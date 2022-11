(Iowa City) Caitlin Clark went for 28 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists in the University of Iowa women’s basketball win over Oregon State on Friday. The Hawkeyes topped the Beavers 73-59 and have a 5-1 record.

Monica Czinano added 17 points on 7/11 shooting along with 7 rebounds. McKenna Warnock contributed 12 points.

The Hawkeyes will face UCONN on Sunday at noon in the tournament finals.