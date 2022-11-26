ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Former Dodgers Favorite Wins NL Comeback Player of the Year Award

By Ryan Menzie
 3 days ago

The impact Albert Pujols made in his final season will be one to remember

Accolades given out to players dedicate the hard work displayed all season long. The World Series is the ultimate goal for any true competitor, but it doesn't mean Albert Pujols can't add to his laundry list of awards.

After appearing in 109 games combined in the previous two seasons, Pujols earned his 11th All-Star nod of his career with 24 home runs and 68 RBI's in 109 games played. This was Pujols' first All-Star game since 2015, but of course what everyone will remember for his farewell tour was reaching the 700 home run milestones which he he reached against the Dodgers.

Every fan knew it was coming and they couldn't take there eyes off of history. The accomplishment and so much more is what honors Pujols with the NL Comeback Player of the Year award.

The former Dodgers favorite took home the honors while a possible future Dodgers pitcher in Justin Verlander took home the AL honors. The only difference now is Pujols gets to ride off into the sunset despite coming short of a World Series while Verlander is set to hit the open market coming off the third Cy Young of his career.

If Pujols were to run it back one more season there's no question he'd still remain a perennial athlete. Instead, the surefire first ballot Hall of Famer gets to spend the rest of his life surrounded by loved ones.

His MLB immortality will forever live on and Pujols will forever be known as one of the greatest baseball players of all time.

Comments / 3

Juan Jose
3d ago

He was more of a former Angel then Dodger. 8 years as an Angel vs a cup of coffee as a Dodger. But this last season he differently resurrected himself in those HRs reaching 700+ as a Card was exciting.

Reply
4
 

