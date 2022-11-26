ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBIR

Comments / 6

Related
WATE

Infant, 3 others injured in fire

Artsclamation!, an indoor fine art sale featuring professional regional artists in all mediums, is returnign to Knoxville this weekend. The sale event will be located at Sacred Heart Cathedral in the new Cathedral Hall. WATE Midday News. Man charged with arson, animal cruelty in Jefferson …. Jefferson County deputies arrested...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

‘Operation Thunder Chicken’ rounds up fugitives

On Saturday, 13 people were arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office in a warrant roundup dubbed “Operation Thunder Chicken.”. Those arrested this weekend are facing charges ranging from violation of probation to vehicular homicide. The ACSO identifies the 13 arrested individuals as:. Melissa Cox – violation of...
wvlt.tv

KPD responds to officer-involved crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to an officer-involved crash on North Peters Road Sunday afternoon, according to a KPD spokesperson with the department. An officer was responding to a call when the crash occurred. Spokesperson Scott Erland told WVLT News that witnesses reported a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KPD: Officer treated for minor injury after crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville Police Department officer was involved in a crash on Sunday afternoon, KPD said. The crash happened at around 2:15 p.m. on North Peters Road at Market Place Boulevard, according to KPD. Witness statements, as well as evidence at the scene, show that the officer...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

BCSO: Four taken to hospital after weekend camper fire

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause and origin of a camper fire on Happy Valley Road early Saturday morning. Officials said there were four people living in a small camper on a friend's property, a 49-year-old man, a 39-year-old woman, a 17-year-old boy and a 7-month-old boy, who were all taken to UT Medical Center in an ambulance with varying injuries, including smoke inhalation and burns.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Investigation underway after 2 found dead in Knoxville home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were found shot to death inside a Knoxville home Sunday, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Investigators responded to a home in the 900 block of Graves Street around 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 27 to the report that two people were unresponsive inside. Once on the scene, officers located a man and woman inside, both dead from apparent gunshot wounds, KPD spokesperson Scott Erland said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YAHOO!

Knoxville police investigating after body found in vacant school building

Knoxville police officers are working to identify a body found Monday morning inside a vacant school building in the Parkridge neighborhood. There are no obvious signs of foul play, a police department spokesperson said in a press release. Officers responded to the Knoxville Baptist Christian School property on 2434 E....
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Morristown veteran’s truck reported stolen Thanksgiving morning

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown veteran woke up Thanksgiving morning to devastation. The Marine told 6 News her truck was stolen on the holiday as she and her daughter slept at a hotel. “I just literally cannot take care of my family without that truck,” Shannon Toombs said. Right now, Toombs is searching for […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Man found dead in Five Points area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers found a man shot to death inside of a car Thursday evening, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to a reported shooting on McConnell St. near Kenner Ave. around 5:45 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. “Violent Crimes...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Rural Metro hazmat responds to abandoned stolen vehicle, officials say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire’s hazmat team responded to Midway Industrial Park after a car was reported “emitting vapors” Friday. Crews arrived on scene around 9:45 a.m., according to a release from Rural Metro. The truck they found at the park reportedly had on-board tanks filled with hydrochloric acid. Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed the truck was stolen out of Virginia.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy