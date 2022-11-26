ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

HuskyMaven

Huskies Suspend Heimuli, Second UW Player to Suffer This Fate

Sophomore linebacker Daniel Heimuli has been suspended indefinitely from the University of Washington football team, making him the second player to face this kind of disciplinary action during the Kalen DeBoer Husky coaching regime. Earlier in the season, Kuao Peihopa, a redshirt freshman defensive tackle, was dropped from the team...
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

No. 9 Washington has major interest in Pac-12 title game

SEATTLE (AP) — Kalen DeBoer would much rather be preparing for the Pac-12 championship game than sitting around waiting to find out what the bowl destination will be for No. 9 Washington. But the Huskies coach and the rest of his team have a rooting interest in what transpires on Friday night in Las Vegas between No. 4 Southern California and No. 12 Utah. A win by the Trojans could end up landing Washington a trip to the Rose Bowl in DeBoer’s first season in charge. “We’ve become very selfish the last few weeks, haven’t we?” DeBoer joked on Monday. USC could be headed to the College Football Playoff with a win. That would open up the Rose Bowl to select a team of their choosing from the Pac-12 to replace the Trojans.
OREGON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

7 candidates to replace Kenny Dillingham as offensive coordinator for the Ducks

This is a song and dance that Oregon Duck fans know all too well at this point. On Saturday afternoon, less than an hour after the Ducks suffered an embarrassing collapse against the rival Oregon State Beavers and saw their regular season come to an end, it was reported that offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham would be leaving Eugene to take over as the new head coach of the Arizona State Sun Devils. Dillingham will now be the first head coach in college history to be born in the 1990s. With the departure, Oregon now has a coaching vacancy at the offensive coordinator...
EUGENE, OR
The Comeback

Lincoln Riley gets honest about Utah ‘revenge’

The lone loss of the year for the USC Trojans was to the Utah Utes. While USC and Utah will renew hostilities this week in the Pac-12 Championship Game, USC is not out for revenge. So says head coach Lincoln Riley. The USC head coach doesn’t believe it’s a “revenge game” for the Trojans, who Read more... The post Lincoln Riley gets honest about Utah ‘revenge’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Florida St., Nebraska tussle to end losing skids

A dreary showing at this week's ESPN Events Invitational will end on a brighter note for either the Nebraska Cornhuskers or Florida State Seminoles, who meet Sunday in the seventh-place game. That would mean salvaging one win in the tournament in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Nebraska (3-3) lost to Oklahoma...
LINCOLN, NE
CBS Sports

Ranking college basketball's best freshmen: Purdue's Fletcher Loyer is Freshman of the Week after big week

There were plenty of superstar showing this weeks among true freshmen in college basketball -- Brandon Miller went nuclear for Alabama in a win over Michigan State, Anthony Black tied a career-high with 26 points for Arkansas in a close loss to Creighton and Kansas' Gradey Dick turned in 25 points in a nice win over NC State -- but no freshman had a more complete two-game stretch than did Purdue's Fletcher Loyer en route to earning Freshman of the Week honors.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
CBS Sports

49ers' Jordan Mason: Could takeover backup role

Mason rushed five times for 25 yards in Sunday's 13-0 win over the Saints. Mason was used on the final drive of the game with the 49ers up multiple scores for the second week in a row. Unlike last week's garbage time appearance against the Cardinals, the undrafted rookie was actually needed after No. 2 back Elijah Mitchell (knee) went down late in this contest. Starter Christian McCaffrey was dealing with knee soreness as well, but the former's is expected to be more serious. It sounds like Mitchell will be forced to miss some time again, and CMC doesn't have the build to handle a 20-plus touch workload, so Mason could step into a prominent backup role in head coach Kyle Shanahan's run-heavy offensive scheme. If that were to be the case, the Georgia Tech product should absorb a chunk of Mitchell's carries ahead of Sunday's showdown against the Dolphins.
GEORGIA STATE

