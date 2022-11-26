ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tioga, NY

Tioga wins Class D state semifinal, advance to second consecutive title game

By Brian Rudman
 3 days ago

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Tioga Tigers beat Randolph in the Class D state semifinal 41-34 to advance to their second consecutive state championship game.

Caden Bellis both threw and ran for touchdowns in the win.

Watch the highlights above!

