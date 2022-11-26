ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 9

Lisa Judd
1d ago

He was a good guy. I was on my way to London, Ky when my car ran out of gas. I had my 3 month old son with me. A car pulled over to ask if I needed help. Mrs Brown was so nice. He asked me if I knew him and I said I didn't. Well when he told me who he was I couldn't believe it. He was a caring man.

Reply
2
Jay Curtis Hamilton
3d ago

we will say prayers for good chicken the business will keep growing it will give us Kentucky fried Chicken barbecue down the road Master again

Reply(1)
2
Related
BET

Breonna Taylor's Boyfriend Kenneth Walker Reaches $2 Million Settlement With Louisville

​​Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker has settled his lawsuit with Louisville Metro. According to The Courier Journal, Walker will receive $2 million. After midnight on March 13, Louisville police officers Brett Hankison, Myles Cosgrove and Jonathan Mattingly executed a botched “no-knock” warrant at Taylor's apartment, which she shared with Walker. Shots were fired and Taylor was hit eight times and died. Walker fired back with a legal gun, thinking someone was trying to break into their home.
LOUISVILLE, KY
justpene50

The Strange Case of the Blue People of Appalachia, Kentucky

Reports say, the mountains of Appalachia have produced more than its share of local celebrities. One such story is the mystery of the blue people that once resided there. Also known as the Blue Fugates, they were a family who once lived in the mountains of Kentucky and were well known for their blue-toned skin.
KENTUCKY STATE
Roger Marsh

Kentucky witness says entire roadway lit up

A Kentucky witness at Glasgow reported watching a bright, strobing light that lit up the entire roadway for 10 to 20 seconds at about 9:23 p.m. on February 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
GLASGOW, KY
Ash Jurberg

The Louisville actress giving away millions

I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on an actress from Louisville, Kentucky, who has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Jennifer Lawrence is famous for acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Luay Rahil

The richest man in Columbus, Ohio

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky

PizzaPhoto byPhoto by Food Photographer on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Daily South

A Drive-In Movie Theater In Kentucky Is Showing “Elf” For Free

If your Christmas calendar is getting full with making gingerbread houses, eating cookie dough, going ice skating, and maybe even holding hands—and know what that quote is from—you’ll want to make room for one more thing. That’s because a drive-in movie theater in Kentucky is showing Elf for free to help celebrate the season.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
KENTUCKY STATE
Tennessee Lookout

A man worthy of a second chance

When I learned about the Tennessee Supreme Court decision in the Tyshon Booker case, I felt a range of emotion– joy, hope, optimism and anxiety. I’ve spent the past 26 years of my life beneath the heavy burden of a 51 year plus prison sentence. This Supreme Court decision could have a huge influence on […] The post A man worthy of a second chance appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy