ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 33/40 News

Auburn hires Hugh Freeze as Head Football Coach

Auburn has hired Hugh Freeze as its new head football coach, the university announced Monday in a statement. Freeze leaves Liberty after posting a 34-15 record since 2019. It was at Ole Miss where Freeze's career soared to an all-time high by leading the Rebels to a 10-3 season and a second place finish in the SEC West in 2015. But his time at Ole Miss came to a screeching halt when he was fired before the 2017 season after an NCAA investigation revealed major recruiting violations. He was also found to have used a university-issued cell phone to make calls to an escort service.
AUBURN, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Auburn falls in Iron Bowl 49-27, but Tigers are far from defeated

The Auburn Tigers went from the cellar of the SEC West, to a team with incredible hope and belief following the promotion of Cadilliac Williams as the Tigers interim head coach, but any ideas of an upset to the hated Crimson Tide just weren't in the cards. "24 seniors, that's...
AUBURN, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Late run sparks No. 13 Auburn in win over Saint Louis

Auburn had its unbeaten record on the line Sunday afternoon when the Tigers hosted Saint Louis and the visitors pushed Auburn to the brink of its first loss, leading by five with just over four minutes to go in the game. The home team responded with an 11-0 run to...
AUBURN, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Bryce Young shines again as Alabama wins third straight Iron Bowl

Bryce Young was the hero of last year's Iron Bowl, leading his team to a comeback, overtime victory in Auburn. In his second start in the rivalry series, Young was in the spotlight again. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another to lead Alabama...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued for 63-year-old Opelika man

OPELIKA, Ala. (WBMA) — The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating missing person 63-year-old John William Heptinstall, Jr. Police said Heptinstall is a white male with blue eyes and long gray hair styled in a pony tail. He was last seen on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 around 10:30 a.m. in the area of Morris Avenue in Opelika, Alabama.
OPELIKA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy