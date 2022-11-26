ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Family says man attacked with large sticks, concrete block after crash

By Shay Arthur
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TA2sa_0jNyuvuC00

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police released a bizarre picture of a man holding a large branch Monday with the hopes the public can help them track him down after a woman says her brother was attacked following a crash.

ORIGINAL STORY: Man hit with concrete block after car crash

Officers said the guy and another man got into a crash with the driver of the pickup truck outside a gas station off Getwell.

Police said the men initially left, but returned with the large sticks, demanded money, and became aggressive. They said at one point they threw a concrete block at the driver and the truck, smashing the window before taking off again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ez3TZ_0jNyuvuC00
One of the suspects holding a large tree branch (Provided by Memphis Police Department)

A woman, who didn’t want to be identified, spoke to us on behalf of her 26-year-old brother who was driving the truck.

“They started hitting his car with a stick and then after that, they tried to hit him so then he started running for help,” she said. “Right now he’s traumatized. He doesn’t want to go around the neighborhood.”

She said the incident has affected their whole family. Her brother helps provide for the family of seven. They depend on him and their father is blind. She hopes police can track down her brother’s attackers.

“That’s the truck he uses for work and right now he has to find a way to get to work,” the victim’s sister said. “I’m just scared. Like why would they do that? They could’ve tried to find a solution,” she said.

If you have any information about the suspect or the incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Comments / 15

Patricia Jones
3d ago

looking like the normal for these young men, no money, job, nor has he had a bath

Reply(1)
6
Joshua Adams
3d ago

it looks like a zombie game always keep a pew pew on you . It just maybe the day it saves your life

Reply
4
 

