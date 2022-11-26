ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

WRGB

Top-prize Take 5 ticket sold in Saratoga Springs

Saratoga Springs, NY — Someone in Saratoga Springs is waking up richer!. A top-prize winning Take 5 ticket for the Monday, Nov. 28 drawing was sold at the Hannaford on Weibel Avenue. The winning ticket is worth $5,965.50. The winner has up to a year to claim the prize.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Troy’s 75th Turkey Trot takedown goes viral

The viral video has been seen by over half a million people. It shows two runners colliding at the finish line of the Troy Turkey Trot, one of the nation's oldest road races. 22-year-old Jack Huber was running his first Turkey Trot after some steadfast training at other area runs of the season. He says he never experienced a race like this.
TROY, NY
iheart.com

NYRA Announces 2023 Opening Day at Saratoga Race Course

Local horse racing fans now have an important date that they can circle on their calendars. That's because the New York Racing Association has announced opening day for the 2023 season at Saratoga Race Course. Racing at "The Summer Place to Be" starts on Thursday, July 13th and continues through Labor Day which is Monday, September 4th. Information about tickets and giveaways will be revealed at a later date.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Comment sought on Queensbury culvert replacement

Residents of Glens Falls and Queensbury may be familiar with the aging culvert running under Corinth Road, also known as County Route 28. Warren County is looking to give an upgrade to the route that carries Clendon Brook under the road, and is seeking community input.
QUEENSBURY, NY
1045theteam.com

A New Sports Craze Soon to Fill Up Space in old Latham Kmart

The old Kmart building on Watervliet Shaker Road in Latham is becoming an entertainment and sports destination. The Scarlet Knife, an upscale restaurant just recently opened and more construction is on the way including a new sports complex. What Sports Complex will Be Moving In?. With the rise of a...
LATHAM, NY
94.3 Lite FM

One Of The Oldest New York State Homes Is For Sale South Of Albany

One of the oldest homes in New York State is currently for sale south of Albany. Here's a look inside a 2 million dollar home. This historic home is located at 24 Broadstreet Hollow Road in the Village of Kinderhook New York. The home is located in Columbia County. It's currently on the market for $2,695,000. This historic home has roots back to the American Revolutionary War:
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Code Blue declared in Albany as temperatures drop

ALBANY COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — Right now, the Albany Homeless and Travelers Aid Society is operating under a code blue alert. A code blue is a humanitarian cold weather program that allows for more shelter opportunities for homeless people who are seeking it. A code blue is called when...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Missing: Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — The Schenectady Police Department’s Youth Aid Bureau is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing child. Samantha Humphrey is a 14 year old female. She is 4’11, 95 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black and pink puffy jacket, bell bottom jeans, and tan Timberland boots.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Saratoga Springs vigil honors victims of Club Q shooting in Colorado

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — A vigil held Sunday night in Saratoga Springs for the victims of the Club Q shooting. Saratoga Pride along with the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Saratoga putting it on alongside public officials, and of course the community mourning those losses together in support. The LGBTQ plus community is hoping change will come sooner than later.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

