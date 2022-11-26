Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmyu.tv
Southern Utah property manager arrested after allegedly stealing rent payments
ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — A property manager in southern Utah was arrested after allegedly stealing rent payments from multiple tenants. Cedar City police said Lindsi Myers, 29, worked for a property management company and accepted rent payments from multiple tenants directly to her personal Venmo account. They said...
cohaitungchi.com
35 Best & Fun Things To Do In St. George (Utah)
St. George, Utah is a southwestern city in the Beehive State. Known for its breathtaking natural landscape, this destination is a dream come true for outdoor enthusiasts. Home to beautiful national parks, sandstone cliffs, breathtaking canyons, dunes, and several large reservoirs, the city is rife with opportunities for outdoor adventure.
kslnewsradio.com
UPDATE: Southbound I-15 lanes in Washington County reopen following closure
NEW HARMONY, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol reported the partial closure of a portion of southbound I-15 in Washington County. All lanes of travel have reopened, according to the Utah Department of Transportation. UDOT reports the closure took place at mile point 39 near the town of New Harmony,...
Comments / 0