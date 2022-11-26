One of the key components of Mad Max: Fury Road's success was Charlize Theron's Imperator Furiosa, a role that Anya Taylor-Joy is taking over for the upcoming prequel Mad Max: Furiosa, with the actor recently confirming that she hadn't discussed the character with Theron before filming began. Taylor-Joy pointed out that this was likely in order to allow each performer to put their stamp on the character in their own unique ways, but that they planned on meeting up in the near future to discuss what the experience was like for them both. Mad Max: Furiosa lands in theaters on May 24, 2024.

3 HOURS AGO