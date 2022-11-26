ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Small Business Saturday takes over NYC Thanksgiving weekend

By Shirley Chan
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IbKRF_0jNyxVgh00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — While it seems like Black Friday and Cyber Monday get all the attention, nestled in between is Small Business Saturday. This day encourages consumers to patronize the shops in their neighborhood.

Annie’s Blue Ribbon General Store in Park Slope had a steady stream of customers on Black Friday, and owner Ann Cantrell hopes the momentum continues. Every year, the Saturday after Thanksgiving is designated Small Business Saturday, a time to get off Amazon and into your local mom-and-pop stores.

“When you shop online, nothing stays in the community,” said Cantrell. “It’s really important for creativity. We are the heart and soul, and the spirit of the community is small business.”

Annie’s is known for its stock of unique gifts. You can find something just about for every person in your life. The store has been a staple in Brooklyn for 15 years.

Millions visit NYC for all the holiday events

Studies show that for every dollar spent at a small business, 68 cents stays in that local community. American Express started Small Business Saturday in 2010. Years later, the message appears to be getting through. Local shoppers told PIX11 on Friday that it’s important to shop small, especially at businesses owned by women and people of color.

During the pandemic, many small businesses like Annie’s relied heavily on online sales, and now they’re hoping consumers return to the brick-and-mortar landscape. Speaking from the NASDAQ this morning, Mayor Eric Adams said independently owned businesses are a part of the fabric of every neighborhood in the city.

“We’re the empire state. Let’s build more empires,” said Adams. “Spend money, shop locally.”

While some of their bread and butter comes from the holiday shopping season, shop owners hope you remember to shop small year-round.

“We really love our online shoppers as a way to connect but also, come into the store, people walk in and don’t even know what they want and just find the perfect gift,” said Cantrell.

The Park Slope Business Improvement District also organizes the tree lighting at Fourth Street Plaza on Saturday at 5 p.m. It’s another way to encourage shoppers and give them a reason to come out and shop small in their community.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Customers work to save iconic East Village candy store

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Fried Oreos, french fries and egg creams have made Ray’s Candy Store a popular destination in the city, but it’s owner Ray Alvarez who makes it a New York institution.  He opened the store in 1974. As the 50th anniversary approaches, they’re celebrating a greater milestone. Alvarez turns 90 years […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Local small businesses kick off giving season this Giving Tuesday

New York (PIX11) –  As the giving season begins, it’s important to highlight small local businesses that give with purpose. Pamela Pekerman, entrepreneur and founder of Hustle Like A Mom, joined PIX11 Morning News on Giving Tuesday to shine a light on some local mompreneurs who are using their brands to give back. Watch the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Christmas comes alive with poinsettias at NJ greenhouse

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J. – In a sea of red, with patches of white and green, one Hunterdon County greenhouse is looking like Christmas. At Hionis Greenhouse, more than a quarter of a million poinsettias await their home this holiday season. “You know, without poinsettias, I don’t think you can celebrate the right way,” said Tim […]
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
NY1

Holiday market returns to Brooklyn

A winter holiday market in Brooklyn is hoping to get locals to do their holiday shopping in the community. “We’re trying to make it [inclusive], where it's the businesses, it's the community, it's the kids, it’s the fun, it's the holidays. And, you know, I call it my little Times Square,” Dale Charles, executive director of the Bed-Stuy Gateway Business Improvement District, said.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

New Yorkers are shopping local this Small Business Saturday

New York (PIX11) — This year marks the 12th year of Small Business Saturday, an initiative that was born out of a recession in 2010. Business owners are hoping to lure shoppers out of their homes and into their stores. PIX11’s Anthony DiLorenzo was in Byrant Park to shop around and highlight some deals for […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

New York City settles into the holiday spirit

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — People across New York City are getting into the holiday spirit. PIX11’s Steve Kuzj has more on this story in the video player. For even more holiday events around New York City, check out PIX11’s holiday event guide.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

‘Frenzy’: Cyber Monday shopping tips from budgeting expert

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Cyber Monday is here again, and budgeting expert Andrea Woroch joined PIX11 Morning News to share some tips on snagging the best online shopping deals. Some items, however, are worth waiting for, with even steeper discounts to be had down the road, Woroch said. “It can be very overwhelming and the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Casino plan under discussion for Coney Island

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A developer wants to bring a casino to Coney Island saying a Brooklyn casino would spark local economic development and add jobs to the area.  Thor Equities is proposing a $3 billion casino, indoor water park, hotels and a museum for the South Brooklyn tourist attraction that would be paid […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Champagne is a must at the Champers Social Club in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Everything at the Champers Social Club is elevated by the champagne. The Manhattan brunch spot serves elegant dishes like duck, quiche, salmon toast, and yogurt with figs. PIX11’s Kirstin Cole got to sample the dishes during a recent visit to the Crosby Street spot. Watch her full report in the video […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

One Willoughby Square Completes Construction in Downtown Brooklyn

Construction is complete on One Willoughby Square, a 36-story commercial skyscraper in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed by FXCollaborative and developed by JEMB Realty, the 495-foot-tall structure yields 500,000 square feet of Class A office space. Gilbane Building Company was the general contractor for the property, which is alternately addressed as 420 Albee Square and bound by Willoughby Street to the north, Albee Square West to the east, and Duffield Street to the west.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

The Best Neighborhoods in Brooklyn forFamilies

When people think about moving to New York, they often think about the city’s culture, nightlife, casinos, poker en ligne, and the infamous “city that never sleeps.” However, when it comes to having a family, Brooklyn is a great place to live. There are plenty of parks and homes that are spacious enough for everyone.
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Brooklyn’s trendy retail districts boom as Manhattan’s sit vacant

Manhattan’s struggling retail scene seems to get all the attention. It seems that for every fully or mostly leased, high-profile corridor like Broadway in Soho, there’s a stretch full of yawning vacancies — such as on Broadway in Tribeca. But Brooklyn’s retail picture is rosier. Although wounded...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

55K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy