Tioga wins Class D state semifinal, advance to second consecutive title game
ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Tioga Tigers beat Randolph in the Class D state semifinal 41-34 to advance to their second consecutive state championship game.
Caden Bellis both threw and ran for touchdowns in the win.
Watch the highlights above!Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.
Comments / 0