ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northumberland County, PA

‘Joy Through the Grove’ lights up the night at Knoebels

By Madonna Mantione
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ULMhl_0jNyuhnG00

ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Holiday festivities are in full swing in our area.

Dozens of families flocked to the return of a popular Christmas lights display in Northumberland county.

Knoebels Amusement Resort transformed into a scene straight out of a Hallmark movie Friday night.

Bloomsburg hosts 4th Annual Winterfest

It’s the return of the Christmas lights display called “Joy through the grove.”

“We started it during the 2020 season, and have growing it ever since. There are over 100 new light-up pieces in the display this year,” said Stacy Yutko, Knoebels’ Public Relations Director.

The drive-through style light display begins near the impulse rollercoaster, travels down the main boulevard, then winds around the campground.

“There’s so many moving components to this to make this quite a team effort to make a holiday successful for our team and our guests that come to visit us all the time,” Jon Slodysko, Knoebels Operations Manager, explained.

The one-and-a-half mile route takes guests by more than 500 light-up displays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c4qzZ_0jNyuhnG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UNeAQ_0jNyuhnG00

“Santa in the helicopter would be our favorite,” said Sara Baker, from windgap.

The Baker family has made it a holiday tradition to take a spin through the lights every year.

“It’s a great community here. We’ve come for Knoebels during the day and they’re all great and it’s just really nice because every year there’s something a little bit different and you can drive through three years in a row and find something new,” Baker told Eyewitness News.

“Joy through the grove” is open nightly through December 31, excluding Christmas eve and Christmas day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

‘Winter Warrior Warmup’ sock drive for veterans

COURTDALE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As the weather gets colder, a local organization is collecting donations to warm up veterans. It’s Winter Warrior Warmup, a sock donation drive, that benefits Northeastern Pennsylvania veterans this winter. In its second year, It’s already grown larger than last year. Keeping veterans warm, one pair of socks at a […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Model trains chug with Hudson Model Railroad Club

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Holiday season train display remains on track in Luzerne County. The Hudson Model Railroad Club does an Annual Open House, showcasing their detailed model trains and railroads. Each year, club members try to make it a bit more special for all old and new faces that swing by. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

100,000+ ornaments at store in Montour County

MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — Christmas tree season is in full swing, and Kohl's Stony Hill Tree Farm near Danville is a busy place this time of year. While its Christmas trees are enough to attract a crowd, Kohl's is known for something else. "I have over 100,000 ornaments, and...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Santa Lights Mahanoy City Christmas Tree

Santa Claus was in Mahanoy City Saturday evening for the lighting of the borough's Christmas Tree at Centre and Catawissa Street. Saturday's Tree Lighting Ceremony began with a choral program that included performances by the Mahanoy City Elementary Band, Emily Frye, Shannon Tiboni, Anne McCabe, Liam Borden, Saint Theresa's CCD Class, and the Mahanoy City Cheerleaders.
MAHANOY CITY, PA
WBRE

Plains Lions Club hosts Santa parade

Plenty of Santa sightings this time of year, including at a popular parade in Plains Township this Saturday. Hundreds joined him both during and after the parade. Parade participants marched and rode along the more than one-mile parade route in front of jolly old Saint Nick himself; all in the spirit of giving back to […]
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

Kicking off Winterfest at Bloomsburg Fairgrounds

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The buildings at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds have been transformed into a winter wonderland for Winterfest in Columbia County. "Winterfest is a vendor event where people can come do their Christmas shopping, but we are also having a ton of entertainment this year; we have something for the whole family," said Leighann Hunter, Winterfest Committee.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Brewing company helps business after fire

SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. — A community in Union County is rallying behind a business devasted by a fire earlier this month. Rusty Rail Brewing Company in Mifflinburg hosted 'The Gilson Rally' Sunday afternoon to help the Gilson Snow Company near New Berlin recover after a fire. A portion of...
UNION COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Flames tear through rowhomes in Shenandoah

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — Flames tore through rowhomes early Monday morning in Schuylkill County. Crews were called to East Coal Street in Shenandoah around midnight. "When we arrived, we were faced with heavy fire coming out of the second floor. Crews went to work right away. We requested a second alarm for additional manpower. And being that it's a rowhome, we wanted to get additional help so we don't lose a lot," said Shenandoah Fire Chief Rick Examitas.
SHENANDOAH, PA
WBRE

Bloomsburg hosts 4th Annual Winterfest

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thousands of people headed to the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds on Friday to check out the fourth annual Winterfest. Winterfest has over 180 vendors selling everything from holiday-themed crafts, decorations, and clothing to wine and food. As well as a few local breweries. “I’m glad it’s not raining, the good lord let […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

Former Nanticoke industrial building demolished

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s demolition day in Nanticoke. The demolition of a long-time eyesore and former industrial building, that stretches a city block, began Tuesday morning just after 10:00 a.m. The building, the former Duplan Silk Mill, later housed L.S. Bowl-A-Rama and L.S. Skate-A-Rama. The building spans the entire length of Washington Street […]
NANTICOKE, PA
Newswatch 16

Chip eating contest held at Sabatini's

EXETER, Pa. — Middleswarth chips are a staple in our area, and on Saturday, a contest was held in Luzerne County to see who could eat the most. It was the 7th annual Northeast Snacks Middleswarth Potato Chip Eating Contest. 25 potato chip enthusiasts came to Sabatini's on Wyoming...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Here. For Good. campaign helps single mother in Shamokin

SHAMOKIN — For single mother Holly Madden, the Here. For. Good. is a blessing. The 32-year-old Shamokin woman said this is her second year in the program and it’s been helpful. “I am so thankful for this program, especially in these times of need,” she said. “I can’t...
SHAMOKIN, PA
WBRE

Lycoming County United Way helping out on GivingTuesday

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s GivingTuesday and people are making donations to charities and communities in need of help. A Lycoming County non-profit partnered with local businesses to raise money for several organizations Lycoming County United Way works year-round to provide communities with health, education, and financial opportunities. They collaborated with three restaurants and […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Shots fired in Nanticoke

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County are investigating a report of shots fired in Nanticoke. Police say it happened near the Burger King along West Main Street shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Officials say two people were fighting in the parking lot when a dark-colored car drove...
NANTICOKE, PA
WBRE

1920s theater in Williamsport to receive renovations

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A nearly century-old theater is getting a much-needed makeover. With help from a grant, the theater will get upgrades to improve the quality of performances. The Community Arts Center in downtown Williamsport received a $150,000 grant that will go toward modernizing its equipment and enhancing this historic theater. Formerly known […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
wkok.com

Here. For Good. Provides Relief for Single Mom of Three

MILTON – A single mom of three is navigating this holiday season a little easier, thanks to help from the Salvation Army’s Here. For Good. campaign. 26-year-old Hillary Whipple says of Milton this is her third time benefiting from the campaign and first found out about it on social media, “It just helps to know that your kids will have more than what you can give them by yourself. So when they wake up in the morning, they see more under the tree. It’s just nice.”
MILTON, PA
WBRE

WBRE

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy