NBC 29 News
Gas prices in Virginia slowly trending downwards
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s still not a big bargain, but gas prices in Virginia are slowly trending downwards. AAA reports gas prices have fallen by $0.07 in the past week. Across the commonwealth, the average price per gallon is $3.35. Around Albemarle County and Charlottesville, you’ll pay about...
NBC 29 News
Small Business Saturday on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Saturday, November 26 was Small Business Saturday at the Downtown Mall, and we checked in with some local businesses during the holiday. Linnea Revak is the owner of the Darling x Dashing Boutique, and she says local businesses are built in communities. “Shopping small gives back...
NBC 29 News
Back to reality
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front continues to move east. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun today. Northwest breezes will keep temperatures in the 50s this afternoon. Chilly conditions will be on tap Tuesday. Meanwhile, we are tracking a system coming out of the Rocky Mountain region. As it moves east, rain will develop Wednesday. Skies will clear for the late week. Have a great and safe day !
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville releases names of police chief candidates
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is one step closer to getting a permanent chief of police. The city has been without a permanent police chief for more than a year now. “We want somebody who is familiar with and ready to implement the 21st Century Policing Rules and Guidelines of...
NBC 29 News
Turning Breezy Tonight into Monday. Dry Start to Week
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After Sunday’s rain, a cold front sweeping across the region tonight will kick up the wind through Monday. A dry start to the week and trending cooler into Tuesday. Another cold front will approach the region Wednesday, bringing us our next chance of rain and breezy conditions. It will turn briefly milder on Wednesday, ahead of the front. Dry and chilly weather returns for the late week.
NBC 29 News
Grab the umbrella
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A warm and cold front will keep conditions unsettled today. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies and rain. Wind will increase this afternoon. Before sun sets we may see some breaks in the cloud cover. Temperatures cool back to normal levels throughout much of next week, with additional rain Wednesday. Have a great and safe day !
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville approves grant for new recreational area
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Community members have requested a recreational biking area, and now Charlottesville has been approved and authorized for funding a new 8.6-acre project to fulfill that request. “The City of Charlottesville is going to purchase 8.6 acres of land, and this will become a public park after...
NBC 29 News
More affordable housing coming to Albemarle Co. in 2023
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - More affordable housing is coming to the Charlottesville area. “I don’t think I’ve come across a community yet that doesn’t need affordable housing or doesn’t need more affordable housing,” Julie Anderson with Virginia Supportive Housing said. The Premier Circle Shelter...
NBC 29 News
Mike Pruitt announces candidacy for Albemarle Co. Board of Supervisors
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Chair of the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors Donna Price has announced that she is not running for reelection. Navy veteran Mike Pruitt says he is throwing his hat into the ring. “I want to run because I believe people shouldn’t be faced with the...
NBC 29 News
Elves in Cville Scavenger Hunt on the Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some businesses on the Downtown Mall are teaming up to create a scavenger hunt for the family. Elves in Cville is giving people a chance to win prizes this holiday season. “So, there are participating stores, and you can stop by Charlottesville Insider, I believe, to...
NBC 29 News
Missing Nelson County man with dementia found safe
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says the missing man has been found safe. ORIGINAL STORY: A Nelson County man has been reported missing, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, leading to a Senior Alert being issued. Deputies say 85-year-old Bobbie Franklin...
NBC 29 News
Santa has breakfast with the Charlottesville community at Fashion Square Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Christmas is a couple of weeks away, and Santa is stopping by to visit Charlottesville. The Fashion Square Mall held a breakfast with Santa event, with breakfast provided by Beyond Entertainment with Sabrina. Kids could take pictures, eat, and enjoy Santa’s company. “Oh, I love...
NBC 29 News
Darling X Dashing Boutique gears up for Cyber Monday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Places in and around Charlottesville are gearing up for Cyber Monday, November 28. It’s time to ring in the deals, and Darling X Dashing on the Downtown Mall is doing just that. The prep comes one day after Small Business Saturday, when local stores see...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville police chief candidates face questions during forum
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Monday, Nov. 28, the three finalists for Charlottesville police chief sat down for a two-hour panel, answering questions from the Police Civilian Review Board. The three candidates - Latroy “Tito” Durrette, Easton McDonald, and Michael Kochis - were all asked about how they would work...
NBC 29 News
Giving Tuesday is back for local nonprofits and charities
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Giving Tuesday is one way to give back to the community this holiday season. Many nonprofits and charities rely on donations. “We are here for the community, so everything that this is what we are about,” All Blessings Flow Executive Director Annie Dodd said. “When people support us, then it helps us to help more people in the community.”
NBC 29 News
VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham Co.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Rockingham County that took the life of a Broadway man. VSP says the crash happened along the 1030 block of Route 724 around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, November 26. A 2019 Harley-Davidson motorcycle rider crossed a double-solid centerline and collided with a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe.
