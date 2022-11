SHS English teacher Caitlin Bergeron recently took a new position as the interim English Department Chair for SPS. She is excited by the opportunity to try something new and thinks every English teacher is an amazing, hardworking educator. Despite her enthusiasm, Bergeron does miss working with SHS freshmen because the first year of high school is a very informative year. In her former role as a freshman English teacher, she enjoyed the ability to help her students along, including teaching them values to assist their personal growth.

WESTWOOD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO