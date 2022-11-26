Read full article on original website
Green Tech ready to defend Section 2 crown
Among the teams tipping off their season this week is the defending Class double-A champs, the Green Tech Eagles.
Warrensburg/North Warren Central/Lake George ousted in state semifinals by O’Neill
Not much was expected of the Warrensburg/North Warren Central/Lake George football team in its' first year as a combined unit. The Wolverines were selected to finish in just fourth place in the Section II, Class C North Division. But Mike Perrone's squad not only exceeded expectations this season, they soared past them.
Seton Hall falls to Siena, 60-55, in 3rd-place game at ESPN Events Invitational: 5 observations
In the first meeting between the two schools since 1974, Seton Hall lost to Siena, 60-55, in the 3rd-place game of the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Fla. It was the third straight win for Siena coach Carmen Maciariello over Seton Hall’s Shaheen Holloway after the Saints beat Saint Peter’s twice in MAAC play last year.
Top-prize Take 5 ticket sold in Saratoga Springs
Saratoga Springs, NY — Someone in Saratoga Springs is waking up richer!. A top-prize winning Take 5 ticket for the Monday, Nov. 28 drawing was sold at the Hannaford on Weibel Avenue. The winning ticket is worth $5,965.50. The winner has up to a year to claim the prize.
Troy’s 75th Turkey Trot takedown goes viral
The viral video has been seen by over half a million people. It shows two runners colliding at the finish line of the Troy Turkey Trot, one of the nation's oldest road races. 22-year-old Jack Huber was running his first Turkey Trot after some steadfast training at other area runs of the season. He says he never experienced a race like this.
NYRA Announces 2023 Opening Day at Saratoga Race Course
Local horse racing fans now have an important date that they can circle on their calendars. That's because the New York Racing Association has announced opening day for the 2023 season at Saratoga Race Course. Racing at "The Summer Place to Be" starts on Thursday, July 13th and continues through Labor Day which is Monday, September 4th. Information about tickets and giveaways will be revealed at a later date.
Comment sought on Queensbury culvert replacement
Residents of Glens Falls and Queensbury may be familiar with the aging culvert running under Corinth Road, also known as County Route 28. Warren County is looking to give an upgrade to the route that carries Clendon Brook under the road, and is seeking community input.
A New Sports Craze Soon to Fill Up Space in old Latham Kmart
The old Kmart building on Watervliet Shaker Road in Latham is becoming an entertainment and sports destination. The Scarlet Knife, an upscale restaurant just recently opened and more construction is on the way including a new sports complex. What Sports Complex will Be Moving In?. With the rise of a...
Code Blue Alert issued for homeless in Albany
With temperatures expected to dip below freezing Monday night, the Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) issued a Code Blue Alert in Albany through Wednesday.
One Of The Oldest New York State Homes Is For Sale South Of Albany
One of the oldest homes in New York State is currently for sale south of Albany. Here's a look inside a 2 million dollar home. This historic home is located at 24 Broadstreet Hollow Road in the Village of Kinderhook New York. The home is located in Columbia County. It's currently on the market for $2,695,000. This historic home has roots back to the American Revolutionary War:
Saratoga Springs Shooting Renews Controversial Bar Curfew Battle
If you love late nights in Saratoga Springs, the last call lights could start flashing sooner than you remember. A new wave of downtown deaths and assaults has reignited a debate over an earlier close for bars. This is not the first time Saratoga Springs officials have pushed for changes...
Code Blue declared in Albany as temperatures drop
ALBANY COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — Right now, the Albany Homeless and Travelers Aid Society is operating under a code blue alert. A code blue is a humanitarian cold weather program that allows for more shelter opportunities for homeless people who are seeking it. A code blue is called when...
Missing: Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — The Schenectady Police Department’s Youth Aid Bureau is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing child. Samantha Humphrey is a 14 year old female. She is 4’11, 95 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black and pink puffy jacket, bell bottom jeans, and tan Timberland boots.
Serious crash closes Ontario, Bradford Streets in Albany
Police are investigating what they called a "serious motor vehicle crash" near the intersection of Ontario and Bradford Streets in Albany Friday night.
Saratoga Springs vigil honors victims of Club Q shooting in Colorado
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — A vigil held Sunday night in Saratoga Springs for the victims of the Club Q shooting. Saratoga Pride along with the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Saratoga putting it on alongside public officials, and of course the community mourning those losses together in support. The LGBTQ plus community is hoping change will come sooner than later.
Winners of the 75th annual Troy Turkey Trot
The 75th annual Troy Turkey Trot has come and gone, and the winners of the Thanksgiving day staple are in.
12 Gloversville projects announced in $10M initiative
12 transformative projects will take place in the City of Gloversville, as part of the $10M Downtown Revitalization Initiative award.
Two helicoptered to burn centers after South Glens Falls explosion
Two individuals were helicoptered to burn centers after a propane leak lead to an explosion in South Glens Falls.
State Police assisting in search of Mohawk for second day in connection to missing teen
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Police in Schenectady are calling the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl a missing person case. Samantha Humphrey is a 14 year old female. She is 4’11, 95 lbs., last seen wearing a black and pink puffy jacket, bell bottom jeans, and tan Timberland boots.
Tickets on sale for Ice Castles Lake George
There's something snowy ahead. The icicles are still growing, but as of this week, tickets are on sale for Ice Castles Lake George, set to make its return in January.
