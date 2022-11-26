ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Grimsley gets big overtime stop, eliminates Hough in NCHSAA 4A playoffs

By Langston Wertz Jr.
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z4sXX_0jNyuifz00

For most of Friday’s N.C. 4A state quarterfinal between Hough and Grimsley, it was a defensive battle.

But then the final five minutes happened. And three overtimes after that.

Finally, Grimsley got a fourth-down stop on Hough in the fourth overtime after the teams had traded scores the first three times.

Grimsley needed a field goal to win and on fourth down at the Hough 2, Grimsley’s Jackson Henry kicked a 19-yard field goal for the 40-37 win. Grimsley will host Weddington in next week’s regional championship. Weddington has won class 3A state titles but has never gotten this far in 4A.

“I know they (Weddington) are traditionally very good,” Grimsley coach Darryl Brown said. “I’ve never played against Weddington but they are always there every year.”

For Hough, it ends their season short of a championship yet again, this time losing several key starters including their quarterback Tad Hudson.

“I am proud of who they are and what they have accomplished,” Hough coach Matt Jenkins said. “They are a great group of young men who are going to be very successful in life and this is just a small part of it.”

Here’s how the teams got there.

Hough took a 16-15 lead on a JT Smith’s touchdown run with 4 minutes, 40 seconds to play.

Shortly after that, Grimsley sophomore running back Mitchell Summers gave his team a 23-16 lead with a 66-yard scoring run.

But with 61 seconds left, Hough QB Tad Hudson tied the game with a touchdown pass.

That set up the overtime.

Hough QB Tad Hudson kept the ball on an option play from the 10 yard line and scored the first play of overtime.

Grimsley would answer in just two plays and the PAT to follow, locking the game back up, this time at 30 apiece.

The Whirlies possessed the ball first in the second overtime and scored on three plays. Hough scored on two plays as JT Smith hurdled a defender for the score, knotting it at 37-37.

On the Huskies next possession, Grimsley got the stop they needed on fourth and goal, giving them the ball with a chance to win.

The snap was perfect, the hold was great, and the kick was good. The kick sent the Whirlies to the regional final against Weddington.

PHOTOS: Hough at Grimsley

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball future: No more ACC-Big Ten Challenge

After a learning-experience 75-56 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers in the Phil Knight Legacy championship game in Portland, Ore., on Sunday, the Duke basketball team has returned home to face another Big Ten foe at 7:15 p.m. ET Wednesday. The Blue Devils (6-2, 0-0 ACC) host the Ohio State Buckeyes...
DURHAM, NC
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts as Alabama upsets UNC in 4 overtimes

The North Carolina Tar Heels and Alabama Crimson Tide played an early season game Sunday that belonged in March Madness. This game turned into an endurance slog, as the two teams battled through four overtimes in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon. No. 18 Alabama finally prevailed, 103-101, against No. 1 North Carolina.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ncataggies.com

A&T Wins Big Over Greensboro College

EAST GREENSBORO – North Carolina A&T men's basketball has three dynamic scorers. But unfortunately, two of their top scorers, sophomore Kam Woods and senior Demetric Horton, did not have their typical scoring outputs. But on Saturday afternoon against the Division III Greensboro College Pride, junior Marcus Watson picked up...
GREENSBORO, NC
The Associated Press

Leonard's late TD toss sinks Wake Forest 34-31

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Riley Leonard threw for a career-best 391 yards and four touchdowns and Duke used a late touchdown to close out the regular season with a 34-31 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday. Leonard, who completed 29-of-41 passes, connected with Sahmir Hagans for the game-winning score, a 20-yard reception with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Hagans finished with two touchdowns and set career-highs in receptions and receiving yards, as did Duke’s Jalon Calhoun. As a duo, Hagans and Calhoun accounted for 19 receptions and 313 receiving yards. With the win, the Blue Devils (8-4, 5-3 ACC) snapped a three-game losing streak in their series with the Demon Deacons and recorded their first eight-win regular season since 2014. “I think we put down a marker about how long it’s going to take for Duke football to get competitive,” said first-year Duke coach Mike Elko, who inherited a program that went 5-18 in 2020 and 2021.
DURHAM, NC
Yardbarker

Watch: Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman Ties ACC Record For Passing Touchdowns

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman had another exquisite game, but the Demon Deacons came up just short inj the 34-31 loss to Duke. During the game Hartman, who finished with 347 yards and 3 touchdown passes, tied the ACC all-time record for touchdown passes in a career with 107. Watch the best plays from another one of Hartman's impressive outings right here.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro man wins $150,000 off $5 scratch-off

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Eddie Perdue, of Greensboro, bought a $5 scratch-off and won $150,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Perdue stopped at the Stanly Tobacco & Vapes on Landmark Center Boulevard in Greensboro and bought a Cashword Multiplier ticket. The game launched in August with six $150,000 top prizes. Three remain […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

New Cook Out location coming to Randleman

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — An early Christmas for Cook Out lovers in the Triad. A new Cook Out location is coming to Randleman. The website confirms it will be located off West Academy Street. There is currently no timetable on when it is scheduled to open. There are over 50...
RANDLEMAN, NC
FOX8 News

Dynamic duo is looking for a family to romp and cuddle with!

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — This dynamic duo is ready for a home! Connie and Jack are a pair of cute little two-month-old chihuahua mix puppies. They’re working on house training and crate training and getting spoiled! They love romping and cuddling. Because they’re small, they would do best in a home with older children. You […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Injuries reported after vehicle hits tree in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was injured in High Point on Monday when a vehicle hit a tree, according to the High Point Police Department. The driver was in the northbound lane on Johnson Street, veered off the road and hit a tree. The injuries reported are not life-threatening. Police, fire officials and […]
HIGH POINT, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
18K+
Followers
398
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy