Justin Fields not expected to play Sunday
Justin Fields (shoulder) is not expected to play Sunday against the Jets. The expectation is Trevor Siemian will start for the Bears. (Adam Schefter on Twitter ) Fields was listed as questionable with a separated shoulder. The Bears planned on allowing Fields a chance to warm up and he would only play if he was 100%, but Siemian is in line to start against the Jets. Fields will now look to recover and return to the lineup in Week 13.
NBC Sports EDGE's NFL Week 13 Content Hub
How to bet the MNF clash between the Steelers and Colts
Getting Defensive: Week 13
Is Zonovan Knight a worthwhile waiver pickup for these last six weeks?
Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again
As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
NFL exec predicts where Odell Beckham Jr. will sign
Odell Beckham Jr. is scheduled to meet with at least three teams before finally making his free agent decision, but one executive who is familiar with the situation believes the star wide receiver may have already made up his mind. Beckham appears to be deciding between three teams — the...
College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll for Week 14
College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll for Week 14, Championship SaturdayESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 ...
Pod: Jets revival + 49ers, Jaguars headline intriguing backfields
Deebo tweets message to Mostert after his 49ers critique spreads
Six days remain on the calendar before the 49ers host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium. The anticipation just keeps building. In light of former 49ers running back Raheem Mostert’s recent comments about the 49ers, star “wide back” Deebo Samuel tweeted some advice to his former teammate.
Week 12 Fantasy Football Blog
It's Week 12 and we already have three matchups under our stuffed belts during Thanksgiving. There is still plenty of action this action with seven games kicking off at 1:00 pm ET and four games during the afternoon slate. Can't watch the games today? Check back here for updates on the action.
Dynasty Watch: Week 13 Prospect Review
Former Georgia WR Jeremiah Holloman declares for NFL draft
Former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Jeremiah ‘JJ’ Holloman is declaring for the 2023 NFL draft. Holloman transferred from Florida International to Tennessee State for the 2022 college football season. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound receiver caught 33 passes for 353 yards at Tennessee State this year. Holloman intended to transfer...
Where 49ers stand in NFC playoff picture after Week 12
With their 13-0 win on Sunday, combined with other results around the NFL, the 49ers solidified their hold on the No. 3 seed in the NFC. The 49ers shut down the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium, improving to 7-4 this season. Meanwhile in Cleveland, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 5-6 with a loss to the Browns.
LESSONS LEARNED FROM WEEK 12 MILLY WINNING ROSTER
Jerry Jones addresses Odell Beckham Jr airplane incident
Odell Beckham Jr. was kicked off an airplane while trying to fly from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday morning, and some have wondered if the incident will impact his free agency. The owner of at least one team is unbothered. Beckham was removed from an American Airlines flight after...
KAT's injury changes a lot in Minnesota
Editor's Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS, and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more!. The big news on Monday came out of the nation's capital, as Minnesota's Karl-Anthony...
Bettors Flocking to Jackson and Brady Today
AFC Futures Outlook; USA vs. Iran Showdown
On the latest episode of Bet the Edge, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick tease their favorite looks in the AFC Futures markets, as well as what to expect in the World Cup showdown between Iran (+300) and USA (+100) (Draw +230). Bet the Edge kicks off the show discussing their...
Mike McCarthy on trying to lure Odell Beckham: We’re moving full steam ahead
Odell Beckham will visit the Giants before he visits the Cowboys. But no team has recruited the free agent receiver harder than the Cowboys have. The Cowboys’ interest has not waned since Beckham was kicked off a plane Sunday, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Monday. “Really haven’t been involved...
