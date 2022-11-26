Clemson getting ready for rivalry game

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Sophia Radebaugh
CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The rivalry game so many in the state have been waiting for is almost here.

Soon, the empty streets of Tiger Town will have thousands of excited fans ready to watch the Clemson vs. Carolina.

Clemson alum Jonathan Smith, who now works at the university, said this is the game he looks forward to most every year.

“I think being in the state of South Carolina I think I’ve really grown up with this rivalry and really understand what it means to people,” Smith said.

Smith said he loves the history behind the rivalry

“It’s cool that it’s just been going on for so long. Before the COVID cancellation I think it was the second longest rivalry game consistently played in the country,” Smith said.

However, fans like Smith aren’t the only ones with a lot of anticipation.

Jimmy Bietz, who manages the Mellow Mushroom in Clemson said they’ve spent all week getting ready for the hungry crowds this sold-out game will bring.

“Ready for the game, ready for a full crowd,” Bietz said. “We’ll have all hands-on deck cracking out pizzas all day long.”

He said it’s a big effort to manage the rush of people, but with teamwork, they get it done.

“We’re preparing the door for to-go’s. To-go’s always seem to get a little more especially with the big crowd that’s in town,” Bietz said.

Smith said he hopes Clemson can also get it done on the field tomorrow.

“Obviously a noon game is different than a night game, but you can still expect that electricity because of who’s coming to town,” Smith said.

Kickoff is set for noon on Saturday.

