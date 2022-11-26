Lakers Fans Are Hyped After Team Defeats Spurs: "We're Winning The Chip"

Lakers fans were excited after the team demolished the Spurs.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been a poor team for the majority of the season, but it definitely seems as though they are starting to turn things around. The team is 4-1 over their last 5 games, with their latest win coming against the San Antonio Spurs.

There were a lot of Los Angeles Lakers fans that were hyped about the team managing to defeat the San Antonio Spurs. A lot of fans were excited about getting a good win, with some even suggesting that the Lakers could win a championship this year.

The Lakers are officially back. AD better than every player not named Lebron. Nets and KD keep getting exposed. LeBron keeps proving why he’s the best player in the world. Reaves is an all star. This team is unstoppable and going to walk to the Finals easily. League is shaking LAKERS ARE YOUR 2023 NBA CHAMPIONS LEGOAT IS BACK ANTHONY DAVIS IS THAT GUY. AD MVP AND RE-SIGN LONNIE Trade them picks ngl, AD and Bron are good enough to take that risk Ngl we’re winning the chip LETS GOOO WERE WINNING THE FINALS 2023 Champions confirmed, W 4th Quarter, keep that energy y'all Start of a win streak 6-11. Tomorrow 7-11! Trust me We are gonna be a champion this year JUST KEEP WINNING!!!! AD still looks phenomenal, he just needs the ball more. Also can we get Thomas Bryant some minutes please AD still looks phenomenal, he just needs the ball more. Also can we get Thomas Bryant some minures please

There is no doubt that it is too early to say the Los Angeles Lakers can win a championship this year. However, they have shown signs of being a solid team, and the playoffs are a fair goal for this squad.

The Los Angeles Lakers Could Become Even Better By Making A Trade

Though the Los Angeles Lakers are clearly rolling as a team right now, they could potentially get even better by making a trade to improve the roster. However, it seems as though the team is comfortable waiting until December 15th before making any moves, as that's when more players become available .

“What they feel is realistic is playing .500 ball until December 15 when deals start to potentially open around the league because that’s when contracts that were signed this past summer can be traded. And then maybe you can finally make this mythical draft-pick trade that’s been talked about for months and months and months sometime in late December to mid-January and have that be an additional thrust to the type of basketball you’ve already been doing, you’ve already established.”

It remains to be seen what sort of moves the Los Angeles Lakers Lakers will make in the future. Since they only have two tradeable picks right now, they will only have one shot to make the right move to improve the roster.

Hopefully, we see the Los Angeles Lakers continue to improve as a team. They are definitely on the right track, and we'll see how they do when they enter the tougher part of their schedule.

