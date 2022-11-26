ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Please come forward': Mother of man killed in NW Harris County crash hopes for answers

ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

The parents of a man killed in a car accident on Nov. 19 are asking for help, as they say the wrong-way driver who caused that wreck is still on the run.

The crash, which killed 20-year-old Caleb Rickenbacher, happened last Saturday morning around 4 a.m. at the intersection of Cypress Rosehill and Huffmeister in Northwest Harris County.

Rickenbacher's parents said their son lived a life geared toward helping those in need.

"Caleb has always been the most unselfish, soft-hearted person," Caleb's dad, Gary Rickenbacher, said.

Caleb's girlfriend, Christina Diaz, said she and her boyfriend were leaving a Jack in the Box when they saw a Jeep SUV coming at them head-on.

"That's when he swerved the car," she said. "So instead of hitting us head on, Caleb would take all of the impact."

Rickenbacher was pronounced dead at the scene with blunt-force injuries, and Diaz left the hospital today with a ruptured intestine and other injuries.

Rickenbacher's parents tell ABC13 the driver of the wrong-way vehicle, which they say was stolen, fled on foot after the accident and still hasn't been found.

ABC13 reached out to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office for more information on the crash, but the agency has not responded.

In the meantime, Melissa Rickenbacher, Caleb's mother, has a message for the individual driving the Jeep.

"There is forgiveness in Jesus Christ. You can come forward," she said. "Please come forward."

Anyone with information is urged to call the Harris County Precinct Four Constable's Office.

