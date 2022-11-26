Read full article on original website
OHSAA state football championships: Meet the 4 Northeast Ohio teams who will be competing this weekend in Canton
CANTON, Ohio — Kids across Ohio have been dreaming of this moment for their entire lives. Now, for a select few of them, it's finally here. The Ohio High School Athletic Association will hold its state football championships this weekend at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. It's become a time-honored tradition in Stark County, and as is always the case, 14 teams across seven divisions will compete to be the best in the Buckeye State.
OHSAA announces high school football state championship pairings
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the pairings for the state championship games this week in Canton. Seven high school football state champions will be crowned. All games are set to take place at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. OHSAA football state...
All-Northeast Inland District football 2022: Medina’s Danny Stoddard, Larry Laird lead honorees
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Danny Stoddard became the second straight Medina quarterback to take the Division I All-Northeast Inland District offensive player of the year award, while Bees head coach Larry Laird claimed back-to-back district coach of the year honors. Announced Tuesday, the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association All-Northeast Inland District football...
Ohio high school football finals set for this week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio high school football season wraps up this coming weekend, and the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) has released the schedule for the state championship games. Seven state champions will be crowned starting this Thursday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. The game schedule is listed […]
3 area schools to play in OHSAA football championships
CANTON — Three area high schools are in the OHSAA Football Championship games this week and all games will be played in Canton at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Springfield will play in the Division I State Championship game Friday night against St. Edward. It is rematch of last year’s game where St. Edward won, 23-13.
MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old man with a Canton address was killed in a traffic accident on I-71 Wednesday evening. That accident will be included in the holiday weekend fatality count. State troopers say Abraham Smith Jr drove left into the median on I-71...
Find out which eatery was voted the best in Central Ohio through the Ohio Restaurant Association
According to the Ohio Restaurant Association, the best eatery in Central Ohio is located in Dublin. The ORA unveiled the winners of its 2022 Industry Awards last week, and Kona Craft Kitchen was named the best restaurant in Central Ohio. According to the association, the winners were named through a...
COVID-19 cases on the rise in Northeast Ohio: Several counties once again have 'high' community spread
CLEVELAND — As we move into the holiday season and the weather gets colder, COVID-19 cases again appear to be on the rise in Northeast Ohio, and some residents are being urged to take further precautions. According to the CDC, Ashtabula, Erie, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, and Trumbull counties are...
Section of Washington Ave. closed through Nov. 30 in Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs, the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed. Washington Avenue from West Fourth Street to West Fifth Street.
Holiday festivities ramp up in Bay Village, Rocky River and Westlake: West Shore Chatter
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- Bay Village Kiwanis, in cooperation with the Bay Village Historical Society, has announced that Santa Claus will be coming to town Sunday (Dec. 4). He will leave Bay Lodge at 2 p.m. that day and ride through the city’s streets aboard a fire truck before arriving at the Cahoon Park gazebo at about 4 p.m.
Ashtabula, Medina, Lorain counties turn red for high COVID-19 spread on CDC map; masks advised
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The COVID-19 picture in Northeast Ohio worsened last week, with three counties previously designated yellow flipping to red, for high COVID-19 spread. Ashtabula, Medina and Lorain counties were designated red on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. People in red counties with...
BigShots Golf in Akron Officially Opens to the Public
Invited’s tech-driven entertainment and culinary experience offering fun for all ages and skill levels, announces BigShots Golf at Firestone Country Club, its newest facility located at the legendary Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, officially opened to the public on November 19. Located at 600 Swartz Road, BigShots Golf...
Avon Lake High School Drama Club invites you to ‘The Little Town of Christmas’
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- The Avon Lake High School Drama Club will present “The Little Town of Christmas” at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday (Dec. 1-3) and 2 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 4) at the Dr. Daniel B. Ross Performing Arts Center at Avon Lake High School, 175 Avon Belden Road.
Addition to HOF Village Restaurant Row: Pizza Oven
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A local favorite is joining the other planned eateries in the Hall of Fame Village. Pizza Oven is planning a football-themed restaurant for the Fan Engagement Zone, set to open next Spring. That’ll make it 11 Stark County locations for the locally-based...
Board of Elections certifies Jeff Riddell as next Lorain County commissioner
SHEFFIELD TWP. — Republican Jeffrey Riddell is now Lorain County commissioner-elect after defeating incumbent Commissioner Matt Lundy, a Democrat, in a close race, elections officials announced Monday. When all votes in the Nov. 8 election were tallied, Riddell finished with 58,964 votes (50.06 percent) to Lundy's 58,828 votes (49.94...
Crestline’s Trevor Shade to continue athletic and academic career
CRESTLINE — Trevor Shade signed to continue his academic and athletic career at the University of Northwest Ohio this past week. Shade is planning to play baseball and will study HVAC. While at Crestline, Shade has been a three-year varsity starter for the Crestline Bulldogs baseball team. Shade is...
AKRON, Ohio — An 18-year-old male was killed and a second 18-year-old male was wounded in a shooting Sunday night in the East Akron neighborhood, police say. Dierre Smith Jr. died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. The other male was in stable condition at Summa Health Akron City Hospital.
Akron police are looking for the suspects who fired two dozen rounds at a home with people inside Friday evening.
MOUNT GILEAD -- A Canton man was killed Wednesday in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 71 in Morrow County, according to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Abraham Smith Jr., 55, of Canton, was pronounced deceased by medical personnel at the scene, authorities stated.
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two 18-year-old men were shot Sunday evening and police said one victim has died from his injuries. The shooting happened around 8:55 p.m. in the 1100 block of 5th Avenue near Chittenden Street. When officers and paramedics arrived on the scene, both victims were discovered lying...
