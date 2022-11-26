Read full article on original website
Albuquerque developer expresses frustrations after second fire this month
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People who work, live or go to school near the former fraternity house on UNM’s campus say the abandoned building has become a hotspot for crime after two fires broke out earlier this month. Now the developer, who wishes to remain anonymous, says they’ve had enough. “I can only do so much as […]
Albuquerque fire respond to northeast house fire
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in Northeast Albuquerque. There were 11 fire units called to the scene. AFR dispatched to a home on Palo Verde Drive Northeast for a residential fire. Units were able to locate smoke coming from the residence and make entry into the home.
Vote on Midtown Santa Fe on Wednesday
The Santa Fe governing body will vote on the plan, which would see the city develop the campus into more than 1,000 units of market rate and affordable housing. The Santa Fe governing body will vote on the plan, which would see the city develop the campus into more than 1,000 units of market rate and affordable housing.
Traditional native regalia stolen at Albuquerque hotel
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – What was supposed to be a cultural gathering turned into a nightmare for one native family, who had priceless items stolen from them. Ashkia Trujillo is part of the Ohkay Ohwingeh Pueblo and is in town for a Pow-Wow at the Black Mesa Casino. When he returned to his truck this morning, […]
Nob Hill business owner frustrated with parking meter problems
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A business owner in Nob Hill is frustrated with the parking situation along Central. Kim Apodaca, the owner of Andy and Edie in Nob hill, says parking enforcement officers are making an already complicated situation worse. She’s being ticketed, even though her meter is paid. “I’m not going to pay $20 for a […]
Family, friends of student killed in UNM campus shooting speak out
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of the UNM student killed in an on-campus shooting after police say he shot at an NMSU student is speaking out and demanding answers on if Brandon Travis’ death could’ve been prevented. Nearly 40 of Brandon Travis’ family, friends, and coaches joined a Zoom call, sharing who they knew Brandon […]
Man dies after car he’s working on gets hit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Vegas woman has been charged in a fatal crash that left one dead in Albuquerque last month. According to a criminal complaint, Jennifer Rue and her friend were driving on Avenida Cesar Chavez when Rue turned onto Wilmore. That’s when she hit a vehicle on jacks that Scott Toole was […]
Las Cruces beats Albuquerque in “best & worst” cities for singles, study suggests
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest take on the so-called “best and worst” cities for singles has Las Cruces fairing better than Albuquerque, according to a study from WalletHub. An internet site known for ranking everything from weather to airline credit cards, WalletHub says it generated its dating rankings based on “36 key indicators of dating-friendliness.” […]
APD SWAT arrests barricaded individual in northeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is waking up in jail after a SWAT standoff at the Enclave Apartments on Osuna near Eubank. According to a criminal complaint, Anthony Martin-Pablo was arrested Sunday afternoon. Court documents say police responded to a domestic violence situation at the apartment complex. Police say Martin-Pablo barricaded himself inside his […]
Gladiators field scandal highlights folly of Amendment 2
KRQE’s Larry Barker has uncovered an example of corruption in both the City of Albuquerque and State of New Mexico governments. Ironically, while what happened is clearly illegal under current State law, voters’ (misguided) decision to pass Amendment 2 on Election Day seems to allow for future deals like this one.
Suspect in custody following SWAT activation in northeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspect is in custody following a SWAT standoff Monday. Albuquerque Police Department officers were dispatched near Menaul Blvd. and Pennsylvania Blvd. Monday morning in regards to a domestic dispute. According to police, officers attempted to apprehend a suspect wanted for domestic violence charges in the area of Rhode Island St. and Claremont Ave. They say the individual barricaded inside their residence and refused to cooperate.
Belen putting hold on new cannabis retail applications
BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Belen is not accepting any new cannabis retail applications. The mayor is worried the number of stores could overwhelm the city of nearly 7,400 people. The resolution was approved three-to-one at the latest council meeting. Council members say the existing ordinance was passed as a living document to be reviewed and changed as […]
Festival of Trees happening in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Hotel was filled with holiday spirit for the 2022 Festival of Trees. The event is held by the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation at the Marriot in Uptown which features 65 decorated trees. The trees on display are for sale and the proceeds go to the foundation to support child patients. […]
City unveils new shade structure to commemorate West Mesa murders victims
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been more than a decade since the discovery of 11 buried women in the West Mesa, and the case is still unsolved. The victims have not been forgotten. Friday at Women’s Memorial Park, the city unveiled a new structure to honor the victims. Eleanor Griego is the mother of Julie Nieto, who […]
Police officer alleging APD retaliation within department
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque police officer is suing the department, claiming they’ve made life rough for him after he came forward with a complaint about inappropriate behavior by one of his bosses. Jared Vander Dussen is representing APD Officer Jonathan Sanchez. The lawsuit claims after reporting an inappropriate relationship between an officer and […]
Shaun Gehres steps down as Albuquerque Academy football coach
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After four years as the head coach of Albuquerque Academy Football, Shaun Gehres told KRQE on Sunday morning that he is stepping down from his duties. Gehres says that he will stay at Albuquerque Academy and wants to have more time with his family. Gehres rebuilt this football team and, in his […]
Body found inside vehicle that crashed into northeast Albuquerque home
Dylan Chavez verbally commits to NMSU on Sunday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Stand-out local basketball player Dylan Chavez announced on Sunday at the Albuquerque Basketball Club facility that he is taking his talents to the New Mexico State Aggies. The La Cueva junior verbally committed to the Aggies and says that even with seven Division I offers, they felt like the best fit. “You […]
Here's what you need to know about today's strong winds in New Mexico
Strong winds are expected throughout New Mexico today, some winds gusting as high as 70 miles per hour. Strong winds are also expected in Albuquerque, but no wind warnings or advisories have been issued for the metro. Here's what you need to know. Watches and warnings. High wind warnings have...
Opening night for River of Lights
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s New Mexico’s largest walk-through holiday attraction. Saturday night is the 25th opening night for the River of Lights season. Eventgoers can stroll along a path lit with more than 700 light displays, animated 3D sculptures and millions of twinkling lights. “It is absolutely beautiful and it’s the best light show that […]
