Auburn has hired Hugh Freeze as its new head football coach, the university announced Monday in a statement. Freeze leaves Liberty after posting a 34-15 record since 2019. It was at Ole Miss where Freeze's career soared to an all-time high by leading the Rebels to a 10-3 season and a second place finish in the SEC West in 2015. But his time at Ole Miss came to a screeching halt when he was fired before the 2017 season after an NCAA investigation revealed major recruiting violations. He was also found to have used a university-issued cell phone to make calls to an escort service.

AUBURN, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO