ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
fantasypros.com

Justin Fields not expected to play Sunday

Justin Fields (shoulder) is not expected to play Sunday against the Jets. The expectation is Trevor Siemian will start for the Bears. (Adam Schefter on Twitter ) Fields was listed as questionable with a separated shoulder. The Bears planned on allowing Fields a chance to warm up and he would only play if he was 100%, but Siemian is in line to start against the Jets. Fields will now look to recover and return to the lineup in Week 13.
nbcsportsedge.com

NBC Sports EDGE's NFL Week 13 Content Hub

It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app. It's the week...
nbcsportsedge.com

How to bet the MNF clash between the Steelers and Colts

Editor's Note: Looking to place a player prop bet on this week's NFL game? New users receive a risk-free bet up to $1,000: Sign up here and bet now with code PEACOCK. The last time the Colts beat the Steelers was in 2008. These teams have met seven times since...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nbcsportsedge.com

Getting Defensive: Week 13

Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
DENVER, CO
nbcsportsedge.com

Is Zonovan Knight a worthwhile waiver pickup for these last six weeks?

Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
Tuscaloosa Thread

Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again

As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Larry Brown Sports

NFL exec predicts where Odell Beckham Jr. will sign

Odell Beckham Jr. is scheduled to meet with at least three teams before finally making his free agent decision, but one executive who is familiar with the situation believes the star wide receiver may have already made up his mind. Beckham appears to be deciding between three teams — the...
DALLAS, TX
nbcsportsedge.com

Pod: Jets revival + 49ers, Jaguars headline intriguing backfields

It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app. Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat)...
NBC Sports

Deebo tweets message to Mostert after his 49ers critique spreads

Six days remain on the calendar before the 49ers host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium. The anticipation just keeps building. In light of former 49ers running back Raheem Mostert’s recent comments about the 49ers, star “wide back” Deebo Samuel tweeted some advice to his former teammate.
nbcsportsedge.com

Week 12 Fantasy Football Blog

It's Week 12 and we already have three matchups under our stuffed belts during Thanksgiving. There is still plenty of action this action with seven games kicking off at 1:00 pm ET and four games during the afternoon slate. Can't watch the games today? Check back here for updates on the action.
nbcsportsedge.com

Dynasty Watch: Week 13 Prospect Review

Editor's Note: It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app. Week...
COLORADO STATE
NBC Sports

Where 49ers stand in NFC playoff picture after Week 12

With their 13-0 win on Sunday, combined with other results around the NFL, the 49ers solidified their hold on the No. 3 seed in the NFC. The 49ers shut down the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium, improving to 7-4 this season. Meanwhile in Cleveland, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 5-6 with a loss to the Browns.
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcsportsedge.com

LESSONS LEARNED FROM WEEK 12 MILLY WINNING ROSTER

It’s NFL season and that means you’ve got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you’ll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app.
nbcsportsedge.com

KAT's injury changes a lot in Minnesota

Editor's Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS, and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more!. The big news on Monday came out of the nation's capital, as Minnesota's Karl-Anthony...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
nbcsportsedge.com

Bettors Flocking to Jackson and Brady Today

Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
TENNESSEE STATE
nbcsportsedge.com

AFC Futures Outlook; USA vs. Iran Showdown

On the latest episode of Bet the Edge, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick tease their favorite looks in the AFC Futures markets, as well as what to expect in the World Cup showdown between Iran (+300) and USA (+100) (Draw +230). Bet the Edge kicks off the show discussing their...
NBC Sports

Mike McCarthy on trying to lure Odell Beckham: We’re moving full steam ahead

Odell Beckham will visit the Giants before he visits the Cowboys. But no team has recruited the free agent receiver harder than the Cowboys have. The Cowboys’ interest has not waned since Beckham was kicked off a plane Sunday, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Monday. “Really haven’t been involved...

Comments / 0

Community Policy