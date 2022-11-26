Justin Fields (shoulder) is not expected to play Sunday against the Jets. The expectation is Trevor Siemian will start for the Bears. (Adam Schefter on Twitter ) Fields was listed as questionable with a separated shoulder. The Bears planned on allowing Fields a chance to warm up and he would only play if he was 100%, but Siemian is in line to start against the Jets. Fields will now look to recover and return to the lineup in Week 13.

2 DAYS AGO