FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 arrested in boat equipment thefts on Thanksgiving Day in Martin County
Deputies said two 26-year-old men are behind bars after spending Thanksgiving Day stealing boat equipment in Martin County. Deputies said Gabriel Alejandro Martinez of Miami Gardens and Jesus Eduardo Castro of Medley were caught by road patrol units during a traffic stop. The pair was found with multiple Garmin GPS...
Shooting at Wellington home sends victim to hospital
One person was flown to the hospital after a shooting Monday night in Wellington. The shooting occurred at about 6 p.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Basswood Place near Stratford Street in Wellington, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. Trauma Hawk was called to fly the...
Riviera Beach child with autism drowning marks 9th in Florida
Sunday's drowning in Riviera Beach now marks the 88th child to have drowned across the state of Florida in 2022, according to the Florida Department of Children and Families. DCF said at least nine of those children were diagnosed with autism. Riviera Beach police said the child who drowned is...
Crews search for Port St. Lucie boy who fell off boat in Central Florida
Rescue crews in Polk County are searching for a 9-year-old Port St. Lucie boy who fell from a boat while on a lake this past weekend. The Polk County Sheriff's Office along with multiple other agencies are scouring Lake Annie south of the town of Dundee for the child. Authorities...
Alleged Thanksgiving burglary investigated at Lantana grocery store
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating after burglars allegedly broke into a Latin grocery store on Thanksgiving and stole cash and valuables. "This store is home," Joseph Abdin told WPTV. His dad's Caribbean market in Lantana has been in the family for almost 20 years. "This is my...
Person bitten by shark at Martin County beach
Authorities said a person was bitten by a shark at a Martin County beach on Sunday. Deputy Chief Michael Ewing of the Jupiter Island Public Safety Department said the agency responded to a shark bite injury at the Hobe Sound public beach around 1 p.m. The patient was treated by...
Independently owned shops highlighted on Small Business Saturday
On Saturday, the spotlight was on those businesses owned by friends and neighbors, the ones that help keep our community thriving. “Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday, are the kickoff for our season,” said Maria Mercado, owner of Lola Chiq. “It is kind of like an indicator for how the consumer is going to behave during the start of the holiday season and onto our season here in Palm Beach.”
Shopping for Christmas trees this year? Be prepared to pay more
This season, Christmas trees are costing more money. If you're planning on buying your tree soon, be prepared for a little sticker shock. Less than half a mile from the beach, at North Pole Christmas Trees in Juno Beach, families spent their Sunday looking for that perfect tree. But with that came higher prices.
Triple shooting on I-95 injures man, woman, girl in Broward County
Three people were taken to a hospital after a Sunday night shooting on Interstate 95 in Broward County, the sheriff's office said. The incident occurred at about 8:30 p.m. on I-95 southbound between the Sunrise Boulevard exit and the Broward Boulevard exit. The Florida Highway Patrol and the Fort Lauderdale...
Friend of Austin Harrouff's victims says decision 'shocking,' 'disappointing'
After Austin Harrouff was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the attack and killing of a Martin County couple, a friend of the victims said the agreement by defense and prosecution was "shocking" and "disappointing." Harrouff, now 25, randomly attacked and killed John Stevens, 59, and his wife,...
Body of Port St. Lucie boy, 9, recovered in Polk County lake, sheriff says
The body of a 9-year-old Port St. Lucie boy who fell off a boat into a Polk County lake over the weekend has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd tweeted just before 10:30 a.m. that the boy's body has been recovered and his family has been notified.
Police search for driver in hit-run crash that killed motorcyclist
A search is underway for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a motorcyclist in Riviera Beach. The crash happened Friday along Blue Heron Boulevard near Avenue S. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the driver of a Nissan Altima ran a red-light, striking Nicholas Baccari,...
Santa writes kids back at Mandel Public Library
Elves at the North Pole obviously sort them and makes notes for Santa. But if you want a response from the big man himself, head to the Mandel Public Library in West Palm Beach. “Kids can come in. They can write a letter to Santa, do a Kwanzaa card, Hanukkah...
Missing Riviera Beach boy, 10, with autism drowns, police say
Riviera Beach police said a 10-year-old boy who went missing over the weekend drowned in a body of water in his community. Tahfin Chowdhury, who had autism and was non-verbal, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the Turtle Cay community. After an exhaustive search, police said Monday that...
5 arrested in Thanksgiving weekend catalytic converter thefts
Five suspects have been arrested in connection with what deputies are calling a large-scale catalytic converter theft operation in St. Lucie County. St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputies said the suspects, who traveled from North Carolina, are responsible for about 180 catalytic converter thefts near the 2600 block of Center Road in Fort Pierce during the Thanksgiving weekend.
Suspect sought in Hobe Sound stabbing last seen in Jupiter
Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a suspect accused of fatally stabbing another man at a home inside a gated community in Hobe Sound. Chief Deputy John Budensiek said Jared Diaz and his girlfriend were visiting the victim's home at the Preserve of Hobe Sound on Saturday afternoon.
Austin Harrouff found not guilty by reason of insanity
A judge accepted a plea deal Monday for a man who randomly killed a Martin County couple in their garage six years ago and then chewed on one victim's face that will send him to a mental hospital for treatment. Austin Harrouff, 25, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity...
Man stabbed to death in gated community; suspect sought
The Martin County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect who fatally stabbed someone in a gated community in Hobe Sound. Sheriff's spokeswoman Christine Weiss said deputies were called to a stabbing just before 6 p.m. Saturday at a home in the Preserve of Hobe Sound off Sea Branch Boulevard.
Police call off search for missing 10-year-old boy
Police have called off the search for a missing 10-year-old boy last seen in Riviera Beach. Riviera Beach police said Tahfin Chowdhury had last been seen about 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the Turtle Cay community. Police told WPTV they are investigating a drowning in the same community, but they didn't...
