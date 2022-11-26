Archbishop Hoban downs Massillon, 41-20, to make 7th state football final in 8 seasons

Read full article on original website
WBNS 10TV Columbus
OHSAA announces high school football state championship pairings
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the pairings for the state championship games this week in Canton. Seven high school football state champions will be crowned. All games are set to take place at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. OHSAA football state...
Ohio high school football finals set for this week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio high school football season wraps up this coming weekend, and the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) has released the schedule for the state championship games. Seven state champions will be crowned starting this Thursday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. The game schedule is listed […]
neosportsinsiders.com
OHSAA Football State Championship Games Set
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Seven high school football state champions will be crowned this week at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton and the Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the pairings and schedule. Tickets for all state championship games are on sale and must be purchased...
Kirtland reaches 6th straight OHSAA state football final with 41-6 win over Fort Frye
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s unclear what can stop Kirtland’s football team this year. But we know that a state semifinal cannot. The Hornets (15-0) rolled Saturday in their Division VI state semifinal against Beverly Fort Frye, 41-6, earning a spot in their sixth straight OHSAA state final, and their 11th overall.
Round 2 goes to the Raptors: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the second time since opening night, the Cavaliers headed home from Toronto in defeat following a 100-88 rout by the Raptors. The two clubs will meet twice in Cleveland before the end of the season and could potentially match up in the playoffs with the hope that both sides would be at full strength if and when that happens.
Anti-swatting, fentanyl testing: What’s on tap for the lame duck Ohio legislature this week? The Wake Up for Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. If the holidays are the most wonderful time of the year, lame duck might be the most productive time of the year for the Ohio legislature. In the frenzied weeks between Election...
Myles Garrett battling; Anthony Schwartz shines; A.J. Green in concussion protocol: Browns takeaways
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Myles Garrett had his reinjured left shoulder examined again on Monday, and received more treatment, but he’s still determined not to miss any time. Garrett said after the Browns’ 23-17 overtime victory over the Bucs on Sunday that he’ll keep playing “until they take me out.”
Brecksville will connect Cleveland Metroparks to Ohio 82 with a mile of trails, sidewalks
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The city will build an asphalt trail through municipally owned Blossom Hill and a sidewalk on Oakes Road. Together, they will connect Cleveland Metroparks south of Oakes to Ohio 82 near Interstate 77. A third key element of the connection is a new sidewalk along Glenwood Trail...
WKYC Studios and Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank present ‘Double Dollar Day’ on Dec. 1
CLEVELAND — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous story involving the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank. No one should ever go hungry. However, for many families in Northeast Ohio, not having enough food on the table is a harsh reality. And for 40 years, The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has been trying to solve the problem by providing emergency food to people in Carroll, Holmes, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties.
Cleveland Cavaliers reaffirm belief in Isaac Okoro despite continued offensive struggles
TORONTO -- The main talking point in the Scotiabank Arena visitor’s locker room late Monday night had nothing to do with basketball. It wasn’t about the Cleveland Cavaliers’ uncharacteristically lousy shooting night, iffy road record (now just 7-5 away from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse) or dubious depth -- an issue that’s becoming more glaring with key rotational players missing extended stretches. It wasn’t about a second consecutive stumble north of the border, which could prove costly toward the end of the season, depending on how the remaining 61 games play out in what is supposed to be a playoff push.
whbc.com
Canton Man Killed on I-71 North of Columbus
MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old man with a Canton address was killed in a traffic accident on I-71 Wednesday evening. That accident will be included in the holiday weekend fatality count. State troopers say Abraham Smith Jr drove left into the median on I-71...
Investigative report cites Plain Dealer story as evidence Boutros misled board about bonuses: The Wake Up for Monday, Nov. 28, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. When the MetroHealth board fired CEO Dr. Akram Boutros last week, they provided no evidence that he failed to disclose unauthorized bonuses. We asked for the investigative report the board had commissioned. And late Friday, they released it.
Sportsbooks at JACK Casino and Thistledown open in time for Ohio State vs. Michigan; no bets until Jan. 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio — While legal sports betting is still a month away in Ohio, you won’t have to wait to see two of Cuyahoga County’s new sportsbooks. The Las Vegas-style betting lounges at JACK Cleveland Casino and JACK Thistledown Racino opened Wednesday. While visitors can’t bet, they can enjoy theater-style seating and large video walls as they watch “The Game” between Ohio State and Michigan on Saturday.
drifttravel.com
BigShots Golf in Akron Officially Opens to the Public
Invited’s tech-driven entertainment and culinary experience offering fun for all ages and skill levels, announces BigShots Golf at Firestone Country Club, its newest facility located at the legendary Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, officially opened to the public on November 19. Located at 600 Swartz Road, BigShots Golf...
Cleveland chooses Superior Avenue ArtCraft building for police HQ site
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The city of Cleveland has chosen the ArtCraft building at 2530 Superior Avenue as its preferred site for the future Cleveland police headquarters, according to a Tuesday announcement. Mayor Justin Bibb began vetting new potential sites earlier this year after backing away from plans from former Mayor...
How Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward and the rest of the Browns defense graded vs. the Buccaneers
CLEVELAND, Ohio- The Browns defense was solid during the 23-17 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Here’s how the defense graded according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with higher grades indicating better play. PFF...
COVID-19 cases on the rise in Northeast Ohio: Several counties once again have 'high' community spread
CLEVELAND — As we move into the holiday season and the weather gets colder, COVID-19 cases again appear to be on the rise in Northeast Ohio, and some residents are being urged to take further precautions. According to the CDC, Ashtabula, Erie, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, and Trumbull counties are...
Welcome to quarterback purgatory, Steelers: Mike Tomlin finally knows what it’s like to be a Browns fan
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Mike Tomlin has been spoiled for too long. For most of Tomlin’s 15 years as Steelers coach, he could always count on the quarterback. Ben Roethlisberger gave Pittsburgh 15 years of seasoned signal calling, which led to two Super Bowl wins, 12 playoff appearances and peace of mind for the coach.
whbc.com
Ramp Closing Changes Coming to Central Interchange
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For quite a while now, I-77 commuters driving from Stark County to Cleveland and other points north of Akron have had to use an alternate route in Akron. But that’s about to change. ODOT says the Northbound 77 ramp to I-76...
Attorney Tony Buzbee has invited Deshaun Watson’s accusers to Sunday’s Browns vs. Texans game: Report
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is returning to the field on Sunday for the first time since Jan. 3, 2021. He will face his former team, the Houston Texans, who traded him to the Browns in March. Watson was suspended 11 games for violating the league’s personal conduct...
