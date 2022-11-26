Local horse racing fans now have an important date that they can circle on their calendars. That's because the New York Racing Association has announced opening day for the 2023 season at Saratoga Race Course. Racing at "The Summer Place to Be" starts on Thursday, July 13th and continues through Labor Day which is Monday, September 4th. Information about tickets and giveaways will be revealed at a later date.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO