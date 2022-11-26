Read full article on original website
Hugh Jackman's Hat Bought by Nicole Kidman for Six-Figure Price
Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman paid $100,000 for Hugh Jackman's The Music Man hat at an auction benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fight AIDS over the weekend. Jackman shared video of the surprising moment on Twitter on Sunday, revealing not only his own surprise at Kidman's generous bid, but the audience's as well. In the video, Jackman and his costar Nicholas Ward encourage the audience to beat the top bid of $19,000 when Kidman shouts out her six-figure bid.
James Gunn Angers Fans After Revealing How Nebula Gets Bucky's Arm in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has arrived on Disney+, giving fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe another Christmas-centric entry to watch during the holidays. The Special Presentation itself also gave watchers and Rocket Raccoon alike the best Christmas present a fan could ask for. During the special's closing moments, Nebula (Karen Gillan) gifts Rocket the arm of one Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).
Samuel L. Jackson Responds to Quentin Tarantino Claiming Marvel Actors Aren't "Movie Stars"
Earlier this month, filmmaker Quentin Tarantino shared how he felt that the actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe aren't the major draw for audiences as much as the characters they play, with MCU veteran Samuel L. Jackson reacting to those remarks with how some figures are intrinsically linked with their on-screen personas. The actor pointed out how there's no specific qualifier for what defines a movie star and how some of the actors involved in the MCU are assuredly movie stars who also happen to play iconic characters in the Marvel franchise. Jackson has had a variety of roles in Tarantino films, including Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, and The Hateful Eight.
Yellowstone Fans Can't Handle Kevin Costner's Emotional Funeral Speech in New Episode
The fifth season of Yellowstone kicked off earlier this month with a major tragedy when Monica (Kelsey Asbille) was involved in a car accident at 37 weeks pregnant, the accident causing the baby — a son she and her husband Kayce Dutton named John — to die. This week, the family laid the baby to rest, and the funeral saw an emotional moment between Monica and the elder John Dutton (Kevin Costner) that has had fans themselves emotional and in tears since it aired. Warning: spoilers for this week's episode of Yellowstone, "Horses in Heaven", beyond this point.
Scarlett Johansson to Star in First TV Series in Her Career
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is set to star in her career-first television series. According to Deadline, Johansson will star in and executive produce Just Cause, based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name. The thriller limited series is from writer Christy Hall with Johansson's Three Pictures and Warner Bros. TV. It's been given a straight to series order for Amazon's Prime Video.
Star Trek's George Takei Responds to William Shatner's Recent Comments
Star Trek: The Original Series star George Takei has responded to recent disparaging remarks from his Star Trek co-star William Shatner by… not responding. Well, mostly. On Monday, The Guardian ran a profile chronicling Takei's life and career, from his time as a child in a Japanese-American internment camp (which he chronicled in his graphic novel They Called Us Enemy) to his rise to fame via Star Trek, to his post-Star Trek life as an activist. Shatner, while promoting his new memoir Boldly Go, said in a recent interview that he blamed the tension that exists between him and the rest of the Enterprise crew cast on "bitter and embittered" co-stars.
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Dirty Dancing Star Confirms Characters Returning for New Sequel
Decades after the release of Dirty Dancing, a much-anticipated sequel is set to arrive in theaters in 2024 with the sequel seeing Jennifer Grey reprising her iconic role of Baby. However, Grey's Baby won't be the only returning Dirty Dancing character fans will get to see in the sequel. Grey told Extra (via PEOPLE) that not only is filming on the project set to kick off in the spring, but there will be some familiar faces in the. new film.
Disney+ Series Finally Beats House of the Dragon To Become Most In-Demand New Show
Disney+ can now boast that it has slayed HBO Max's biggest beast: the Game of Thornes prequel series, House of the Dragon. According to new reports and analysis, Star Wars series Andor finally managed to topple House of the Dragon from its Iron Throne in terms of average audience demand. Demand rose considerably as Andor headed into its Season 1 finale over the Thanksgiving Holiday: that surge of a reported 7% bumped the series to 37.7 times the average levels of demand (HotD came in at 33.9K), based on factors that include streaming, downloads, social media, general buzz, and consumer data.
Mad Max: Furiosa Star Confirms She Didn't Collaborate With Charlize Theron About Role
One of the key components of Mad Max: Fury Road's success was Charlize Theron's Imperator Furiosa, a role that Anya Taylor-Joy is taking over for the upcoming prequel Mad Max: Furiosa, with the actor recently confirming that she hadn't discussed the character with Theron before filming began. Taylor-Joy pointed out that this was likely in order to allow each performer to put their stamp on the character in their own unique ways, but that they planned on meeting up in the near future to discuss what the experience was like for them both. Mad Max: Furiosa lands in theaters on May 24, 2024.
Zoe Saldana Reacts to First Avatar: The Way of Water Screening: "I Was, Like, Sobbing"
Avatar: The Way of Water star Zoe Saldaña shared her first reaction to the movie. She told Jimmy Fallon that she was crying in her seat during an appearance on his late night show this week. The actress had literally just come back from a screening for James Cameron's latest movie and she was moved to tears. Fallon joked about how immersive an experience it was and the Marvel star agreed wholeheartedly. Zoe Saldaña is very mum on how the entire plot comes together, but did drop one small hint about a motif for the movie.
That '90s Show Netflix Release Date Revealed
That '90s Show is coming to Netflix on January 19, according to a new article. Kurtwood Smith and Deborah Jo Rupp return in the roles of Red and Kitty Forman, whose son Eric was at the heart of That '70s Show. Ignoring the ill-fated That '80s Show spinoff, the new series will center on Leia, Eric's daughter, who is staying with her grandparents for the summer and getting to knew a new generation of teens from her parents' hometown.
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Reveals The Boys Season 4 Script While Fencing
Jeffrey Dean Morgan has revealed a script from The Boys Season 4, which he is cracking open and getting to work on! Morgan is making his long-awaited debut on The Boys in Season 4, in a yet-to-be-revealed role. The Walking Dead star got one of his biggest breaks in The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke's long-running horror-action series Supernatural, and had been openly campaigning for years to jump into The Boys Universe. Now that chance is here!
Nick Holly, Co-Creator of ABC Comedy Sons & Daughters, Dies at 51
Nick Holly, manager, writer, producer, and co-creator of ABC's Sons & Daughters, died Monday. In a statement released by Holly's family, it was revealed the producer passed after an extended battle with cancer. He was 51. In addition to writing and producing projects, Holly also served as the manager for...
James Gunn Explains The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special's Most Unexpected Cameo
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+, but the Marvel Studios Special Presentation isn't just bringing hilarious holiday cheer. The special is also serving up some clever moments including a truly unexpected cameo and now, filmmaker James Gunn is explaining how that moment he's declaring to be "canon" came to be, much to fan delight. Warning: spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special beyond this point.
Kevin Bacon Describes "Out of Body Experience" Watching Original Guardians of the Galaxy
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special was released on Disney+ yesterday, and it follows Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Drax (Dave Bautista) as they decide to take a trip to Earth and kidnap Kevin Bacon as a present for Peter Quill (Chris Pratt). Of course, Bacon has been mentioned multiple times throughout the MCU due to Peter's love of Footloose. Turns out, Bacon had no idea he was going to be referenced in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie and recently talked to Marvel.com about the experience.
Emilia Clarke Shares Funny Photo From Game of Thrones-Themed Ice Cream Shop
For a generation of fans, Emilia Clarke is best known for her landmark role as Daenerys Targaryen in HBO's live-action adaptation of Game of Thrones. Even in the years since Thrones initially wrapped, Clarke has been unafraid to poke fun at the pop culture impact of her role in it — and it looks like her latest social media post is no exception. Earlier this month, Clarke posted a photo outside of Game of Cones, a Thrones-themed ice cream shop in England's Fowey Landing.
M. Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin Poster Released
Filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan will be kicking off 2023 with various unsettling stories, which includes his new film Knock at the Cabin landing in theaters in February. An official poster for the new film has been unveiled, teasing the ominous group of individuals who descend upon a family in a cabin and teases that they have a fateful choice to make that could bring about or prevent the end of the world. In addition to the new film, Season 4 of Shyamalan's Servant will be debuting on Apple TV+ in January. Check out the poster for Knock at the Cabin below before it lands in theaters on February 3, 2023.
James McAvoy Reveals If Marvel Has Called Him to Join MCU's X-Men
James McAvoy, who played Professor X in the X-Men prequel trilogy, is remaining guarded about a possible return to the role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Patrick Stewart's return as Professor X and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the news that Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 has opened the gates to any and all members of the original X-Men franchise's cast to reprise their roles in Marvel Studios' upcoming reboot of the property. But McAvoy claims he hasn't been contacted by Kevin Feige or anyone at the studio about the possibility. Though, truthfully, would he admit if they had?
The Lord of the Rings' Billy Boyd Shares His Thoughts on the Rings of Power
Since the series' debut earlier this year on Prime Video, stars of the original The Lord of the Rings films have shared their opinion and support for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and now Billy Boyd, who played Peregrin "Pippin" Took in the trilogy, is joining them. The actor recently told SYFY Wire that he very much liked The Rings of Power and that he particularly loved seeing the different places in Tolkien's world again.
