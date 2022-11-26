Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCCI.com
Long-time Winterset business celebrates final Small Business Saturday before closure
WINTERSET, Iowa — After shopping at big box stores for Black Friday, the trend continues for Small Business Saturday. It's a special time of celebrations that drew in people from across town to Winterset. "We like Winterset's cozy little square, just how tight, historic and classic it is. So...
Chick-fil-A to open new location in Pella this Thursday
PELLA, Iowa — Chick-fil-A lovers in central Iowa will have one more location to grab a bite starting Thursday, Dec. 1. The nationwide fast-food chain known for its chicken is expanding to 2771 Goldenrod Court in Pella this December, according to a press release. The drive-thru will be open...
multifamilybiz.com
BAM Capital Acquires 434-Unit Autumn Ridge Apartment Community Located in Fast Growing Des Moines Submarket of Waukee
DES MOINES, IA - Indianapolis, Indiana-based multifamily syndication company BAM Capital is announced its recent acquisition for the BAM Multifamily Growth & Income Fund III: Autumn Ridge. Autumn Ridge is a 434-unit institutional quality, garden-style apartment community that was developed in 2017 and 2019. It is located in Waukee, Iowa,...
Christmas trees selling quickly at local tree farm
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Many Iowans spent their holiday weekend shopping for gifts. They also spent it shopping for that special tree to put their gifts under. However, people who haven’t bought their Christmas tree yet may need to do it quickly before local tree farms run out of inventory. Jill Miller Brady, the manager at […]
KCCI.com
Des Moines considers traffic changes downtown to cut down on speeders
DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of Des Moines is considering changing the one-way lanes on Grand Avenue from 5th Street to 15th Street to two-way lanes. The city hopes it will reduce the number of speeders and make pedestrian crosswalks safer. "Two-way traffic tends to let things go...
A Unique Iowa Christmas Market is Coming Up Next Weekend
Midwest Living recently put together a list of European-style Christmas markets throughout the Midwest that you can check out in 2022. If you're not familiar with these types of markets, the article says:. "The heritage of these old-world, open-air markets dates back centuries, giving local and international artisans the opportunity...
KCCI.com
Parents raise concerns about Jordan Creek Town Center security camera
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A security camera at Jordan Creek Town Center is causing some anxiety for a Knoxville family. However, mall managers say the camera is not invading anyone’s privacy. The camera is mounted above a baby changing station. Tavian Muniz and Amber Roberts visited the...
KCCI.com
Iowa birdhouse restored, returned to original owners
RUNNELLS, Iowa — A birdhouse is back with its rightful owners thanks to the efforts of one metro family. Nathan Thomas sent KCCI pictures of its journey. Thomas said one of his friends repaired it with his sons. They found it after a tornado came through Yellow Banks last spring.
Five to Ten Day Weather Outlook Mostly Dry in Southwest Iowa/Northwest Iowa snowy and Cold
(Des Moines) With Tuesday the exception, Allan Curtis with the National Weather Service in Des Moines says temperatures are expected to stay on the mild side over the next seven to ten days, and nothing on the horizon as far as widespread precipitation. There is a 65 percent chance of precipitation on Tuesday; otherwise, the rest of the week is forecast to be dry.
KCCI.com
Varsity Cinema to reopen in December
DES MOINES, Iowa — Big news for the Drake University neighborhood. Varsity Cinema plans to reopen Dec. 15. The Varsity is located across from the Drake Campus near the intersection of University Avenue and 25th Street. The Varsity closed in December 2018. Since then, the Des Moines Film group...
How much snow will fall in Iowa on Tuesday
IOWA — Central Iowa will wrap up November with another chance for snow. A cold front moving in Tuesday will bring in a mix of drizzle, showers, and snow through the state. The heaviest snow will stay in north to northwestern Iowa. A developing low-pressure center over the Plains states on Tuesday will move across […]
kiwaradio.com
New Ms. Wheelchair Iowa Looks Forward To Dispelling Stereotypes
Altoona, Iowa — A central Iowa woman is the new Ms. Wheelchair Iowa. Kelly Richmond of Altoona was crowned at the competition this month. The 42-year-old mother of four was born with spina bifida, a condition that impacts the spine, and she’s been using the wheelchair for mobility for about five years. Richmond says she likes to be approached and have people ask about the wheelchair and why she’s in it, and she’s hoping to lead by example with her new role.
KCCI.com
Polk County residents have more time to apply for emergency rental assistance
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Polk County residents now have more time to apply for emergency rental assistance. IMPACT Community Action Partnership is allowing people to apply for federal pandemic-era relief until Dec. 5. You can find more information here. The application deadline was originally on Sunday.
KCCI.com
Marshalltown day care closes suddenly
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Dozens of families in Marshalltown spent the end of the Thanksgiving weekend scrambling to find a new day care, after Little Scholars Learning Center closed suddenly. Parents received a notice Saturday morning that "Little Scholars is now closed for business." The notice from the owner apologized...
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Hotels in Des Moines, Iowa
Set right in the heart of the state of Iowa, Des Moines is easily one of the most underrated cities in the US. But take some time to explore this revitalized Midwestern gem, and you’ll find a thriving arts community, a buzzing nightlife scene, and a whole slew of nationally recognized restaurants!
kelo.com
Jury sides with mis-diagnosed Iowa man
DES MOINES, IA (AP) — An Iowa jury has returned a $27 million verdict against a Des Moines medical clinic after a man with bacterial meningitis was misdiagnosed with the flu, suffered strokes and said he has been permanently injured. The Polk County jury returned the verdict in the...
KCCI.com
Southeast Polk teacher wins Iowa Department of Education's annual award
MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa — A second grade teacher in the Southeast Polk Community School District has won the 2023 Iowa Teacher of the Year. Krystal Colbert, a 16-year veteran teacher, won the award. The award was announced Monday by Gov. Kim Reynolds during an assembly at Mitchellville Elementary School. “We...
One person injured in Des Moines shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon. Around 1 p.m. officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of 18th Street. One person was transported to a nearby hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. More information will be […]
kniakrls.com
Vehicle Fire Sunday in Knoxville
Knoxville Fire and Rescue and the Knoxville Police Department responded to a call of a vehicle on fire at 705 W Pearl in Knoxville shortly after 7:00 am Sunday. Fire Chief Cal Wyman tells KNIA/KRLS News that the owner of the truck had recently purchased it. He had been working on it, and took it out for a test drive. When he arrived back at the residence, he went inside. Shortly later he discovered that the truck was on fire. No one was injured.
KGLO News
ISU economist says rail strike could ultimately impact power supply
AMES — Iowa State University economist Peter Orazem says if there’s a railroad strike next month, it could affect the supply of a major source of fuel for power plants. “Coal is, of course, one of the things that we see rolling across Iowa in the wintertime and that’s one of the things they really worry about is whether or not we’ll be able to maintain supplies of energy,” Orazem says, “particularly if it’s a really bad winter.”
Comments / 0