York. TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein tweeted a photo of the cat named Smells, getting ready to enjoy a Thanksgiving...
click orlando
Gatorland’s Holiday Ho Ho Ho-Down Christmas event returning
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gator Claus, his Merry elves and Krampus Croc are coming back for Gatorland’s Ho Ho Ho-Down Christmas event. Running select dates through December, the signature event features live music, festive displays, interactive characters, festive food items and thousands of alligators and crocodiles. [TRENDING: Melbourne fireworks...
click orlando
All is calm in this Opera Orlando show based on 1914′s WWI Christmas Truce
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Opera Orlando is promising to bring a story of camaraderie, hope and peace during the holidays with “All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914.″. The company, which is visiting Lakeland for the first time, starts its tour of the show with a 7:30 p.m. performance at Polk Theatre on Friday.
Nature and holiday spirits to shine during ‘Dazzling Nights’ at Leu Gardens
ORLANDO, Fla. — A shining holiday tradition has returned to Orlando. “Dazzling Nights” begins Friday evening at Leu Gardens. During the event, the 50-acre gardens will transform with a million holiday lights, displays, music, and sculptures. Organizers say the event creates an interactive holiday experience for the entire...
Four Florida Teens Arrested Running From Deputies In Stolen Car
Four Florida teens have been arrested after running from deputies, and a rash of vehicle robberies was thwarted over the weekend. Deputies say when a License Plate Reader flagged a stolen car coming into Deltona around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies swarmed the area. According to
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man allegedly attacks woman at Lake Square Mall
A Leesburg man allegedly attacked a woman in the parking lot at Lake Square Mall. Leesburg police were dispatched to the mall Tuesday afternoon after the woman called 911 to report the attack. The woman told the officer who interviewed her that she has been in a romantic relationship with 39-year-old Chaz Horne. She said that they had been celebrating his birthday by driving around the city when Horne told her to take him to Orlando to celebrate his birthday. She refused to take him because he had previously bought narcotics in Orlando. She said he got angry and that when she called her daughter on her cell phone to de-escalate the argument, Horne struck the left side of her face and grabbed her cell phone. He proceeded to throw the cell phone to the ground, shattering the phone’s screen. He hit her in the face with his fist a second time before getting out of the car and walking away. The officer noted in his report that he could see that her makeup was smeared and that her face was beginning to swell where she indicated Horne had hit her.
villages-news.com
Replacement windmill now up at Brownwood Paddock Square
A replacement windmill is now up at Brownwood Paddock Square. It joins the new water tower that went up a few days earlier. The previous windmill and water tower were demolished this past spring ahead of the start of Hurricane Season as both had been deemed a potential safety hazard. The ornamental structures were found to have rotting wood at their bases.
COVID in Lake County, Florida - Finding the Current Data
Both my husband and I are considered as being health compromised, so we are very interested in seeing what the trend is with COVID-19 in Lake County, Florida. We base our decisions on whether it's safe for us to be venturing out on data. We are not medical personnel, but we like to use data to help us make our decisions. The Florida Department of Health has a website that we follow. It includes information about vaccine locations, testing locations, and treatment locations that you can bring up by county and then by city.
Comments / 0