The Kings' inability to slow down Devin Booker played a major role in the 122-117 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Monday at Golden 1 Center. While Sacramento threw "the kitchen sink" at the 26-year-old, it wasn't enough as he carried the Suns, who were without Chris Paul, on his back offensively, going off for 44 points.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO