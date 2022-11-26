Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Dolphins LT Terron Armstead gets crucial injury update after win over Texans
The Miami Dolphins displayed utter dominance over the Houston Texans in Week 12, winning Sunday’s game by a final score of 30-15. However, beneath the surface of the home victory are a slew of injuries that plagued the team, including an unfortunate ailment sustained by key offseason-signee left tackle Terron Armstead. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Armstead left Sunday’s contest with what is believed to be a strained pectoral muscle, an injury not as bad as the Dolphins had initially feared.
Jets CB Sauce Gardner throws shade at Zach Wilson after Mike White takes flight vs. Bears
Following a disastrous loss against the New England Patriots in Week 11, the New York Jets found themselves embarrassed and needed significant change. However, with quarterback Mike White under center in Week 12, the Jets emerged victorious over the Chicago Bears by a score of 31-10 on Sunday. Following the game, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner threw shade in the direction of recently-benched quarterback Zach Wilson, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.
Minnesota Vikings Adam Thielen Spits Out Turkey Live On TV
Ahh, the Thanksgiving tradition has come and gone...family, turkey, and football. That is what we look forward to all year long. For most of us, it is a time to get together with distant family members we only see ONCE a year, by late in the afternoon your uncle is asleep on the couch - these are all traditional values that we thrive on. One thing is quite sure, whether you are at home or you and your family travel to grandpa and grandma's house, the second you set foot inside you can't escape football on the television set. When I was a kid, every single turkey day involved the Dallas Cowboys taking on Washington Redskins. This year the Thanksgiving finale of the 3 games that were played was Minnesota Vikings at home hosting the New England Patriots. The Skol was looking for redemption, not lousy turkey.
Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over New England
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over New England. This is Episode 168 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the fallout of Minnesota’s Week 12 win on Thanksgiving. Particularly, Super Bowl contendership,...
PurplePTSD: 4 Injured Vikings, Knee Surgery for Rookie, the Week 9 Dub
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell updates the masses on the status...
Giants make Odell Beckham Jr. decision after plane incident
There was some fear that Odell Beckham Jr. derailed his own career after he was involved in a controversial incident on Sunday that involved him being kicked off a plane in Miami. As it turns out, however, the New York Giants seem undeterred by OBJ’s recent scandal. Videos of Beckham being escorted by police as […] The post Giants make Odell Beckham Jr. decision after plane incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Jets’ true feelings on Zach Wilson after public support
Zach Wilson was seen as the savior of the New York Jets at one point. Drafted second overall by the team in 2021, there was hope that he could be the great QB the team badly needed. Just a year in, though, and it seems like Wilson is already losing the trust of the front office… and maybe even his trust in himself.
Mike Purcell explodes at Broncos QB Russell Wilson during Week 12 loss to Panthers
It has continued to go from bad to worse for the Denver Broncos this season. Not much went the Broncos’ way in their Week 12 road loss against the Carolina Panthers. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson guided the offense to just two scoring drives, including a touchdown in garbage time. Overall, he once again had notable […] The post Mike Purcell explodes at Broncos QB Russell Wilson during Week 12 loss to Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady must be rolling eyes after Todd Bowles’ explanation for clock management vs. Browns
What is with NFL coaches and not using their timeouts this gameweek? Indianapolis Colts head coach Jeff Saturday was guilty of this, as he just watched the clock run out without using two of his three final timeouts as the Colts failed to push the game to overtime in a 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Perhaps Saturday took notes from Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, who also refused to use his timeouts in a 23-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night.
Fights break out after Jets beat Bears at MetLife Stadium during youth game
In a rather disappointing turn of events, a youth game played at MetLife Stadium after the Week 12 showdown between the New York Jets and Chicago Bears ended in big fight between parents, players and coaches. Youth games are supposed to promote camaraderie while exposing kids to better competition, but...
New York Jets’ RB room takes another hit with Michael Carter injury
The New York Jets have undergone a difficult time over the last few weeks. On the heels of an embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots in Week 11, head coach Robert Saleh decided to make a change at quarterback, benching the controversial Zach Wilson for backup Mike White. However, with a new signal-caller under center, the Jets performed well in Week 12 against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, winning with a final score of 31-10. Unfortunately, an injury to running back Michael Carter puts a damper on their resurgent offensive efforts. According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, Carter left Week 12 action due to an ankle injury. Saleh shared in post-game interviews that Carter suffered a sprained ankle and that the severity is currently unknown.
Jim Harbaugh gets real on potential Michigan exit for NFL return
The Michigan Wolverines have swept through the college football season with a spotless 12-0 record led by their head honcho Jim Harbaugh. While the short-term goal for Harbaugh obviously revolves around winning a national championship, his success could open the door for another shot at an NFL head coaching gig. While Harbaugh has been vocal […] The post Jim Harbaugh gets real on potential Michigan exit for NFL return appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The extent of 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell’s knee injury revealed by Kyle Shanahan
Following Week 12’s shutout victory of the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers sit atop the NFC West with a record of 7-4. As good as the win feels for head coach Kyle Shanahan and company, Sunday’s game did not come without its bad news. Unfortunately, a vital member of the Niners’ […] The post The extent of 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell’s knee injury revealed by Kyle Shanahan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Odell Beckham Jr. plane incident draws reaction from Cowboys’ Stephen Jones
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. found himself in the news after being kicked off a plane in Miami on Sunday. Initial reports indicated that Beckham Jr. was removed from the flight due to his refusal to wear his seatbelt. On Monday, the free agent’s legal representation released a statement on the incident in […] The post Odell Beckham Jr. plane incident draws reaction from Cowboys’ Stephen Jones appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Vikings Top Players from Best to Worst: After Week 12
After Week 12, these are the Minnesota Vikings grades from best to worst per Pro Football Focus. The scores are from the 2022 regular season and account for post-Week 12 standing. This series will update the Vikings grades in real time each week after every game. Consider it a running...
2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 13
It can be agreed that Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season was a bit of a weird one – low-scoring games, underdogs ruining playoff hopes, and your fantasy football team struggling. But have no fear, you can help right the ship with your Week 13 waiver wire pickups.
Texans WRs epic gesture supporting John Metchie III’s battle with leukemia
Houston Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie III has been sidelined all season after he was shockingly diagnosed with leukemia. He’s been undergoing treatment and hopes to his resume his football career in 2023. In the meantime, his Texans teammates and fellow wide receivers stepped up with an awesome gesture to show support for Metchie. […] The post Texans WRs epic gesture supporting John Metchie III’s battle with leukemia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jets QB Mike White, Robert Saleh’s immediate reaction to monster game vs. Bears
Mike White had the MetLife Stadium crowd chanting his name during the New York Jets’ 31-10 win against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. But the quarterback and Jets coach Robert Saleh were low key about the new starter’s monster game. “It’s awesome,” White said postgame. “Just going out there playing football with your friends and […] The post Jets QB Mike White, Robert Saleh’s immediate reaction to monster game vs. Bears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Richard Sherman’s Mike White take will put Zach Wilson on notice
In Week 12, the New York Jets opted to put the ball into Mike White’s hands, naming him the starter over Zach Wilson. With his performance, it may be hard to take the job away from him. As the Jets took on the Chicago Bears, White delivered the strongest outing of a Jets quarterback this […] The post Richard Sherman’s Mike White take will put Zach Wilson on notice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lions WR Jameson Williams’ availability in Week 13 vs Jaguars gets brutal truth from Dan Campbell
The Detroit Lions have been playing rather well in recent weeks. Prior to their Thanksgiving loss, the Lions won three games in a row, including a victory over the then 7-2 New York Giants. The Lions have been hit with the injury bug a lot this season, but are starting to get healthy. One piece […] The post Lions WR Jameson Williams’ availability in Week 13 vs Jaguars gets brutal truth from Dan Campbell appeared first on ClutchPoints.
