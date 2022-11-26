Read full article on original website
Spirit of Christmas alive and well in Benton
BENTON, La. - It's beginning to look and feel a lot like Christmas throughout the ArkLaTex. We found the reason for the season in Benton. What makes this town so special this time of year? KTBS 3's Jan Elkins, Rick Rowe, and Patrick Dennis found out. Join us Thursday for our Spirit of Christmas special in Benton airing at 6:30 p.m. on KTBS 3.
Texarkana man killed in double fatal crash in Clay County
TEXARKANA, Texas – A crash involving an 18-wheeler left two dead in Clay County, Texas near Bellevue. The double fatal crash happened at approximately 4:12 p.m. on Tuesday on U.S. Highway 287 outside of Bellevue, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Dan Buesing. Terrance Bradley, 47, was...
Semi-truck strikes college drive railroad pass in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas – An 18-wheeler struck a railroad bridge on College Drive and 40th St. in Texarkana Tuesday morning and was stuck for over two hours, shutting down traffic between Texas Boulevard and Summerhill Road. This type of incident involving a semi-truck failing to clear this bridge has happened...
NSU signs agreement with Shreveport, Caddo law enforcement to strengthen campus security
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Northwestern State University, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, Caddo Sheriff’s Office, Shreveport Police Department and NSU Police Department signed a memorandum of understanding Tuesday to clearly delineate responsibilities and share information about power-based violence committed by or against students at NSU’s Shreveport Campus.
Owner of stray Bossier Parish livestock sought
BENTON, La. - Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking for the owner of a stray calf found near Petty Lane in Haughton on Nov. 22. The calf was rescued and penned for safety. The animal does have an ear tag containing a three-digit number that may assist with identification.
Christmas in Grand Cane & Benton
The Christmas season is in full swing and this weekend is jam packed with events. This morning, our Patrick Dennis shares with us the Places to Be with Patrick D.
Trial begins for teen accused of fatally shooting fellow Texas High student
TEXARKANA, Texas – Trial began on Tuesday for a former Texas High student in Texarkana who was indicted on a charge of murder in the 2021 shooting of another student. Kamorion Meachem, 19, allegedly shot 17-year-old Ulises Martinez, claiming his life on Oct. 25, 2021. According to a probable...
Execution date set for Texas man convicted of killing Telford inmate
TEXARKANA, Texas – An execution date has been set for a man currently on Texas death row for murdering another inmate at the Telford Unit in Bowie County. Anibal Canales Jr., 58, was in a group of men that strangled to death a 47-year-old inmate in his cell on July 11, 1997.
2 men arrested in theft of 9 vehicles from auto auction business
GREENWOOD, La. - Greenwood police and Caddo Parish sheriff's detectives are investigating the theft of nine vehicles from the Greater Shreveport-Bossier Auto Auction late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Two suspects were arrested in the area of the auto auction just of Interstate 20 around 10 a.m. Greenwood Police...
Early voting numbers disappointing compared to November primaries
SHREVEPORT, La. - About 2,200 voters have taken advantage of early voting in Caddo Parish, according to the Registrar of Voters Office. It's a low turnout considering there are over 150,000 registered voters in the parish. Voters are deciding on municipal races, like the Shreveport mayoral race, as well as...
Vivian man dies in single car crash on Trees City Road
TREES CITY, La. - A 20-year-old Vivian man died early Wednesday morning in a single vehicle accident in the 9900 block of Trees City Road. The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office said Nathan M. Parker was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies say Parker was eastbound when his car ran off...
