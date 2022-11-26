ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boaz, AL

Short Creek Bridge opens after yearlong closure

By Zach Hester
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JNPIF_0jNyu2sq00

BOAZ, Ala. (WHNT) — A bridge connecting southern DeKalb County to Boaz is open for the first time in a year.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT), the new bridge over Short Creek on Alabama Highway 168 in Marshall County reopened this week. The bridge underwent a total reconstruction that started in November 2021.

‘Tis the season: Watch out for these holiday scams in North Alabama

Traffic between Boaz and the Kilpatrick community was rerouted for the $3.5 million project.

The bridge was reopened to drivers and all barricades removed just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22.

ALDOT says while the bridge is now open, it is still a construction zone — be mindful of workers and potential lane closures while minor work fixes are finished.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAAY-TV

Some North Alabama schools cancel after-school plans Tuesday due to severe weather threat

The threat of severe weather is causing some schools to alter plans Tuesday. Here's the current list of impacted school districts:. Calhoun Community College will switch all evening classes to remote learning. Huntsville City Schools canceled all after-school activities Tuesday. Extended-day, athletics, extracurricular activities and on-campus events will not occur...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Act now ahead of possible severe weather

CULLMAN, Ala. – Weather forecast models from the National Weather Service in Huntsville are calling for the possibility of severe weather in Cullman and much of Alabama on Tuesday, Nov. 29, and Wednesday, Nov. 30. The NWS said the storm system has the potential to produce tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail and flooding.  While both the city and county school systems are taking a “wait and see” approach when it comes to early dismissal on Tuesday, there are steps you can take to prepare for the worst while we hope for the best of outcomes.  Cullman County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
thebamabuzz.com

2 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Nov. 28

We’ve got the inside scoop on 2 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including new commercial development in Town Madison. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Development in Town Madison. Owner: Old Town Investments, LLC. Project Address:...
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Huntsville Police Investigating After Walmart Shooting

HPD is investigating after one was critically injured in a shooting at the Sparkman Drive Walmart. Huntsville Police Investigating After Walmart Shooting. HPD is investigating after one was critically injured in a shooting at the Sparkman Drive Walmart. Pet Care Non-Profit Seeking Donations This Giving …. One pet care nonprofit...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
gradickcommunications.com

Alabama Man Dies In Train vs Truck Collision

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a Monday morning train vs truck collision in Haralson County that resulted in the death of an Alabama man. Troopers from Post 29-Paulding responded to a train vs. vehicle crash on J Davis Road in Haralson County. The investigation determined that the driver of a FedEx box truck was traveling south on J Davis Road approaching a stop sign for the railroad tracks. A witness stated the box truck failed to stop at the stop sign and traveled onto the railroad tracks into the path of the train. The train struck the vehicle’s driver’s side. After impact, the train pushed the box truck approximately 1/2 mile before coming to a controlled rest. The driver of the box truck was pronounced deceased on scene by the Haralson County Coroner. Next of kin has not been notified at this time. No other injuries were reported.
HARALSON COUNTY, GA
WAFF

Single-vehicle crash in Limestone Co. causes lane closure

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) announced that a single-commercial vehicle crash has caused a lane closure in Limestone County. According to officials, the northbound lane of Alabama 99 near West Limestone School Road is currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Potential for severe storms on Tuesday

It'll be a mostly clear overnight with a chilly start to Tuesday as temperatures dip into mid-40s before dawn. While Tuesday begins with a mix of sun and clouds, it will be overcast by midday. We are tracking the arrival of rain and strong storms ahead of an approaching cold front.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

47K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy