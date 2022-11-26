ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

OHSAA state football championships: Meet the 4 Northeast Ohio teams who will be competing this weekend in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — Kids across Ohio have been dreaming of this moment for their entire lives. Now, for a select few of them, it's finally here. The Ohio High School Athletic Association will hold its state football championships this weekend at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. It's become a time-honored tradition in Stark County, and as is always the case, 14 teams across seven divisions will compete to be the best in the Buckeye State.
CANTON, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

OHSAA announces high school football state championship pairings

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the pairings for the state championship games this week in Canton. Seven high school football state champions will be crowned. All games are set to take place at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. OHSAA football state...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

All-Northeast Inland District football 2022: Medina’s Danny Stoddard, Larry Laird lead honorees

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Danny Stoddard became the second straight Medina quarterback to take the Division I All-Northeast Inland District offensive player of the year award, while Bees head coach Larry Laird claimed back-to-back district coach of the year honors. Announced Tuesday, the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association All-Northeast Inland District football...
MEDINA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio high school football finals set for this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio high school football season wraps up this coming weekend, and the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) has released the schedule for the state championship games. Seven state champions will be crowned starting this Thursday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. The game schedule is listed […]
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

3 area schools to play in OHSAA football championships

CANTON — Three area high schools are in the OHSAA Football Championship games this week and all games will be played in Canton at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Springfield will play in the Division I State Championship game Friday night against St. Edward. It is rematch of last year’s game where St. Edward won, 23-13.
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Canton Man Killed on I-71 North of Columbus

MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old man with a Canton address was killed in a traffic accident on I-71 Wednesday evening. That accident will be included in the holiday weekend fatality count. State troopers say Abraham Smith Jr drove left into the median on I-71...
CANTON, OH
drifttravel.com

BigShots Golf in Akron Officially Opens to the Public

Invited’s tech-driven entertainment and culinary experience offering fun for all ages and skill levels, announces BigShots Golf at Firestone Country Club, its newest facility located at the legendary Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, officially opened to the public on November 19. Located at 600 Swartz Road, BigShots Golf...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Addition to HOF Village Restaurant Row: Pizza Oven

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A local favorite is joining the other planned eateries in the Hall of Fame Village. Pizza Oven is planning a football-themed restaurant for the Fan Engagement Zone, set to open next Spring. That’ll make it 11 Stark County locations for the locally-based...
STARK COUNTY, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Board of Elections certifies Jeff Riddell as next Lorain County commissioner

SHEFFIELD TWP. — Republican Jeffrey Riddell is now Lorain County commissioner-elect after defeating incumbent Commissioner Matt Lundy, a Democrat, in a close race, elections officials announced Monday. When all votes in the Nov. 8 election were tallied, Riddell finished with 58,964 votes (50.06 percent) to Lundy's 58,828 votes (49.94...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
Galion Inquirer

Crestline’s Trevor Shade to continue athletic and academic career

CRESTLINE — Trevor Shade signed to continue his academic and athletic career at the University of Northwest Ohio this past week. Shade is planning to play baseball and will study HVAC. While at Crestline, Shade has been a three-year varsity starter for the Crestline Bulldogs baseball team. Shade is...
CRESTLINE, OH
Knox Pages

Canton man killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-71 in Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD -- A Canton man was killed Wednesday in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 71 in Morrow County, according to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Abraham Smith Jr., 55, of Canton, was pronounced deceased by medical personnel at the scene, authorities stated.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

1 killed, 1 injured after shooting in Akron, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two 18-year-old men were shot Sunday evening and police said one victim has died from his injuries. The shooting happened around 8:55 p.m. in the 1100 block of 5th Avenue near Chittenden Street. When officers and paramedics arrived on the scene, both victims were discovered lying...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
94K+
Followers
88K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy