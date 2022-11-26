ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Kings throwing 'kitchen sink' at Booker not enough vs. Suns

The Kings' inability to slow down Devin Booker played a major role in the 122-117 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Monday at Golden 1 Center. While Sacramento threw "the kitchen sink" at the 26-year-old, it wasn't enough as he carried the Suns, who were without Chris Paul, on his back offensively, going off for 44 points.
NBC Sports

Steph, Draymond hit with 'ridiculous' techs late in Dubs' win

Long after they had been removed from the Warriors' blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, Draymond Green and Steph Curry were hit with technical fouls. Following a Jordan Poole layup with under 90 seconds remaining in regulation, Green was assessed a technical foul for walking onto the court while celebrating the play.
FOX Sports

Doncic and Curry clash in Dallas-Golden State matchup

Golden State Warriors (11-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (9-10, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry meet when Dallas hosts Golden State. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.1 points per game and Curry is second in the league averaging 31.4 points per game.
