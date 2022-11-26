KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Boston Red Sox announced today that Kansas City Royals pitcher Jose Cuas has been named the 2022 Tony Conigliaro Award winner. The Red Sox have recognized a Tony Conigliaro Award winner for every year since 1990 in memory of the former Red Sox outfielder, whose career was tragically shortened by a beanball in 1967 and whose life ended in 1990 at the age of 45. It is awarded to a “Major Leaguer who has overcome adversity through the attributes of spirit, determination, and courage that were trademarks of Tony C.”

