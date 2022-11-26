ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wflx.com

Shooting at Wellington home sends victim to hospital

One person was flown to the hospital after a shooting Monday night in Wellington. The shooting occurred at about 6 p.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Basswood Place near Stratford Street in Wellington, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. Trauma Hawk was called to fly the...
WELLINGTON, FL
wflx.com

Riviera Beach child with autism drowning marks 9th in Florida

Sunday's drowning in Riviera Beach now marks the 88th child to have drowned across the state of Florida in 2022, according to the Florida Department of Children and Families. DCF said at least nine of those children were diagnosed with autism. Riviera Beach police said the child who drowned is...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Alleged Thanksgiving burglary investigated at Lantana grocery store

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating after burglars allegedly broke into a Latin grocery store on Thanksgiving and stole cash and valuables. "This store is home," Joseph Abdin told WPTV. His dad's Caribbean market in Lantana has been in the family for almost 20 years. "This is my...
LANTANA, FL
wflx.com

Person bitten by shark at Martin County beach

Authorities said a person was bitten by a shark at a Martin County beach on Sunday. Deputy Chief Michael Ewing of the Jupiter Island Public Safety Department said the agency responded to a shark bite injury at the Hobe Sound public beach around 1 p.m. The patient was treated by...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Independently owned shops highlighted on Small Business Saturday

On Saturday, the spotlight was on those businesses owned by friends and neighbors, the ones that help keep our community thriving. “Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday, are the kickoff for our season,” said Maria Mercado, owner of Lola Chiq. “It is kind of like an indicator for how the consumer is going to behave during the start of the holiday season and onto our season here in Palm Beach.”
PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Shopping for Christmas trees this year? Be prepared to pay more

This season, Christmas trees are costing more money. If you're planning on buying your tree soon, be prepared for a little sticker shock. Less than half a mile from the beach, at North Pole Christmas Trees in Juno Beach, families spent their Sunday looking for that perfect tree. But with that came higher prices.
JUNO BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Triple shooting on I-95 injures man, woman, girl in Broward County

Three people were taken to a hospital after a Sunday night shooting on Interstate 95 in Broward County, the sheriff's office said. The incident occurred at about 8:30 p.m. on I-95 southbound between the Sunrise Boulevard exit and the Broward Boulevard exit. The Florida Highway Patrol and the Fort Lauderdale...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Police search for driver in hit-run crash that killed motorcyclist

A search is underway for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a motorcyclist in Riviera Beach. The crash happened Friday along Blue Heron Boulevard near Avenue S. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the driver of a Nissan Altima ran a red-light, striking Nicholas Baccari,...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Santa writes kids back at Mandel Public Library

Elves at the North Pole obviously sort them and makes notes for Santa. But if you want a response from the big man himself, head to the Mandel Public Library in West Palm Beach. “Kids can come in. They can write a letter to Santa, do a Kwanzaa card, Hanukkah...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Missing Riviera Beach boy, 10, with autism drowns, police say

Riviera Beach police said a 10-year-old boy who went missing over the weekend drowned in a body of water in his community. Tahfin Chowdhury, who had autism and was non-verbal, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the Turtle Cay community. After an exhaustive search, police said Monday that...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
wflx.com

5 arrested in Thanksgiving weekend catalytic converter thefts

Five suspects have been arrested in connection with what deputies are calling a large-scale catalytic converter theft operation in St. Lucie County. St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputies said the suspects, who traveled from North Carolina, are responsible for about 180 catalytic converter thefts near the 2600 block of Center Road in Fort Pierce during the Thanksgiving weekend.
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

Suspect sought in Hobe Sound stabbing last seen in Jupiter

Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a suspect accused of fatally stabbing another man at a home inside a gated community in Hobe Sound. Chief Deputy John Budensiek said Jared Diaz and his girlfriend were visiting the victim's home at the Preserve of Hobe Sound on Saturday afternoon.
JUPITER, FL
wflx.com

Austin Harrouff found not guilty by reason of insanity

A judge accepted a plea deal Monday for a man who randomly killed a Martin County couple in their garage six years ago and then chewed on one victim's face that will send him to a mental hospital for treatment. Austin Harrouff, 25, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Man stabbed to death in gated community; suspect sought

The Martin County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect who fatally stabbed someone in a gated community in Hobe Sound. Sheriff's spokeswoman Christine Weiss said deputies were called to a stabbing just before 6 p.m. Saturday at a home in the Preserve of Hobe Sound off Sea Branch Boulevard.
HOBE SOUND, FL
wflx.com

Police call off search for missing 10-year-old boy

Police have called off the search for a missing 10-year-old boy last seen in Riviera Beach. Riviera Beach police said Tahfin Chowdhury had last been seen about 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the Turtle Cay community. Police told WPTV they are investigating a drowning in the same community, but they didn't...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy