Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Related
Centre Daily
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 31 Points Not Enough in Thunder’s Close Loss
Oklahoma City fought hard in the final quarter against the hobbled New Orleans Pelicans, but the Thunder fell just short in the Big Easy, losing 105-101. The Thunder’s final quarter was a positive from Monday night, but outside of that, it was a relatively sloppy basketball game. OKC turned the ball over 19 times and forced 22 takeaways on defense. As a team, the Thunder shot just 37% from the floor, and down the stretch, the lack of big shots allowed the Pelicans to stay a step ahead.
Centre Daily
Celtics Shoot the Lights Out in Lopsided Win Over Hornets
BOSTON, MA - Games are rarely won and lost in the first quarter, but that was the case in Charlotte's 140-105 loss to the Boston Celtics Monday night. The Hornets, winners of two straight, came out flat on both ends of the floor. Defensively, it was a nightmare from the opening tip. They failed to contest shots and oftentimes left their man wide-open behind the three-point arc and the Celtics cashed in on it. As a team, Boston hit 10-of-15 shots from the perimeter and finished the quarter 17/23 (74%) from the floor. The 45-point first quarter was the most by the Celtics this season and also the most the Hornets have allowed.
Centre Daily
Exclusive: Ivica Zubac Reveals NBA All-Defensive Team Goal
Ivica Zubac has big goals this NBA season. He wants to be an NBA Champion, he wanted a 30/30 game during a 31-point, 29-rebound performance, and he wants to be on an NBA All-Defensive Team - it's Ivica Zubac's year, his ZubacCaissance. "Making the NBA All-Defensive team is something I'm...
Centre Daily
Miami Heat Prove They Can Win On The Road
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra put his motivational skills to work before the team took the court Sunday against the Atlanta Hawks. During the pregame, Spoelstra let the team know just how poorly they had played on the road. The Heat entered...
Centre Daily
Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin nominated for Eastern Conference Player of the Week
Indiana Pacers players Bennedict Mathurin and Myles Turner were nominated for the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award for games played between November 21 and 27. Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton won the award last week. Ultimately, the award went to Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo this time. The Greek...
Centre Daily
Tobias Harris, Shake Milton Assess Joel Embiid’s Return vs. Hawks
Going into Monday night’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, the Philadelphia 76ers weren’t sure whether they would have Joel Embiid in the mix or not. As Embiid missed all four games last week due to a mid-foot sprain, the big man was on pace to potentially miss five in a row. However, the All-Star center gave himself a chance to play on Monday against the Hawks as he was upgraded to questionable ahead of the matchup.
Pirates add Santana looking for power, veteran presence
The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed veteran first baseman/designated hitter Carlos Santana to a one-year contract
Centre Daily
Oregon Offensive Coordinator Hot Board
With the departure of Kenny Dillingham to Arizona State, the Ducks are looking to find a new offensive coordinator sooner rather than later. Dillingham helped change Oregon's bland offense from ground and pound to a fast-paced spread offense with a mix of run to pass that led to a No. 4 ranking nationally in total offense at 507.8 yards per game.
Comments / 0